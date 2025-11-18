In about 25 minutes, I am LIVE on The Michelle Moore Show. Please use this link and join me (and oppose any bots, please): HERE.

Here is my updated document for you to be prepared in case of a car accident/ER visit.

My Newest Book is In Press!

Share The Rebel Patient™

Remember: If you get COVID or any flu bug, your biggest objective is to stay out of the hospital. The longer you are sick without getting well, the more you are likely to need an Urgent Care or ER. With symptoms, start a protocol ASAP.

Below is a SAMPLE. Always see IDoNotConsentForm.com for Updates on the I Do Not Consent Form.

The I Do Not Consent Form

The 4 Documents Needed:

The IDoNotConsentForm.com. Medical Power of Attorney (POA). Advance Directives The I Refuse to Donate My Organs Form.

Make sure you are not treated with legalized euthanasia .

Millions of doctors were paid for giving you the shot. And billions were paid to hospitals for enlisting you in their hospital protocols. Don't be another death.

Anthem Health sent a letter to all doctors, giving them a vaccine “bonus schedule”.

The average number of patients per doctor - 2,500.

If they had a 30% vaccination rate by September 31, 2021 and a 70% vaccination rate by December 31, 2021, the individual bonus for one doctor would have been $296,250.00 a quarter.

DO NOT COMPLY! NO VACCINES!

» Watch You Don’t Get a Blood Transfusion «

For decades, Jehovah’s Witnesses have refused blood transfusions and the American Medical Association has a 100% accepted document showing your right to Informed Consent, including that for a blood transfusion or any procedure.

You have the right to refuse. Just SAY “NO THANK YOU”.

AMA Code of Medical Ethics: Informed Consent

» STAY STRONG «

I hope this helps you to make decisions, AND no matter the problems or obstacles before you, to be strong in the Lord!

Remember to stay strong in the Lord, keep your eyes on God, and most of all, keep your sword sharpened!

My Newest Book is On Amazon! No More Tears!

LINK: https://bit.ly/3MzQemk.

Thank you for reading about my near-death experience and the subsequent times suffering with a traumatic brain injury and severe dysautonomia/POTS. It is filled with lessons learned after being bedridden and staring at the ceiling for twelve years.

Leave a comment

» AFFILIATE LINKS «

NEW! AUGMENTED NAC® (aNAC) from Italy!

Denatures (unfolds; renders inactive) spike protein. Protects the lungs, helps minimize bronchial secretions. Don’t spend money on cheap supplements.

FOR 10% OFF, USE CODE HAHV8G4P

Write down the code and then use the dropdown menu to get more info and order today — shipping takes about a week. Invented in Italy.

FOR 10% OFF, USE CODE HAHV8G4P

N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a powerful antioxidant that provides many health beneﬁts, including glutathione formation. Glutathione is an important detoxifying agent in the body that helps protect cells from damage. Glutathione is the body's most important and most active antioxidant and is responsible for protecting against free radicals. It also regulates levels of nitric oxide, a powerful vasodilator that widens blood vessels so that more oxygen and nutrients reach tissues.

In lab studies, AUGMENTED NAC is BETTER than regular NAC at denaturing spike protein, stopping/dissolving blood clots, and protecting vitamin C!

Glutathione is also essential for the formation of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), a crucial source of fuel for our cells. But this does not happen on its own! Glutathione needs the support of some molecules to form, one of which is N-acetylcysteine (NAC). Find out more here:

PLEASE USE MY CODE HAHV8G4P SO IT TAGS ME WITH A SMALL AMOUNT THAT GOES INTO OUR MINISTRY.

FOR 10% OFF, USE CODE HAHV8G4P

How do you know if heavy metals are a problem?

Buy Me a Coffee:)

People ask, “When do you sleep?”

I don’t need so much sleep, because you keep buying me a cup of coffee:)!

Thank you to all who have been so kind as to buy me a cup of coffee! Thank you for spending morningswith me! | Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Metagenics® Physician-Quality Supplements: Start Membership and get FREE SHIPPING by Signing Up with me, PRACTITIONER ID: MARFER8654. Write it down;)

DON’T TELL ME You STILL Aren’t Taking Supplements!

Our Most Popular: Immune Defense Pack! Invest in this for your future health! Be GOOD to your body!

Gear up with Immune Defense Pack . With ingredients like antioxidants, polyphenols, and high-potency vitamins C, D, and zinc, this arsenal of products is primed to support a healthy immune response as well as cardiovascular function. Includes NAC — that is not likely to be as potenet as the AUGMENTED NAC. Costs less than buying everything separately.

Set up an account and please do use my PRACTITIONER ID for FREE SHIPPING: MARFER8654.

This is the Vitamin D3 + Vitamin K2 that I take.

See our Renew And Refresh Substack article on Melatonin here:

Stay Strong in the Lord! All Things are Possible for Those Who Love Christ, for Those Who are Called According to His Purpose!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I appreciate you so very much. And a Special Thanks to my Founding Members who have helped me more than words can say. Wishing you all good health in the Name of Jesus!

I think we need to keep our eyes opened and help lead others to do the same. And lest we fear the future, we need to keep our eyes on the things above, and rest assured that if we keep the ways of Christ, especially with the love of God in our hearts, God can work through us to deliver us from all evil. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.

If you have had a loved one who died in the hospital, most agree that you should not only obtain the medical records, but also the billing records. Seek a medical expert opinion, so that you can piece together what happened.

If you find yourself in a situation with someone in the hospital, it can be overwhelming. Ask for help.

Here is our best defense: To be equipped for spiritual warfare.

#1 is God, and our faith in His plans and purposes

#2: To shine the light on evil.

#3 Walk by Faith - because no one can take it away from you and the more you use it, the more effective it gets!

If you or your loved one doesn’t know Jesus Christ and all He did to pay for our sins, this is a simple prayer you can pray. You let Christ into your heart.

“Thank you Father God, for sending Christ to die for our sins. I ask Jesus to come into my heart and fill me with Your Holy Spirit. I confess all my sins and and die to myself. I ask that you make me born anew to You, so that I can become alive to Christ. I ask this in the name of Jesus. Amen.”

Then tell someone, and ask to be baptized in the Name of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Leave a comment

Become a career writer who gets paid for content. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

Refer a friend