Ukraine Launches Six USA-made ATACMS Missles to Targets Inside Russia
This after Putin said he will use nukes if Ukraine sends US-made missles into Russia
Today
Source: https://x.com/generalmcnews/status/1858861806103486784?s=46
Yesterday
Source: https://x.com/realronverruto/status/1858333307060322681?s=46
Source: https://x.com/monika_is_his/status/1858395093079843256?s=46
Source: https://x.com/bgatesisapyscho/status/1858821936425353347?s=46
(Bloomberg)
Ukrainian armed forces carried out their first strike in a border region within Russian territory with a ATACMS missile, RBC Ukraine reports, citing an official in the nation’s military.
Source: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/business/international/2024/11/19/ukraine-carries-out-first-atacms-strike-in-russia-rbc-ukraine/
Source: https://x.com/jackposobiec/status/1858842832091398561?s=46
We recall that all wars are banker's wars.
Don't think that Trump is “The Answer”, “The Savior”
LET US PRAY
🙏
Father God,
Thank you for forgiving us our sins and for leading us away from war. No matter the world, we follow You.
Bring us to Your place of peace and protection. Lead and guide us in all Your ways.
Help Your people, Your children, to be safe and warm, fed and clothed.
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
🙏
This is totally irresponsible by this Biden regime. How can you ask Putin to come to the table for peace when you’re sending in this weapons. Where dues that leave Putin to save face?
We are the EVIL EMPIRE.