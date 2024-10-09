The definition of a Category 5 hurricane is one that hits at least 155 mph; the current speed is now up to 180 mph.

This is a “monster” storm!

The eye continues to move through the Gulf of Mexico, landing late Wednesday night or Thursday morning around 2 am.

By then, it should dissipate to a Category 4 and possibly a Category 3; the latter is still 125 mph.

LET US PRAY

Do you really think that God can STOP THE STORM? I do! 🙌

STOP THE STORM! Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Almighty God of Our Being,

Help all those affected by the storm! Cause trees to fall on the ground, structures to be unaffected, people to be sheltered, power to stay connected, all the things You know we want to say.

You know so much more than us. Let Your Will be done, and may we continue to serve You with all the joy in our hearts.

We SPEAK LIFE into the storm, that it dissipates to NOTHING, DEAR LORD!!! 🙌 Show Your Power and Strength, we pray in the Mighty Name of Jesus!

Amen! 🙏

Share The Rebel Patient™

Leave a comment