Dr. Gholam Hossein Esmaili, late Iranian President Raisi’s Chief of Staff, was a passenger on the third helicopter in the President's convoy.

The President was in the second (middle) chopper.

In an interview by the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network ( IRINN ), h e describes new details on the helicopter crash.

“The weather was clear.”

“After 35 minutes, there was “a small patch of clouds.”

IRINN aired the above interview by the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's Chief of Staff, Gholam Hossein Esmaili. Accompanying him and continuously making phone calls were the Minister of Energy Mr. Mehrabian, Dr. Mehrdad Bazzroash, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, and other team members.