UPDATE: Guidebook to Surviving White Coats and Hospitals
#1: The I Do Not Consent Form that Opposes Hospital Protocols! MORE Stategies: Prevention, Early Treatment, Fasting, Blood Transfusions, Vial of Life, Fake "Brain Death", REFUSE Organ Donation
Here is my updated document for you to be prepared in case of a car accident/ER visit.
Remember: If you get COVID or any flu bug, your biggest objective is to stay out of the hospital. The longer you are sick without getting well, the more you are likely to need an Urgent Care or ER. With symptoms, start a protocol ASAP.
Below is a SAMPLE. Always see IDoNotConsentForm.com for Updates on the I Do Not Consent Form.
The I Do Not Consent Form
The 4 Documents Needed:
Medical Power of Attorney (POA).
Advance Directives
The I Refuse to Donate My Organs Form.
Make sure you are not treated with legalized euthanasia.
Millions of doctors were paid for giving you the shot. And billions were paid to hospitals for enlisting you in their hospital protocols. Don't be another death.
Anthem Health sent a letter to all doctors, giving them a vaccine “bonus schedule”.
The average number of patients per doctor - 2,500.
If they had a 30% vaccination rate by September 31, 2021 and a 70% vaccination rate by December 31, 2021, the individual bonus for one doctor would have been $296,250.00 a quarter.
DO NOT COMPLY! NO VACCINES!
This is Why Your Doctor Asked About Vax Status Every Visit and Kicked The Unvaxxed Out of Clinic
» Watch You Don’t Get a Blood Transfusion «
For decades, Jehovah’s Witnesses have refused blood transfusions and the American Medical Association has a 100% accepted document showing your right to Informed Consent, including that for a blood transfusion or any procedure.
You have the right to refuse. Just SAY “NO THANK YOU”.
AMA Code of Medical Ethics: Informed Consent
» STAY STRONG «
I hope this helps you to make decisions, AND no matter the problems or obstacles before you, to be strong in the Lord!
Remember to stay strong in the Lord, keep your eyes on God, and most of all, keep your sword sharpened!
How do you know if heavy metals are a problem?
Stay Strong in the Lord! All Things are Possible for Those Who Love Christ, for Those Who are Called According to His Purpose!
WHAT I REALLY THINK
I appreciate you so very much. And a Special Thanks to my Founding Members who have helped me more than words can say. Wishing you all good health in the Name of Jesus!
I think we need to keep our eyes opened and help lead others to do the same. And lest we fear the future, we need to keep our eyes on the things above, and rest assured that if we keep the ways of Christ, especially with the love of God in our hearts, God can work through us to deliver us from all evil. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.
If you have had a loved one who died in the hospital, most agree that you should not only obtain the medical records, but also the billing records. Seek a medical expert opinion, so that you can piece together what happened.
If you find yourself in a situation with someone in the hospital, it can be overwhelming. Ask for help.
Here is our best defense: To be equipped for spiritual warfare.
#1 is God, and our faith in His plans and purposes
#2: To shine the light on evil.
#3 Walk by Faith - because no one can take it away from you and the more you use it, the more effective it gets!
If you or your loved one doesn’t know Jesus Christ and all He did to pay for our sins, this is a simple prayer you can pray. You let Christ into your heart.
“Thank you Father God, for sending Christ to die for our sins. I ask Jesus to come into my heart and fill me with Your Holy Spirit. I confess all my sins and and die to myself. I ask that you make me born anew to You, so that I can become alive to Christ. I ask this in the name of Jesus. Amen.”
Then tell someone, and ask to be baptized in the Name of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.
Dr Herbert Shelton wrote an entire article titled Influenza in 1944. He states: Physicians and patients rarely realise how much the treatment is responsible for increased and prolonged suffering and death. Physicians are unaware of their fallacy to 'eat plenty of nourishing food to keep up your stength.... Delirium, spasm, peritonitis, pneumonia, nia, pleurisy, heart trouble, sleeping sickn etc are listed among the complications of influenza. These develop in those who are fed and drugged. Whether the condition is severe cold, influenza, or pneumonia, the first thing is to stop stop eating. Absolutely no food, but water, should be allowed until the acute symptoms have subsided. No drugs of any kind should be resorted to. Go to bed and rest. Keep warm. Rest, Rest, fas fasting, warmth-these are the needs. Have plenty of fresh air in your room. Under these conditions you may lie in bed and get well in a short time with no complications and no sequels. You don't need treatment. The fever, inflammation, coughing etc constitute the healing process. process.. Just get out of their way and permit them to complete their work. Don't try to aid nature- she doesn't need your puny aid- she only asks that you cease interfering.
I just tell those extortionists how things are gonna be!