JOIN ME in welcoming Peggy Hokett and Leslie Batts to explain what happened to their husbands in an Oklahoma hospital, and the CRIMINAL CHARGES they seek, which are before the Oklahoma Grand Jury.

I introduce Peggy Hockett and Leslie Batts, whose husbands Raymond Hockett and Paul Batts passed away in the hospital. See my slideshow highlighting the lives and tragic deaths of these two husbands and fathers. Hear the pain in my voice as I express my deepest sorrow and empathy for the widows' experiences.

Peggy Hockett for Raymond Hokett

Peggy’s husband, Raymond, was sent home from the hospital when they first went, and then later admitted when his condition worsened. The hospital staff refused to let Raymond speak to Peggy on the phone and told her to "go get your husband's phone charger. Come back to the emergency room and kiss him goodbye".

A doctor told Peggy that Raymond would die because he was unvaccinated, to which Peggy TWICE responded, "Get behind me, Satan!”

The hospital records show they restrained Raymond, gave him lethal drugs, and ventilated him against his wishes. The hospital ALSO discussed organ donation for Raymond before he passed away, without Peggy's knowledge or consent.

After Raymond's death, the crematorium asked Peggy about a hole in his abdomen, suggesting the hospital may have taken an organ without her knowledge.

Leslie Batts for Paul Batts

Leslie explains that her husband, Paul, went to the hospital for oxygen and breathing treatments, but was then transferred to the ICU "just in case he decompensates". Shocking!

Despite Paul's condition being stable initially, the hospital started sedating him, giving him Precedex (as was given to Grace Schara

) and morphine, which caused him to slow his breathing and retain carbon dioxide.

The hospital then paralyzed Paul with Rocuronium and Ativan while still on a mask AND WITHOUT INTUBATION, throwing him into respiratory arrest for 6 minutes, then intubated him against Leslie's wishes.

Both Cases

Both cases are now before a grand jury in Oklahoma, which is considering charges of aggravated assault, battery, kidnapping, and felony murder. Both Peggy and Leslie emphasize the importance of carefully reviewing and modifying any paperwork before signing at the hospital, to avoid unknowingly signing away rights or consenting to unwanted procedures. I reinforce the I DO NOT CONSENT FORM, which can be delivered to the hospital in a manner that bypasses all doctors and nurses, going straight into the chart AND delivered to the Chiefs of all Departments.

The Rumble Video

This video will shock and disgust you, reminding you that you are human. ALL TO SHINE THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS AND STOP OTHERS FROM UNDERGOING THIS HOSPITAL TRAVESTY.

The Transcript

Hi, this is Dr. Margaret Aranda-Ferrante. I am so pleased to have with us both Peggy Hockett and Leslie Batts on behalf of their husbands, Raymond Hockett and Paul Batts. And their stories are truly compelling. I think what I want to do, thank you both for being here. And what I want to do first is I'm going to screen share and then I'm going to do a little slideshow that I made showing the lives of these two men and what their lives were like and how their lives unfortunately ended. So I'm going to share my PowerPoint with you.

I'm going to go into a view mode here, which is a slideshow.

I love this picture, he adores you.

Look at this beautiful family. ‘I love you, Peggy’, written on the chalkboard.

Raymond played guitar, went scuba diving. Big family.

Handsome man. And then it turned to tragedy in the hospital with severe injuries that shouldn't happen if people are taking care of you. And there he is.

I love you, Peggy.

And then we have Leslie Batts for Paul Batts.

Outdoor men, these men. Love their families, look at that Family man.

And then it turns to tragedy.

Postmordem images, after the funeral home put makeup on Paul’s face:

I'm very sorry to say that this is what our hospitals did. He was struggling. Off camera, Leslie explained to me that Paul’s knuckles had sores, and it sure seems to me that he got into a fight with someone who was hitting his face.

Leslie was trying to be there for him. Here we are.

I'm gonna start with you, Peggy. And thank you for sharing this with us. Go ahead and tell us what happened in a nutshell, Peggy, and then I'll have you, Leslie.

Peggy Hokett: My husband and I both got sick. And we went to the hospital to get a COVID test. It was August 25th when we went. And they told my husband to go home. He wasn't that bad, but they would get him something. And they'd call him back, and he'd be fine in a couple of days. They never called back. So the 28th, he kept having diarrhea and throwing up, and he was getting dehydrated. So we went back again. And they kept him in the hospital. The emergency room said they were going to send him over to the main hospital. I had asked him to let me call him so I could hear what they were saying. And they wouldn't let him answer his phone. He said they wouldn’t let him. Put me on the phone. And then they called and they just said, 'Go get your husband's phone charger. Come back to the emergency room and kiss him goodbye.' And that's pretty much what we did.

Me: Because you never get to see them again alive. And probably what they were thinking in their minds I suspect is that he was being targeted. And they you had no idea saying goodbye might be your last goodbye. But I have an inkling that that is exactly what they really meant when they said it.

Peggy Hokett: I do too, because when the doctor called me, he never said your husband is going to die because he's sick. He called me and said,

“Your husband's going to die because he's unvaccinated.”

What did you expect? Wow. So I said,

“Get behind me, Satan!”

And I hung up on the doctor. He called back. He said, Mrs. Hokett, we got disconnected. And I said, “No, sir, we did not. Are you in my husband's hospital room speaking that negativity?”

He said, “Yes.”

So I said, “Get behind me, Satan!” again, and hung up.

Me: Good for you. Good for you. Wow. I bet he never had anybody talk to him like that.

Peggy Hokett: No. And I told him, I said,

“You're playing God.”

And you know what? They did play God. They targeted these men. And in my husband's records, they restrained him to the bed. They gave him lethal injection drugs and they ventilated him against his wishes. So they did say God. They did.

Me: I think that's what they were doing over and over again. And I know that you have listened to the stories of maybe 2,000 other people and have noticed the repetition of their, their template of what they do over and over and over again.

Peggy Hokett: Yes, they isolate these people; they never let you see them, never let you talk to them. The nurse would call me and say,

“Raymond's doing great today.”

“He sat up, he ate, he's on the lowest oxygen level.”

And I had put that on Facebook.

Oh my gosh, he's doing so great. But when I would call him, he would never answer. So I would call the nurses and they'd say, oh, he's asleep.

And I was believing, okay, he's sick, he's asleep, he's tired.

But he didn't answer the phone.

They don't want you to talk to them. They don't want you to see them.

Because then if you've seen them, you'd see the fear in their eyes.

Because just before my husband was ventilated, he called that morning. And I had COVID too. I was still asleep. I didn't hear the phone, but he left me a message. And in this message, he just said,

“Need help!”

Me: Oh, wow. Wow. Oh sweetheart. And then the pictures that we showed towards the end of his life looked like sacral decubitus ulcers. He had been sitting in bed probably in one position for so long that just the body weight went through and the bones were hitting on the bed. And so it made the tissue die and turn necrotic, which then in turn can become infected.

Peggy Hokett: Yes. And in his records, it says he has severe bed sores, but he's an organ donor.

He was not. They knew that. They had asked me. It's not on his driver's license. He's never been. But when he died, they called the organ donation people.

Me: Wow. And they were there at the bedside before they pronounced him dead because they had to sign him up and put him on the list and everything else.

Peggy Hokett: I think the second or third day he was in, it says in his records, if he continues to deteriorate, we need to get a hold of the organ donation.

Me: Wow. Wow. Got this in their mind. While he was still doing good. Wow. But they didn't run it by you. That was the first you heard of it was when you got the medical record?

Peggy Hokett: They had asked me when they called and said he's not going to make it. And I said,

“You just told me everything died of COVID. What could you possibly take? You said his heart died, his lungs, his liver, his kidneys.”

Me: Right.

Peggy Hokett: But after he died, the crematorium called me about two days later. And they said,

“Did they take something out of your husband?”

I thought they had me confused because I didn't have his records. And they said, 'Did he have a pacemaker?' And I said, no.

They said,

“Was he an organ donor?”

And I said, “No.”

They said,

“Did he have something radioactive in him?”

And I said,

“What in God's green earth would he have radioactive in him?”

Well, then I got his records and you saw the pictures. And it says in his records, he has a hole in his abdomen. They didn't take a picture of that.

So then I called the coroner's office. And I said,

“When you got my husband's body, what did it look like?”

And the lady said, ma'am, we never see COVID patients. They go directly to the crematoriums or the undertakers.

So there was no autopsy and you'll never know what they took. You'll never know anything, but it raises red flags.

Me: Yes. That's that's harrowing to get to have a conversation like that and then not have it investigated, you know, or have them look at something before they cremated his body. That seems utterly disrespectful. But to go from that step, make you aware of it and then just cremate his body seems intensely cruel to me.

Peggy Hokett: And they have immunity and they know this.

But the guilt that us widows and widowers and moms and dads share.

Because my husband was dehydrated.

The day before we went in, he had come in the living room, picked up our recliner and brought it to the bedroom. And he said,

“I'm sicker than you. So you need to stay in the guest room, but I need to get up and sit more often.”

This man walked into the hospital on his own. He didn't need a wheelchair. He was dehydrated.

And in his records, it says, continue his daily regimen of Colace and Miralax. So they gave him that every day. I see it right up until the day he died. And this is a man that was dehydrated.

Me: Wow. They were dehydrating him some more with laxatives.

Peggy Hokett: In my opinion, yes.

Me: It sure is what it seems like. I'm very sorry about all of this. And thank you for coming forward. I've covered your story, both of you before in my Substack article, but I never … my heart… I thank God that I have a heart and that I can feel, but I can feel my tears coming to my eyes, just hearing it again.

Grateful for both of you for reliving this with me here today, with us, and for going through it for the benefit of those who don't know, that don't understand, and also that maybe don't realize that.

Now we have the I Do Not Consent Form that you can get delivered to the hospital as soon as you're going to the ER, and there's ways around this so that there's a legal type of service that the hospital administration gets, and so we go over the head of all the doctors to now the chiefs of all the departments. So they can't change a room on you like they did to Scott Schara's daughter, Grace (@OurAmazingGrace) And they can't do, you know, invasive things without protection, your own protection that follows you no matter which department you go to in the hospital. Thank you so much, Peggy.

Leslie Batts for Paul Batts

I'm going to go ahead and have Leslie tell her story now. What happened to your husband?

Leslie Batts: My husband had gone out of town for work. And when he came home three days later, he started not feeling well. We went to a football game that night, and by the time he got home, he was thinking he had the flu.

He went for work to get tested, and came back positive.

So he stayed home for about a week, but continued just to get sicker and sicker. It's interesting, you know, we were hearing all of the horrible things that were happening with the Remdesivir and that kind of thing.

We thought we knew better. And we were in Oklahoma. It's, you know, very independent state. And so we believed that. We were kind of outside of the worst of what was happening.

Me: And I'll reinforce that for you because we were in California at the time, but we had a little sort of a vacation house in Oklahoma. We were planning to move there. And when we were in California, everybody would be wearing masks. They would ask you if you were vaccinated, before seating you at a table at a restaurant. It was awful. But we loved going to Oklahoma because nobody was wearing a mask much different. So I second your motion there on how progressive it seemed to be.

Leslie Batts: Yeah, and it was like we were outside of the fear mongering and that we hadn't gotten to that fear porn state. But that wasn't the case in the hospitals because of other things like extenuating circumstances with the CMS incentives and that kind of thing.

But we thought we had a pretty good handle on what was happening. I didn't expect him to be admitted to the hospital.

I took him to go get a little oxygen and a breathing treatment and get some oxygen for home because I wasn't able to get it. We were pretty rural and there was no urgent care center that we could go and pick up a prescription for at-home oxygen.

So we were kind of at the mercy of having to go to the emergency room.

And like I said, I waited in the parking lot expecting him to come walking out with a prescription for oxygen and doing much better. Maybe some other meds.

And the next thing I know, I get a phone call from the ER nurse saying that they're transferring him to a level three ICU.

And I said,

“Well, that doesn't make any sense. He just walked in on his own.”

And the last thing he said to me before he got out of the car is,

“Do not let them put me on a vent.”

Because we were aware that in December of 2020, we had seen the articles coming out saying that ventilators were not the appropriate treatments and that kind of thing.

And he said,

“Don't let them put me on a vent.”

I said,

“Well, that's not going to be an issue. You're going to be coming home.”

But I got the phone call saying that he was going to this level three. And I said, well,

“Why?” She said,

“Well, just in case he decompensates, we want to make sure that they're able to take care of him appropriately.”

Me: Wow. That's shocking to me because normally there has to be criteria for admission to a step down or an ICU. You have to fulfill that criteria before you get there. It's a proactive thing.

Leslie Batts: So exactly, exactly. And in the emergency department, they put him on 5 liters of oxygen by nasal cannula, and they gave him some breathing treatments, albuterol. They might’ve given him Pulmicort, you know, a little bit of steroid.

And he was doing really well. I mean, he was sitting in the high 90s.

Now, his baseline was 94% for his oxygen saturation. So he's he's never going to be 100 percent.

We had just had a physical in July and he’s his respirations were at 21 for baseline. His oxygen saturations were at 94 for baseline.

But he was at 97 when they put him on 5 liters of oxygen.

So they decided to transfer him and. It was really interesting.

I said,

“Okay, well, I'm going to run to the house and grab his charger and bring it up so he's got it.”

She said,

“You can't do that. They're going to air flight him.”

I said,

“What do you mean?”

She said,

“Well, it's an hour drive to the hospital and if he decompensates we can't intubate him in the ambulance.”

I said,

“Well you're not going to intubate him for starters; second of all, is he any kind of acute distress or anything?”

She said, “No.”

I said,

“Then what makes you believe he's going to decompensate?”

And she said,

“Well, it's just, it's protection. You know, it's you know, precautionary.”

So he gets there and he's admitted on October 9th at 11:59 PM. Everything seems to be going pretty well, actually, on the 10th. He's up. We're talking. We're FaceTiming. Everything seems pretty normal.

Me: Quick question, Leslie, just for reference. The picture with him with the sores all over his face, that was before the hospital?

Leslie Batts: No, that was at the funeral home.

Me: That was after the funeral home. Okay. Thank you. Wow.

Leslie Batts: That was after he died. He looked like he'd been in a bar fight.

Me: Yeah.

Leslie Batts: And they tried to explain that away but.. So you know, he gets there everything seems to be going well and then on the 11th, I don't hear from him.

When I finally did get a hold of him, it was, you know, 10:30, 11 o'clock in the morning. Now, this is a man who normally gets up at four o'clock in the morning for work. So for him to not respond until 11 o'clock, there's something going on.

When I got the medical records, I found out they started sedating him at 4:20 in the morning on the 11th.

He didn't know it. He sends me, you know, a text message saying,

“Man, it was a rough night. I feel terrible. I'm tired.”

Apparently, when they gave him the Precedex, he started having vasospasms, which I guess is a known side effect where it causes constriction in the chest and it causes tightness. So it was causing chest pain. He was having chest pain every time when they administered it initially, started the titration. And then anytime they would increase it, he would have chest pain.

Me: Do you know if it was slowing down his heart rate also?

Leslie Batts: He was bradycardic.

Me: That's probably the source of the chest pain was the heart rate went too slow. That's also a side effect of the Precedex.

Leslie Batts: Well, because of the chest pain, they started giving him morphine as well.

Me: Oh, no.

Leslie Batts: So now his breathing… his breathing is suppressed.

So they force him onto a BiPAP. And they turn the oxygen up to 60 liters a minute at 100% FiO2.

So now they're over-oxygenating him. He's becoming toxic on oxygen. It's burning up his lungs.

So now he's starting to decompensate because of the interventions.

On the 12th, Now, that's the last time I hear from my husband saying,

“They won't stop asking me about intubation and I'm starting to lose my cool.”

I don't hear from him for over 24 hours.

I get a phone call around noon on the 12th from the doctor saying,

“Well, he's agreed to intubation and I want to get your consent.”

I said,

“Absolutely not.” I said, “… and I don't believe you that he agreed.”

I said,

“I want to speak to him.”

So I did a video call on his phone and somebody answered the phone.

I have no idea who it was. My husband was not holding the phone. I couldn't see his hands and it was too far away for him to be holding the phone. It lasted for 30 seconds and then we were disconnected.

I couldn't understand anything he was saying because of the BiPAP.

And the doctor calls back and says,

“Well, so you see he's struggling.”

I said,

“No, I don't see he's struggling at all. He's agitated about something, but I don't see him struggling.”

And he says,

“Well, I want to get your consent to intubate.”

I said,

“No, sir.”

And I hung up.

And two minutes after that phone conversation ended, they administered a paralytic and put him into respiratory arrest for six minutes, for six minutes.

Me: Why would they give him a paralytic if he was on BiPAP? To kill him? To put him into respiratory arrest so they could intubate him. Wow. Which paralytic did they use?

Leslie Batts: It Rocuronium.

Me: Rocuronium? Did they start a drip?

Leslie Batts: They administered one dose of rocuronium, and Ativan. And that's an anesthetic drug, Ativan.

A minute later, they administered another dose of the rocuronium and another dose of the Etomidate. So I think it was, one was 20 milligrams, one was 50 milligrams.

Which both of them, after the second administration, were a lethal overdose if he had not been intubated. But it was six minutes.

Me: Now, the Rocuronium is supposed to be used for rapid intubation sequences.

Leslie Batts: Right. Which means once that's administered, within 60 seconds, you should have the tube placed.

Me: That's right.

Leslie Batts: It was six minutes.

Me: That's insanity. That's absolute insanity.

Leslie Batts: They administered the rocuronium at 12:37, excuse me. They administered at 1:37. The ventilator respiratory therapist stated that he was intubated at 13:43.

Me: Wow. So six minutes. It's just sickening to me. It's absolutely sickening. Rocuronium can replace a different paralytic called succinylcholine, which is used in anesthesia for rapid sequence intubation.

You're not supposed to give it unless you've got a breathing tube in your hand at the same time and a ventilator right next to you.

So it sure seems to me like they murdered him with the IV and the medication.

We only have about 10 minutes left.

I wanted to make sure that we talked about the current status of both of your cases before the Attorney General who bumped it up to the Grand Jury.

But, you know, tell us first: How did you find out that he passed away?

Leslie Batts: The medical records. It was all in the medical records. When did I find out? I was there. For my husband, I was there amazingly once he went on the ventilator and was on a rotoprone bed, all of a sudden the doors are wide open.

I'm allowed to visit.

So they had told me that they wanted to make him a DNR because he was on the rotoprone bed and I refused. But I called the code. I went out into the hallway and said,

“He's coding! You need to be in here NOW !”

So that was how I found out. I think Peggy's story was a little different.

Me: Well, I'm sorry for everything that he's been through. Update us just a little bit.

You have your cases under a lockbox with the Grand Jury in Oklahoma going through stacks of the same kinds of cases or different cases. And you're just waiting for your ticket to come up. And then they'll they have several choices once they review it.

Leslie Batts: Yes, yes. They have the option to indict if they believe that there's enough evidence. There is an indictment for aggravated assault and battery, which is a felony. Then there's kidnapping or false imprisonment, which is also a felony. And in Oklahoma, under the Constitution, the Felony murder can be chosen to apply if they find that the circumstances fit the crime. So if in the commission of any other felony, the person, the victim dies, you can also add felony murder onto that.

We are currently in front of the Grand Jury, a multi-county Grand Jury is reviewing the evidence.

And I'm going to be sending this week a open records request to get the transmission logs and receipt that it has in fact gone from the attorney general's office over to the multi-county grand jury.

We have letters stating that it was sent, but I'd like to have the actual either transmission logs or delivery receipt or something to that effect.

We're also looking for other victims in the state of Oklahoma that would also like to file criminal complaints against the doctors or nurses in those hospitals so that we can pursue more criminal charges for other victims in the state.

Me: That is fantastic. I'm so happy that. I'm reminded of Genesis 50: 20, how God perhaps put you through all of this so that you can save more lives and help other people negotiate through the beast system, right? The legal system, which is all we have to try to fight back and shine the light on the darkness. You are absolutely shining the light on some very evil darkness here.

Are there any similar cases that have come before a Grand Jury?

Leslie Batts: No, ma'am. We're not aware of any.

And as I said, you know, the benefit of being in front of a Grand Jury is that there's no political persuasion. There's no coercion that can take place because the Grand Jury is simply citizens. So we're placing our trust in our fellow man to be able to be discerning and determine whether or not they feel that these crimes have been committed.

Me: So whenever they make a decision, they'll notify you in writing, I'm sure. And then from there, do you already have a criminal lawyer that might be looking at it already?

Leslie Batts: According to the law, they are required to pursue those charges once a Grand Jury has written an indictment. We're not at that point yet. We don't have an indictment. But once and if an indictment comes down, then they're required by law to pursue that prosecution.

Me: Well, that's definitely something to pray for. I want to go ahead and say a prayer here and also will share some of your websites and whatever other information you'd like for people to have.

Let Us Pray

So, Father God, I just come before you right now. Before you lift up. Leslie and Peggy before You, dear God, their cases before the grand jury, their cases, should they make it to the attorney general for prosecution criminally.

Dear God, I ask You to bless the members of the jury, the citizens that are looking at this case that will have it before their eyes. I ask You to bless them and give them spiritual discernment. To see the darkness of what happened and to shine the light on it, Holy God, so that the rest of the country and the rest of the world can know and understand that these things have happened and they never should have happened. They cannot keep happening as we continue to move forward under the PREP Act and the hospital protocols that are still killing people.

Dear Lord, we beseech You to move! You parted the waters! You have spoken through the prophets throughout all the ages! Holy God. We need you! We need you to move.

Thank you, dear God, for bringing us to this place today and ask you to bless all the work of the hands and the steps of the feet of the jury and the citizens who will be looking at this indictment so that it is lifted up before you, that they have their conscience and their ethics before you, dear God, to do the right thing morally, ethically, religiously, spiritually, just from human to human, because this could happen to anybody, to healthy men.

It has to stop, dear God, and we implore you and beseech You to move Your Holy Spirit in this whole situation and cause the tide to turn so that people have a way to know what's happening and to be protected. I also lift up Laura Bartlett and the 'I Do Not Consent' form, dear God, that the insider lawyer that we have, that we just revised the newest edition of this document, is able to protect people in all states.

And we thank You and ask You to bless her as well, dear God, because she's the only lawyer that has come forward with an actual document that can help people while they go into the emergency room to go above the heads of all the doctors and serve the administration with people's wishes.

We ask You to bless that as well, dear God, as we move forward in the Name of Jesus, we ask all this. Amen.

Leslie Batts: Amen.

Petty Hokett: Amen.

Me: Thank you. And I know You have a petition at RightToRemedy.com.

You both of you are on Twitter. I'll put links to everything below. Peggy, give us the last word. We have about 15 or 20 seconds for you.

Peggy: Well, I have one piece of advice for everybody. When you go to an emergency room or a hospital, or even your doctor's office, and they have you sign that little electronic thing, stop. You don't know what you're signing. Make them print it out, read it, cross out what you don't agree with, and then sign it. Make them give you a copy of what you've signed. Because like Scott Schara said,

“You don't have a clue what you've just signed away.”

Get everything in writing. Don't do the electronic pen ever again.

Me: There you go. And I know Scott never even had a chance to sign for Grace. And the judge actually said,

“Because you didn't walk out of the hospital, you agreed to everything.”

Leslie, I'm going to let you have the last word.

Leslie Batts: Thank you very much for having us. You're doing an amazing job of spreading awareness for this, and we really, really appreciate you.

Me: Thank you so much. God bless you both. And we'll keep in touch and let us know when you hear more. Thank you. Take care. Okay. Bye.

