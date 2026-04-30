Yesterday marked a historic moment in the fight for vaccine safety transparency.



Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) held a hearing and released a major interim report titled “Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals.” See References below.

Here is an awesome clip from yesterday’s hearing:

Here, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) discusses these new documents uncovered by Sen. Ron Johnson, that show that Biden’s officials REFUSED to properly use statistics to detect Covid shot adverse events in VAERS.

NOT ONLY THAT — they knew they were using a broken tool AND failed to pick up such things as SUDDEN CARDIAC DEATH!

What Happened

At the center of this story is Dr. Ana Szarfman, a senior medical officer and safety data-mining developer at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). What she discovered — and what senior officials did with that discovery — should outrage every patient who believes in informed consent and honest science.

Dr David Wiseman’s Role in Bringing This to Light

Dr. Wiseman’s own preprint work on VAERS Bayesian signal detection, released last September, led him to Dr. Szarfman’s earlier efforts.

Senator Johnson’s dedicated team then dug through 11 million pages of HHS documents.

What they uncovered is stunning:

FDA officials — including those up to Dr. Peter Marks — knew their standard Empirical Bayesian Data Mining (EBDM) method was prone to masking. Large volumes of reports for one vaccine (or one type of event) could hide signals for others. Dr. Szarfman, working with statistician Dr. William DuMouchel (who helped develop the original system), applied an improved Regression-Adjusted Gamma Poisson Shrinker (RGPS) approach.

Here is the government report:

The Results?

Dozens of statistically significant safety signals emerged that the standard method had missed — including serious issues like myocardial infarction, thrombosis, neurological damage, and even mortality signals.

Instead of embracing the better tool, officials told Dr. Szarfman to stop her analyses .

Her work was labeled a “major distraction.” Concerns were raised that it might “feed into anti-vaccination rhetoric.”

I suppose the obsession with masking was so great that even the data had to be masked.

What the Documents Reveal

As early as March 26, 2021, Dr. Szarfman shared findings showing 49 examples of extreme masking.

She flagged increased signals for conditions in young people, including myopericarditis.

Officials up the chain, including in CBER, were aware but prioritized narrative control over patient safety.

This wasn’t ignorance. It was a deliberate choice to look away.

Why This Hearing Matters

Senator Johnson’s work, along with testimony from experts like Dr. David Wiseman, PhD, MRPharmS (who was honored to participate), has pulled back the curtain on how safety surveillance systems were compromised during the largest medical intervention in history.

Note there are 1 million views.

Link to Sen. Ron Johnson’s site: HERE .

The Thread

I had previously written in support of the Covid Justice Resolution, and I signed it:

The Video

Dr. David Wiseman’s Testimony

Dr. Wiseman’'s discovery of Dr. Szarfman resulted from his work on VAERS Bayesian signal detection, preprinted last September, and seen below.

Sen Johnon's team sifted through 11 million pages of HHS documents to make these stunning findings that FDA officials, at least up to Dr. Peter Marks, knew their EBDM method was prone to masking, but did nothing about it.

Dr. David Wiseman’s Testimony

Here is Dr. Wiseman’s Opening Statement and Testimony:

Dr. Peter Marks Resigned Last Month

Dr. Peter Marks (former Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, the top U.S. vaccine regulator) resigned (or was forced out) in late March 2025, reportedly after “clashing” with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over vaccine policy and safety data access. He submitted a resignation letter criticizing “misinformation and lies” around vaccines.

Do you think that was a smart move?

What Now?

Patients deserve better than a system that silences better methods because the results are inconvenient. We need:

Full transparency on all VAERS analyses.

Independent audits of signal detection methods.

Accountability for decisions that may have put millions at unnecessary risk.

Read Dr. David Wiseman’s full report and watch the hearing recording. You can click here to listen to the hearing and testimony:

Share this widely — retweet, forward, discuss.

The truth doesn’t stay masked forever.

What do you think?

As of today, there are no concrete outcomes or interventions following Senator Ron Johnson’s April 29 hearing and report.



Have you or a loved one experienced issues after vaccination that were dismissed? Drop your thoughts below.

Our goal is to amplify voices that the system tried to silence.

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Reference

“Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals.” See HERE.