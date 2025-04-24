The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
m cameron's avatar
m cameron
6h

They are doing amazing things with Ivermectin & cancer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
CST4U's avatar
CST4U
6h

go to Dr. Robert Yoho or A midwestern Doctor on Substack for info on DMSO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture