UPDATE: "Continuity of Government" with Black Hawk Helicopter Mission and Subsequent Crash into Commercial Airline Above the Potomac River
Ryan O'Hara, Crew Chief, DoD Law of War Manual, Blurred Google Earth Image, First Responders Salute a Dead Body Draped with the American Flag
“Continuity of Government” seems like such a general term.
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/GeneralMCNews/status/1885034496598143215
The Thread
Link: https://media.defense.gov/2023/Jul/31/2003271432/-1/-1/0/DOD-LAW-OF-WAR-MANUAL-JUNE-2015-UPDATED-JULY%202023.PDF
This is a document that is over 1,200 pages.
Link: https://nypost.com/2025/01/28/us-news/feds-start-massive-nuclear-response-training-exercise-in-new-york/
Another Tweet
I love this guy and look at his tweets every day.
Source: https://x.com/In2ThinAir/status/1885038319026782433
And
Source: https://x.com/In2ThinAir/status/1884855030030684189
A Tweet
Other tweets say this was an unitentified body pulled from the water, and no one knows if it was from the Black Hawk or the commercial plane.
Source: https://x.com/Ray_Zorback77/status/1885051901797908920
Source: https://x.com/CallDT/status/1885041836642722040
WHAT I REALLY THINK
We just don’t yet know everything, but it remains suspect. And not a lot of transparency.
The one thing that I have noticed about liars is that they change their story. First it was this, then that.
And what’s with Google Earth?
LET US PRAY
We love you, Lord. Your mercy never fails us and we know that You hold us in Your hands. All day, all night, You are with us and in us.
Let us tell of Your goodness, Your mercy, and Your kindness!
Thank You for each breath, each moment we have! You have led us through darkness and You walk along with us. During our hardest times, we know that You carry us in Your arms.
You are HOLY! YOU ARE FAITHFUL! Thank you for Your GOODNESS!
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
My understanding is we are already in a Continuity of Govt. state.
That helo could be remote controlled. It's hard to know what's true any more.
I just wanted to tell you Dr. Aranda that I really like how you end your posts with Let Us Pray.❤️🙏