6:10 pm: Category 5, 180 mph, 905 millibars; the latter is something you don't see every season. Close to being one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded. 52 counties under a State of Emergency. Mandatory evacuations for Zones A, B, C, D. The storm moved northward, en route to a direct hit to Tampa Bay.

He says there has never even been a Category 1 hurricane in Tampa Bay. He thinks it is strange that it is traveling from the west to the east.

This image shows a 60-foot swell, something he has never seen. The hurricane is supposed to hit Tampa Bay at midnight tonight.

He has evacuated from his island twice in his life, once when he was too young to remember much.

Counties Under A State of Emergency

This shows the expected route:

Above: Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Zones A, B, and C.

Above: 10-12 foot swells are expected in the red zones.

Above: Some models show it will stay a Category 5 for 48 hours. Four analytic programs estimate Hurricane Milton will remain a Category 5 for up to 100 hours.

For comparison, the record for a storm staying a Category 5 is 70 hours.

From the Gulf of Mexico, this wind field is expected to expand. The current wind field is small:

And it is expected to expand:

Air Recon

Incredibly low pressures are seen at multiple points:

Here we see a plane near the storm, tracking it so we can learn the most accurate information (see white rectangle near the center left of the field):

Predicted Ocean Swells

They are expecting such large swells to go inland, and this may be the biggest evacuation that Florida has ever done:

Evacuate if you are supposed to evacuate. The storm is not slowing down!

The National Hurricane Center has been down on and off all day, probably because their servers are overloaded from too much traffic.

This is a very serious storm. Hurricane Helene was “mild” compared to what Hurricane Milton is expected to be. No one knows exactly where it will land.

Be prepared. Have a plan. Support Hurricane Relief programs.

