From today until June 2, 2025, there are 284 days until Scott Schara’s jury trial for the tragic death of his daughter Grace. Thank you for praying for Scott and his family, as the case Schara v. Ascension Health Wisconsin and all the doctors and nurses’ Jury Trial starts on June 2, 2025. Follow Grace’s Trial Case by Subscribing to her Newsletter at GraceSchara.com

Share

https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit

So many still don’t know - or cannot believe - that hospitals who are supposed to SAVE instead kill patients for the money given to them by the US government.

Scott and his wife had to watch Grace die on FACETIME, with her sister in the hospital room - and the nurses in the hallway with a security officer, NO doctors responding to their SCREAMS to RESUSCITATE HER.

Unbeknowing to the Schara’s, Grace had been put on a DNR, a “Do Not Resuscitate” order that if she stopped breathing, no CPR or artificial breathing was to be performed. But Wait! Scott never gave them that permission! And that wasn’t the only injustice, as bad as it was. Grace, who had special needs, was forced to be alone for 44 hours without a family advocate, and was put in restraints for wanting to use the restroom! And the list goes on…

Like so many others, Grace was given a series of “big gun” anesthetics, sedatives, and opioids that eventually overdosed her and made her stop breathing on her own, a known complication that everyone knows about because of the “opioid crisis”.

Scott even took out billboards that posted questions about what happened:

Since Grace’s hospital murder, Scott learned so much about HHS, Emanuel Ezekiel, “hospital killing protocols”, and more. He described the incredible and pervasive evil in his comprehensive, Bible-based, 7-part series, Medical Murder as the #1 Cause of Death in the USA. It covers each of these:

“Who? What? Where? Why? When? How? and Now What?

Please help Scott spread the word on the death of his daughter, Grace. Donate to Grace’s GiveSendGo .

Help donations bounce back after a bit of a lull. No donation is too small, and every bit goes into increasing awareness of Grace’s horrific death so that others can avoid her fate. There are too many unsuspecting people out there even now, who could easily fall prey to the hospital killing protocols.

Thank you for your help in reaching others who still need to protect their children and families.

The Sky is The Limit Our 19-year-old daughter Grace, who had Down Syndrome, horrifically died on October 13, 2021, at a hospital putting profits over patients. She died because a doctor illegally labeled her DNR and then a 14-year experienced ICU nurse proceeded to overdose her on Precedex, Lorazepam, and Morphine within a 30-minute window. We are sharing Grace’s story, so more people don’t needlessly die in hospitals and other medically connected facilities such as nursing homes and hospice care units. We have established a charitable foundation to honor our beautiful Grace Emily. Grace had a love for the Lord and was a true light for Him while on this earth. Her favorite Scripture verse was 1 John 4:8. She would include “God is Love” as part of her signature and with many of her works of art. Let us tell you more about Grace… She was an angel on Earth. Grace enjoyed playing violin, horse riding, acting, singing, dancing, hunting, fishing and learning (especially geography). She loved being home-schooled! She was creative and a wonderful artist. Grace had a gift of encouragement and decorated pictures and cards to spread love and gratitude. Her efforts always cheered you up. Her joy for life and her sense of humor were wonderful. Grace could always make you smile. She was known for making up her own jokes. The first of many was, “Where do bees go to the bathroom? The BP station.” Grace had many hopes and dreams, including obtaining her driver’s license, getting married, and being a tour guide at Graceland one day. She LOVED Elvis and met Priscilla Presley! She was the best daughter a parent could ever have, not to mention a wonderful sister, aunt, niece, and friend! Grace would correct us, saying ‘she is not an ant, because she was not an insect’ 😊. The sky was truly the limit with Grace, and we were greatly blessed to have her in our lives for 19 years. What happened to Grace is a tragic story. However, we know that God is sovereign and will use this tragedy for good. When we formed her foundation, we envisioned providing many people with disabilities the opportunity to use their talents and spread the light that Christ has intentionally placed within their hearts for this world. This could be anything from providing violin lessons to a college scholarship. That is still our number one priority! However, because of what we’ve learned regarding the cause of Grace’s death, the foundation is also focusing on shining Grace Emily’s light through educating people on the dangers of incentivized health care. In addition, the foundation plans to raise money for legal defenses related to others killed in hospital facilities as part of its mission. Thank you for considering a donation to our efforts to share Grace’s story and further the goals of her foundation. With your help, Grace’s light can continue to shine that much brighter. Please visit www.OurAmazingGrace.net to learn more and see some amazing pictures and videos of our angel. Scott and Cindy Schara, Founders Source: GSG at https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit

Share

LET US PRAY

Let Us Pray | Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Father God, thank you for giving Grace Schara such a special place in all of our hearts. Bless Scott and Cindy with the fight needed to keep this jury trial strong and held to the highest standards. Make those accountable find Your forgiveness, for the fight for Grace is the fight we all have for our beloved children. Most particularly bless the hearts of this mother and father, and allow healing to continue.

Give Cindy and Scott a special place in Your Plans for the future, and allow the word of what happened to Grace pass through new channels to make it known throughout the land.

Help the lawyers prepare, and allow witness and whistleblowers to step forward and do the right things.

Help everything work together for good, so that Your Name is glorified along with that of Your Son Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Savior.

We ask all this in the Name of Jesus. Amen.

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Leave a comment