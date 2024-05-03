The chilling effect of government coersion and corruption is seen in the words below.

Thank you to my beautiful Twitter/X friend Patricia Frajacomo, who alerted me to this! Sometimes there is so much going on that it is wonderful to have friends keeping us in the loop!

Share

Here are the images from her above post, where @Jim_Jordan is spilling the beans:

The Amazon Files

YouTube Files

Facebook Files

From Twitter’s @Patti_Frj

Since today’s tweets contain summary information from Part 1 and previous Parts of Jim’s tweets, I am giving you the source links and today’s tweets.

You can view Jim’s tweets below, and read on as we open this thread to all. Thank you for supporting our writings. If you cannot afford a paid subscription, I will GIFT on to you - just email me TheRebelPatient@Substack.com:) All I ask is that you provide me your thoughts and feedback, if you could be so kind!

Today’s Tweets: https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/1785763383142129733; https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/1785760331370725664; and https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/1785753836532978067.

THE YOUTUBE FILES

See some expanded comments as the Judiciary GOP and Weaponization obtained internal Google docs showing Biden’s White House pressure carried out against YouTube:

THE AMAZON FILES

THE FACEBOOK FILES

Share

Leave a comment

WHAT I REALLY THINK