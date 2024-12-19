Turning Hearts from 💔 to 💗
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/brianentin/status/1869499905624121555?s=46
The Thread
AND THEN THIS:
Thank You, God! Please help get everyone out from the cold! Grant more RVs, bring more help!
Bless Woody Faircloth and his daughter Luna, as they make their way back to Western North Carolina to deliver a large RV by Christmas Day!
Bring forth others who are still in need! In the Name of Jesus! Amen.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
EmergencyRV.org
CALL ELON AND RAMASWAMY AND ANY OTHER BILLIONAIRES- JEFF BEZOS.
THEY NEED TO HELP MORE. 🙏
I was just telling my husband last night..."I'm already sick about hearing about drones, ceo/etc supposed suicides, and about school shooter...stuff we'll NEVER know the truth about and people's SUSPICIONS gets old reading! They beat dead horses to death, but NEVER solve anything! If someone is a whistle-blower and wasn't smart enough (by NOW) to put information somewhere that MULTIPLE people are informed to post all over the universe and back if they wind up dead then I don't care! They weren't smart enough to live anyway! But the ONLY person still trying to help NC people is Dr Margaret!" Like Lahaina...it was the big story until the next came along! Just like Pedo Disney, anti-America Starbucks, devil/LGBQT abc pushing Target, and screw your daughter we are celebrating women with a man Anheuser Busch we boycott long enough to make them lose a couple dollars when we SHOULD be shutting them DOWN!!! Thank you for your continued efforts to keep this story alive to help their on-going situation! These people have been forgotten by our POS government and POS media!!!