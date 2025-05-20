Yesterday was the Pretrial Hearing of Schara vs. Ascension Health St. Ellizabeth’s Hospital, set to determine the Motions to Dismiss, limit testimony, and provide jury instructions.

As the Jury Trial gets set to begin in just 13 days, there is great excitement over yesterday’s results at the Pretrial Hearing!

Yesterday’s Pretrial Accomplishments

Defeated the motions for a summary judgement;

Defeated motions to exclude the Defense’s medical doctor and nurse experts;

May be the 1st Covid Hospital Protocol case to go before a Jury;

The entire case is going to trial; and

In Wisconsin, this is the 1st Medical Battery Claim to go to Trial since 1973.

The Tweets

The Thread

The Tweet

The Thread

Link to Google Doc: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSezW8CBXRYl5B-WTM1Jy4w3NI8rtm4Q8rE4CYfTyYf9nRqpJA/viewform

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Held A TalkRadio Podcast for Scott

Thank you for supporting Scott Schara and his family through this time! Please keep him in prayer!

Let Us Pray

Dear God,

Thank you for the great events of yesterday in this court trial! We ask that you continue to bless the courtroom, the lawyers, and the selection of the jury with starts a week from Monday!

Fill Scott and his family with support, love, and light. Bless the work of their hands and the steps of their feet. Bring them what they need, and send people to help and support them.

Let this case be the first with A GREAT VOICE to notify all hospital doctor, nurses, and staff all over the world that they will be held accountable! And let this case help all others to follow, where other family members were murdered by hospital staff!

Let this set a precedent!

We need You!

We ask all this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

