We see increasing reports of people getting Covid shots under anesthesia.

Nurse Tina: says “biogenics” or “biologicals” are in the informed consent, allowing them to give you shots. Whistleblower healthcare administrator: says that people in the ICU were given Covid shots without their consent at Riverside Community Hospital in California. We posted the Twitter conversation and held a Space/podcast on this, showing you how to check your medical records: Viral Post by Andrew Bridgen: The word “vaccine” is disappearing from hospital consent forms and replaced by the more general, “biogenics” or “biologics”. Due to the fearmongering and lack of a solution, we just discussed these things at length on a Spaces/podcast, listed below. Source: November 23, 2025 Tweet. Oregon case of unconsented shot during eye surgery.

Whistleblower Dr. Ariyana Love: And now we see Dr. Ariyana as THE FIRST WHISTLEBLOWER who tweeted she has: “DOZENS patients who were Covid-19 jabbed and poisoned with nanotech under anesthesia, or in their sleep, while in the hospital! It’s really HAPPENING!” The Tweet The original tweet was as above; see Dr. Love’s response:

SOURCE:

We are discussing this today and will have more details on what has happened to people undergoing anesthesia— or just sleeping in the middle of the night!

Spoiler: Dr. Ariyana was awakened in a hospital, in the middle of the night while sleeping and a nurse snuck in and attempted to find a vein with one hand while holding a syringe with the other 👀.

Link to today's Space/Podcast:

Dr. Ariyana

Dr. Ariyana Love has 18+ years of experience training or working in the field of holistic health and nutrition. From the age of 19, she enrolled in Heartwood Institute of the Healing Arts School in Northern California, where she obtained certifications in various healing modalities: Hypnotherapy, Deep Tissue Massage, Naturopathy, Herbology, Polarity, Body Mind Awareness (NLP), and more. Later, Dr. Love enrolled in the International Association of Homeopathy, founded in 1981, where she mentored with her father and obtained certificates in Homeopathic healing. In 2011, Dr. Love established an international humanitarian foundation, now called the International Association of Naturopathy. The mission of her foundation is to revitalize traditional healing practices based on root cause identification of disease and cellular science. Dr. Love has had her own Naturopathic health consultancy practice since 2020, educating people on root causes and how to reverse disease. … Dr. Love is the only leading expert to read all the COVID-19 “vaccine” patents. She began blowing the whistle to report her findings on the Stew Peters Show and other platforms in 2020. … Her warnings reached millions of lives and gained her international recognition as a leading Covid-19 detox expert. Dr. Love’s detox and health protocols are highly sought after worldwide. She’s been interviewed by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and the Corona Investigative Committee, Greg Reese on InfoWars, Jeffrey Prather, and her work has been published by Global Research and Middle East Monitor. She’s acted as a sitting judge in natural law tribunals and continues in her mentorship with renowned scientist and Naturopath, Dr. Robert O. Young, which began in 2021. Her pioneering work comes at a great personal cost. Dr. Love has been politically persecuted and spent several years in political asylum from 2019 to 2022. She’s been repeatedly targeted and de-platformed across social media since 2017. Years of her online data bits were erased from the Internet, obscuring her credibility from public view. Dr. Love has survived repeated defamation campaigns, cyberbullying, gang stalking, and three serious attempts on her life. Her sacrifices are for the benefit of humanity and to return genuine healing to medicine.

Dr Love joins us as a Whistleblower on “DOZENS” who have received COVID jabs in hospitals while under anesthesia or while asleep in their hospital bed. We’re going to start off by hearing what happened to her when a nurse came into her room holding a syringe in one hand while finding a vein with the other — awakening her in the middle of the night.

Then we’ll discuss the components she found in these patients’ blood, and as usual, we will discuss solutions — and you already know the best prevention strategy is the I Do Not Consent Form! Here’s the website and instructions:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We need more Whistleblowers! And when they step forward, we need to hear their stories without being judgmental… or they won’t step forward.

Here’s one example:

Dr Neides has been strongly criticized. I already have criticism on Dr Love, based on her political views. I’m not going to entertain that during this Space. I’m going to focus on the Whistleblower content, because we need to know.

In fact, don’t you think that there are other doctors who have heard their patients say they got injected while under anesthesia? Where are they? Where are the actual people who got a shot in the dark while they were sleeping? 👀

So far, all we have is ONE NURSE Whistleblower. And another UNKNOWN, NONMEDICAL Actor (?) who fearmongers without providing any SOLUTION!

We have no actual patients as witnesses, and no scientific case reports!

So it’s about time that we hear the truth from A PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL HOMEOPATHIC HEALER, someone who had it happen to them — and treated DOZENS who had this violation occur!

I look forward to hearing what Dr. Love has to say about, and I hope you can hear it for yourself, because it’s already censored and people won’t be able to hear it unless they are told about it from someone else!

Knowledge is power, and the Truth is needed!

