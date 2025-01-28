Source: https://x.com/trumpdailyposts/status/1884095727195881503?s=46

The Thread

The Video

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They’ve been hiding the water for a long time. We grew up in California brushing our teeth with the faucet off, lest we dare to waste one drop!

Even during heavy water fall, Raines, and Hurricanes, they almost never told us that the water supply was good.

I just wish that President Trump had explained and exposed the darkness another notch - but it really does not matter, as long as the farmers have water and the firefighters can put fires out!

Thank You, God!

LET US PRAY

🙏

Dear Father,

Thank You for blessing the land! Bless the farmers and firefighters, and replenish the land with Your creations!

Help and lead us to Your light and love, sending us where we need to go, and bringing us to those in need.

We ask this in Jesus’ Precious Name.

What a beautiful Name it is!!!

Amen!

🙏

Leave a comment