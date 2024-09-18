The Video

There is nothing graphic in this video, as the man gets up and goes back to work.

♦️Urgent | Member of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Izzat al-Rishq:

🔹We strongly condemn the renewed and continued aggression of the occupation against the brotherly Lebanese people, by blowing up wireless communications devices. 🔹The fascist occupation government bears full responsibility for the repercussions of this ongoing aggression against Lebanon, and the brutal aggression that preceded and coincided with it against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. 🔹We support our brotherly Lebanon and the heroes of Hezbollah, who continue their honorable stand with our people and our Palestinian cause. 🔹 This brutal aggression on Lebanon will not undermine the will, steadfastness and bravery of the Lebanese resistance, nor its appreciated role and position in supporting our people and our resistance. 🔹 We renew our absolute solidarity with our brothers in Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, and the brotherly Lebanese people. We pray for the souls of the martyrs and ask God for a speedy recovery for the wounded.

Above: A new wave of electronic attacks on wireless devices in Lebanon, coming after previous waves of attacks yesterday, Tuesday, via pager devices.

♦️Lebanese Health: 26 martyrs and more than 3,250 wounded in Lebanon in the wireless communication device explosions yesterday and today.

♦️Urgent | The United Nations General Assembly adopts a resolution calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories within a year.

Source for all the above: https://t.me/qudsfeed/259020

LET US PRAY

Let not our love become cold. | Photo by Ben White on Unsplash

🙏 Holy Father God,

We bow down before you and give You our lives, through the blood of Your Son, Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Thank you for hearing our words.

As we read of wars and rumors of wars, we turn to You. We renew our commitment to serve You until the end of the Ages.

Bless those affected by war, especially the innocent and the children. Help Your people and let Your perfect will be done. Let not our love become cold. Let not our compassion ever end. Above all, may we never be like the evil ones.

Help us endure the world until the end, and to reach Your peace which surpasses all understanding. And let us be reminded that the world is Yours. You have the power and strength to keep us in Your presence, and we thank You for knowing and caring about us.

Thank You for giving us Your Word, Your Love, and Your Grace.

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

Matthew 24:6-13

6 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. 7 Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these are the beginning of birth pains. 9 “Then you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me. 10 At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, 11 and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. 12Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, 13 but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.

Remember that the most important thing is to be in the presence of God for all eternity. Life on earth is but a blink of an eye.

Leave a comment

Share The Rebel Patient™