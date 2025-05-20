The Rebel Patient™

Peter70x7
4h

Beloved, behold the upright!!!

Psalm 94

15 But judgment shall return unto righteousness: and all the upright in heart shall follow it.

16 Who will rise up for me against the evildoers? or who will stand up for me against the workers of iniquity?

17 Unless the Lord had been my help, my soul had almost dwelt in silence.

18 When I said, My foot slippeth; thy mercy, O Lord, held me up.

19 In the multitude of my thoughts within me thy comforts delight my soul.

20 Shall the throne of iniquity have fellowship with thee, which frameth mischief by a law?

21 They gather themselves together against the soul of the righteous, and condemn the innocent blood.

22 But the Lord is my defence; and my God is the rock of my refuge.

23 And he shall bring upon them their own iniquity, and shall cut them off in their own wickedness; yea, the Lord our God shall cut them off.

Andrew Devlin
6h

This is great news, soon the evildoers will be held to account! Their love of money will be their undoing!

I also have a little good news to share. My granddaughter has been accepted to a nursing program in Pennsylvania. They still want the jabs at the 2 hospitals involved. I got someone deeply involved in vaccine issues to advise me on religious exemption. My granddaughter followed her instructions and 1 of the hospitals accepted it, still waiting on the other 1 but I’m hopeful. I previously told her that I’d rather she pass on going to the school than get jabbed, it’s that dangerous!

