UPDATE on Ed’s Bladder Cancer: MRI and Cystoscopy Results
My latest post on everything Ed is doing to keep cancer away:
The Tweet
Link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1915472854399017303?s=46
The Thread
Link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1897001434211819777?s=46
We’re walking into the urologist’s office and I will come back and follow up after this day is done.
I will need to drive us home, so thank you for keeping us in your thoughts and prayers 🙌 🙏!
This urologist previously told us that if there’s extension into the seminal vesicle, it puts the tumor burden at Stage 4 and gives Ed an estimated survival time of one year to 18 months.
👉 We want a NEGATIVE REPORT on the MRI, and a NEGATIVE cysto. WE BELIEVE GOD IS THE GOD OF PERFECTION AND MIRACLES! 🙌 🙏
The Follow Up
Link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1915511498832830617?s=46
THANK YOU FOR YOUR PRAYERS!
Next month, Ed goes in to get the small area taken out. No big deal!
