UPDATE on Schara vs. Ascension Health St. Elizabeth's Hospital
Yesterday was the Pretrial Hearing of Schara vs. Ascension Health St. Ellizabeth’s Hospital, set to determine the Motions to Dismiss, limit testimony, and provide jury instructions.
As the Jury Trial gets set to begin in just 13 days, there is great excitement over yesterday’s results at the Pretrial Hearing!
Yesterday’s Pretrial Accomplishments
Defeated the motions for a summary judgement;
Defeated motions to exclude the Defense’s medical doctor and nurse experts;
May be the 1st Covid Hospital Protocol case to go before a Jury;
The entire case is going to trial; and
In Wisconsin, this is the 1st Medical Battery Claim to go to Trial since 1973.
The Tweets
The Thread
The Tweet
The Thread
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Held A TalkRadio Podcast for Scott
The tragic loss of Grace Schara: A fight for justice and accountability
Tue May 20
In October 2021, Scott Schara’s 19-year-old daughter, Grace, who had Down syndrome, died at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wisconsin under harrowing circumstances. Her story reveals a disturbing intersection of hospital protocols, medical negligence, and systemic failures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Grace’s death, which her family alleges was a result of intentional misconduct, has led to a groundbreaking lawsuit set for trial in June 2025, potentially setting a precedent for accountability in healthcare.
Grace, described by her father as a “gift from God,” contracted COVID-19 in September 2021. Initially, the Schara family followed the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) protocol, using ivermectin and vitamins. However, a critical decision to purchase a pulse oximeter, driven by pandemic propaganda, proved fatal. When Grace’s oxygen saturation dropped to 88%, the family, adhering to protocol recommendations, admitted her to the hospital on October 6, 2021. Scott later reflected that this reliance on a number, without a baseline or understanding of oxygen saturation, was a grave mistake. Grace, who merely had a cold, might still be alive had they not sought hospital care.
Once admitted, Grace’s condition was mismanaged. Despite initially stabilizing with oxygen, hospital staff escalated her treatment to high-flow oxygen devices like Vapotherm and BiPAP within 24 hours, often without clear communication to Scott, who was present as her advocate. On October 10, Scott was forcibly removed from the hospital by an armed guard, accused of having COVID symptoms and interfering with care. During the 47 hours Grace was without an advocate, staff administered Precedex, a sedative, increasing its dosage six times. On October 13, while Grace’s sister Jessica was briefly absent, the hospital restrained Grace, leading to her defecating in bed. That same day, Dr. Gavin Shokar placed an unauthorized Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order on her chart, despite the family’s explicit refusal to authorize ventilation or DNR status.
Thank you for supporting Scott Schara and his family through this time! Please keep him in prayer!
Let Us Pray
Dear God,
Thank you for the great events of yesterday in this court trial! We ask that you continue to bless the courtroom, the lawyers, and the selection of the jury with starts a week from Monday!
Fill Scott and his family with support, love, and light. Bless the work of their hands and the steps of their feet. Bring them what they need, and send people to help and support them.
Let this case be the first with A GREAT VOICE to notify all hospital doctor, nurses, and staff all over the world that they will be held accountable! And let this case help all others to follow, where other family members were murdered by hospital staff!
Let this set a precedent!
We need You!
We ask all this in the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry. Thank you for being a free or paid subscriber.
Beloved, behold the upright!!!
Psalm 94
15 But judgment shall return unto righteousness: and all the upright in heart shall follow it.
16 Who will rise up for me against the evildoers? or who will stand up for me against the workers of iniquity?
17 Unless the Lord had been my help, my soul had almost dwelt in silence.
18 When I said, My foot slippeth; thy mercy, O Lord, held me up.
19 In the multitude of my thoughts within me thy comforts delight my soul.
20 Shall the throne of iniquity have fellowship with thee, which frameth mischief by a law?
21 They gather themselves together against the soul of the righteous, and condemn the innocent blood.
22 But the Lord is my defence; and my God is the rock of my refuge.
23 And he shall bring upon them their own iniquity, and shall cut them off in their own wickedness; yea, the Lord our God shall cut them off.
This is great news, soon the evildoers will be held to account! Their love of money will be their undoing!
I also have a little good news to share. My granddaughter has been accepted to a nursing program in Pennsylvania. They still want the jabs at the 2 hospitals involved. I got someone deeply involved in vaccine issues to advise me on religious exemption. My granddaughter followed her instructions and 1 of the hospitals accepted it, still waiting on the other 1 but I’m hopeful. I previously told her that I’d rather she pass on going to the school than get jabbed, it’s that dangerous!