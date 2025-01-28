Turning On the Water to California
Source: https://x.com/trumpdailyposts/status/1884095727195881503?s=46
The Thread
The Video
WHAT I REALLY THINK
They’ve been hiding the water for a long time. We grew up in California brushing our teeth with the faucet off, lest we dare to waste one drop!
Even during heavy water fall, Raines, and Hurricanes, they almost never told us that the water supply was good.
I just wish that President Trump had explained and exposed the darkness another notch - but it really does not matter, as long as the farmers have water and the firefighters can put fires out!
Thank You, God!
LET US PRAY
🙏
Dear Father,
Thank You for blessing the land! Bless the farmers and firefighters, and replenish the land with Your creations!
Help and lead us to Your light and love, sending us where we need to go, and bringing us to those in need.
We ask this in Jesus’ Precious Name.
What a beautiful Name it is!!!
Amen!
🙏
Illinois, is a major Jesuit hub for the papacy, and has the same woke actors running its STATE, County, City , education, hospitals.... corporations and all their parts as we see in Cali, Oregon, NY...
Yes, turn on the water, but, now, get rid of your criminal fluoride additives to our water supply, stop poisonous chem trail geoengineering, get rid of the f'n glyphosate bullshit. Then come to us and tell us you finally did something. Otherwise , don't bother us.
Trump knows the water was just a game to control people and places. That’s so demonic. Keeping back healthful rejuvenating water is a trick that Marxists have used to control populations