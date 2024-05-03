TWITTER FILES Were Just the Tip of the Iceberg: Now there are Amazon Files, YouTube Files, and Facebook Files with @Jim_Jordan Putting It All Out on the Fan
Censorship of COVID Books on Amazon, Removal of "borderline content" on YouTube and Expanded Censorship Hailed by the White House as a "Great Step", as Facebook had "Tense Conversations" with the WH
The chilling effect of government coersion and corruption is seen in the words below.
Thank you to my beautiful Twitter/X friend Patricia Frajacomo, who alerted me to this! Sometimes there is so much going on that it is wonderful to have friends keeping us in the loop!
Here are the images from her above post, where @Jim_Jordan is spilling the beans:
The Amazon Files
YouTube Files
Facebook Files
From Twitter’s @Patti_Frj
Since today’s tweets contain summary information from Part 1 and previous Parts of Jim’s tweets, I am giving you the source links and today’s tweets.
You can view Jim's tweets below, and read on as we open this thread to all.
Today’s Tweets: https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/1785763383142129733; https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/1785760331370725664; and https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/1785753836532978067.
THE YOUTUBE FILES
See some expanded comments as the Judiciary GOP and Weaponization obtained internal Google docs showing Biden’s White House pressure carried out against YouTube:
Source: https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/1785763383142129733
THE AMAZON FILES
Source: https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/1785760331370725664
THE FACEBOOK FILES
Source: https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/1785753836532978067
WHAT I REALLY THINK
