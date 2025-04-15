NOTE: Lots of foul language in the threads.

A Review

On April 2, 2025, at David Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas, during a high school track meet, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, a student at Frisco Centennial High School, fatally stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a junior at Frisco Memorial High School.

Karmelo Anthony

17-year-old Austin Metcalf. AUSTIN METCALF - MVP Frisco Memorial High School Football - National Honors Society - Near perfect GPA.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. under a tent designated for Memorial students.

According to witnesses, Metcalf asked Anthony, who was not part of their team, to leave the tent. A verbal dispute escalated when Anthony reportedly said,

“Touch me and see what happens,”

and reached into his bag. When Metcalf grabbed Anthony to move him, Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest.

Metcalf was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after. Anthony fled but was quickly apprehended by police.

He admitted to the act, saying,

“I’m not alleged, I did it,”

and claimed self-defense, asking if Metcalf would be okay.

A Tweet

The Video

The Thread

Link: https://x.com/NotMoriarty1/status/1909048092919275971

The Father

The Video

The Thread

The Charges

Anthony was charged with first-degree murder and initially held on a $1 million bond, which was later reduced to $250,000, allowing his release on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

The incident shocked the Frisco community, prompting increased security at school events. Anthony’s family has raised over $400,000 for his legal defense, while Metcalf’s family also received significant community support.

The case remains under investigation, with Anthony’s attorneys arguing self-defense, though prosecutors emphasize the tragedy’s impact.

The Fundraiser

The Thread

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I think the father has a heart of gold. He certainly knows more about what happened than we do. The arguments on both sides certainly get ugly. The whole situation is ugly.

I also think that Austin Metcalf’s twin brother is suffering from the phantom pain that twins feel for one another, that quantum feeling that allows a pregnant twin in labor to be felt by the other twin from across the world.

This situation is also a reminder that we need to teach our children not to touch another, as it opens a bad door — and we can only hope that no one will ever cross our personal barriers, whether it be family, friends, or police.

Mostly, it shows us that the world is a different place than it was when we were growing up. No one carried a knife to school. No one killed one another with a stab to the heart — quite a personal agenda of hatred. At any moment, anything can happen to us, and we owe each moment, each breath, to the glory of God. It is only by His grace that we are alive!

Thank God we have another day, and another privelege and opportunity to share the Word of God.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

We pray for all involved, that Your grace and holiness abound in those who need to seek Your Face. Help us to have compassion for others, even as we are tempted to judge. Help us to live our lives in consciousness that every breath comes from You.

We see the world is not the same. We see evil called good, and good called evil. Help us to keep our eyes on only You, and on Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ coming back! Let us seek Your face in everything we do!

We have 10,000 reasons to be grateful to You, Oh Holy Lord God of All Creation! We know You are able, Almighty! And You will never fail! You are greater than all we see, all we ask, and Only You Have Defeated the Grave!

We pray all this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen!

