We have been following Alexis for over a year, after she had a quite severe and disfiguring vaccine injury and took to social media with viral posts.

In January of 2024, Alexis Lorenze, a 23-year old woman, was diagnosed with a condition called Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemagloginuria (PNH).

Her doctor at University of California, Irvine hospital had allegedly refused to further treat her PNH with monoclonal antibodies - unless she first her first took the Tetanus (DTaP), Pneumococcal and Meningitis vaccines.

👉 Within just 10 minutes, she had an extremely horrific reaction resulting in temporary blindness, vomiting, and then progressively worsened.

CAUTION: Shows before and after pictures, with etes swollen shut and a swollen, purple forehead, baggy eyes, and purple sores on neck.

Alwxis received all three shots at the same time, despite having a previous history of vaccine injury plus a weakened immune system due to PNH.

A Fundraiser for Alexis is HERE and has raised about $224,000 of a $700,000 goal.

Twitter’s ‘DiedSuddenly’ has provided this update, asking for prayer:

The Tweet

The Thread

Thank you for praying for Lexi!

These are my articles that have followed her progress over time:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Poor, poor girl.

She must hate hospitals, or it wouldn’t have taken so long for her to go in to the hospital.

Here is the calculation of how anemic she must have been to receive 6 units of blood.

A normal Hemoglobin is about 15 grams/dL. For each unit of blood, it bumps up the Hemoglobin by 1 gram/dL.

1 unit = 1 grams/dL hemoglobin

3 units blood = 3 grams/dL hemoglobin

Therefore, Lexi may have been so anemic that her hemoglobin was only 9 grams/dL (with a goal to bump it up to 12 grams/dL), but it can also be that her hemoglobin was only 5 and they wanted to bump it up to 8.

No matter what, it’s not good to lose blood, most likely through the gut and intestines. And I hope she didn’t need surgery for a bleeding ulcer.

I would not want to decide on whether I wanted 3 units of blood! But I did update my article on unvaccinated blood transfusions:

Let Us Pray

Thank You, Father,

For blessing me with another day! I’m grateful for having You in my life!

Thank You for blessing Lexi and helping her body heal! She has been through so much and deserves a break!

Guide her into Your perfect will and bless her with Your majestic grace and mercy.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

