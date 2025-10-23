The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
3h

I have been a monthly donor to St. Judes for a long time, longer than I can remember.

Is there a concise story that I can send to them about this case along with my demand that they do something about it or I will end my support?

I’m sure many others who are monthly donors would also consider cutting off support if they knew what Novant was doing in the name of St. Judes!

Have a blessed day, Andy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
Marilynne Mellander's avatar
Marilynne Mellander
2h

I've always suspected St. Jude of experimenting on children...the heavy involvement of the Shriners (high level masons) and the Catholic church make me shiver and their relentless donation drives on TV with the 2 disabled kids are very troubling...and evidently each kid gets their own Shriner with their fez hat denoting the secret agenda of the Masonic lodges...YIKES!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture