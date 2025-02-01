For those who may have missed this last night, yesterday’s crash is described here:

As the sun came up today on the Mexico-owned Jet Air Rescue Ambulance, conflicting reports persist on what happened, and we await official investigation reports.

The Philadelphia PD told Fox Affiliate Steve Keeley that six (6) were killed after the plane was on its ascent, taking off from a nearby airport

• Two doctors were on board

• Two pilots

• One patient

• One family member

• Unknown ground casualties or injuries

Source: https://rumble.com/v6fm75v-philly-pd-says-6-killed-after-the-plane-was-taking-off-from-nearby-airport.html

This BBC report was posted literally 6 minutes ago, at 9:52 am PST

A small medical transport plane crashed into several buildings in north-east Philadelphia on Friday evening, killing all six people on board and at least one other person on the ground, according to the city's mayor. The jet was on a medical transport trip, carrying a child patient and her mother, along with four crew. All six aboard were Mexican nationals. Another person who was in a car on the ground at the time of the crash was killed, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said. Nineteen others were injured, though the city leader said that number could change. Speaking at the same press conference on Saturday, Philadelphia city managing director Adam Thiel said it would probably be "days or more" until officials are able to "definitively answer the question about the number of folks who perished in this tragedy and the outcome of those who were injured". He added that there remain "a lot of unknowns about who was where on the streets of this neighbourhood last night at the time of impact". Flight logs show the plane was in the air "for only a minute" before it crashed, Mayor Parker said in an earlier statement. Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro called it an "awful aviation disaster". Videos of the incident show the plane coming down quickly and sparking a huge fireball. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed all six people on board were from that country. "I mourn the passing of six Mexicans in the aviation accident in Philadelphia, United States," she said in a statement translated from Spanish. "My solidarity with their loved ones and friends," she added. The Mexican foreign ministry said personnel at the country's consulate in Philadelphia were in contact with next-of-kin. The girl on the plane, from Tijuana, Mexico, had received an unspecified treatment at Shriners Children's Philadelphia, said hospital spokesman Mel Bower. Mr Bower said the girl's treatment had ended and she was on her way home, and that there had been "a send-off" at the hospital for her earlier on Friday. He added that two doctors on the plane were from the Jet Air Rescue Air Ambulance. The plane left Northeast Philadelphia Airport at about 18:07 local time and crashed less than 4 miles (6.4km) away moments later, the BBC's US partner CBS reported. It was bound for Springfield, Missouri. The first emergency calls went out at about 18:12, it added. In a statement, Jared Solomon, a local state representative, said: "In a time of profound tragedy, I was inspired to witness hundreds of our first responders sprinting towards danger to ensure the safety of our neighbourhood." Mayor Parker said emergency workers had worked through the night at the crash site. She advised local residents to stay away from the location if possible, as the investigation was ongoing. "If you see debris, call 911, don't touch anything," she told city residents. Nearby households lost electricity after the crash, the mayor said. Witnesses described shrapnel damaging cars and sending burning debris into the streets. Photos of the aftermath show mangled vehicles. The crash happened just blocks from the Roosevelt Mall, a three-storey shopping centre in a densely populated part of Philadelphia, the fifth biggest city in the US. The area is filled with terraced housing and shops. Fire officials said multiple homes caught fire in the area of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard. A spokesperson for Temple University Hospital-Jeanes in Philadelphia said it had treated six of those who were injured on the ground during the crash. Three were treated and released - details were not known about the condition of the other three. One man said he was driving when he heard a whirring sound and then a loud explosion. "Everyone just started screaming," he said. Another witness told local media the explosion "lit up the whole sky". "I just saw a plane basically hit the building and it exploded. The sky lit up and I pulled over and basically, it was just real bad around here," the witness told WPVI-TV, describing the crash as feeling like an earthquake. Ryan Tian, 23, told the Philadelphia Inquirer he was getting dinner when he saw a "massive fireball" that turned the sky orange. "I thought we were getting attacked by something," he said. Reuters Debris from the aircraft was strewn on the ground at the site of the crash Did you witness the crash? If it is safe to do so, get in touch. According to data on FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, the plane was operated by a company called Med Jets, and had arrived in Philadelphia from Florida less than four hours earlier. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating. In a statement, President Donald Trump said his administration was "totally engaged". "So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost," he said. The plane crash comes just two days after a much larger collision happened between a commercial jet and a military helicopter in Washington DC, where officials believe all 67 people aboard both aircraft were killed. It was the deadliest plane crash in the US in more than 20 years. Getty Images

Source: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ckg0m5n8g0do

Philadelphia Air Traffic Control

Ball of Fire before Plane Fell from Sky

You can see that the plane sustains an explosion before it falls from the sky. After it bursts into flames, another burst occurs, reportedly from natural gas lines that exploded on the ground.

You can see it for yourself:

Human Body Parts in Home

People desribed human body parts strewn on roofs, in the street, and in their homes.

CAUTION: GRAPHIC IMAGE showing chunks of what appears to be human flesh in a blasted home. You have to enlarge the image to see it, as it occupies a small portion of the image. If you don’t want to look, go ahead and keep scrolling down.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We need the black box from the plane. Then we may know why it exploded in the air. People are saying it must have been due to oxygen tanks being on board, but we don’t know exactly how much oxgen the plane carried. Did someone light a cigarette or switch on a light, as one of our readers suggested? Maybe the black box will provide clues.

And what was said on the “f*cking” or “talking” with the wrong people? Could be nothing. Could be something.

At any rate, the child and mother were killed along with two doctors and three more people. It is highly likely there were two pilots; if there was just one, then perhaps a steward or stewardess for a total of six (6) people on board who died.

We don’t know if there were fatalites of people on the ground, and we will know more later today.

I will post any updates in the Comments below. It doesn’t let me post images, so if there is anything to add with a video or image, I will follow up with another article.

Finally, some people think that it wasn’t a plane - it was a bomb. But there are plane parts and an oxygen tank on the ground, so I won’t go there.

I know the human remains are horrible, and I debated whether to tweet it or show it to you here. The reason I did it is because it is important to know without a doubt that his really happened and it’s not another government lie. And I thought that you could handle it, or know not to look.

It is the truth that sets us free. And God made us strong enough to handle the truth.

Esther 4:14 ~ Perhaps you were created for a time such as this.

(SWEET!!!)

LET US PRAY

Thank You, Father,

For all we have, for all You have given us. We are so blessed to have everything we need, for we find it all in You.

Bless those who perished in the last two crashes, Lord God. Let their families find rest and peace.

Help us find Your purposes in all that we see and do. Keep us steadfast in our concerns for others, especially our emotional empathy and compassion. Let us never grow tired of knowing the truth; as we bear truths, strengthen us in Your love and light.

Bless each minute of our lives, help us have patience and lovingkindness toward all those with us today, and always.

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

This is a truly beautiful song.

