In what must have taken a mighty pen of God, four days ago, Rebecca wrote a painfully emotional response to being EMAILED a response from 10 defendants, on the murder of her daughter Danielle. And then she got hit again with the Motion to Dismiss.

We first 1) show the email from what are no doubt very plush offices at Northwell Health’s Corporate Risk Management office, then 2) show you Rebecca’s response and overview of medications and prescribers that were given to Danielle, followed by 3) the Motion to Dismiss that Rebecca received on Saturday.

1. Email: No Longer Working Here

2. Medications and Medicators

I have reproduced Rebecca’s above article here, correcting some typos and providing comments from me that are not outlined by the orange line to the left. Thank you for keeping Rebecca in your prayers.

When Silence Speaks Louder Than Words This is what happens when dealing with a medical establishment that believes it can do no wrong. It was expected that the hospital would respond between 20 to 30 days upon being served with a complaint regarding the incident; however, it took 46 days. In lieu of a response to the formal complaint, an email was dispatched instead, informing me of 10 employees no longer affiliated with the hospital. The clock ticked, the calendar pages turned, and still, these individuals tied to the tragic event remained unaccounted for. Why the delay in such crucial communication? Let's start with Christopher Taiwo PA, entrusted as a medical professional to honor the principle of "do no harm," appeared to deviate from that sacred oath. The administration of a slew of potent pharmaceuticals such as Midazloam, Fentanyl, Lorazepam, along with other drugs in excessive dosages, raises alarming questions about the safeguarding of patient welfare during Danielle's hospital stay. Christopher Taiwo PA On the 9th of September, he decided to order a majority of Midazolam, administering 2 mg IV injections each time. On the 10th, he ordered 4 doses of Midazolam, each 2 mg, within 24 hours. On the 11th, he again ordered 3 doses of Midazolam, each 2 mg IV push, within 24 hours.

Midazolam is a version of Valium or diazepam. Besides causing sedation and reducing anxiety, it is a muscle relaxer. Unlike Valium, it causes amnesia.

The insidious progression of medication overload began with what seems an abnormally high frequency and dose of Madazloam, Fentanyl, IV infusion, Fentanyl injection and Fentanyl 25 mcg patch (72 hour) Danielle sometimes received 2 patch a day.

Fentanyl patches are reserved for those in chronic pain who need a continuous supply of opioid. I have never seen a fentanyl patch being STARTED in the ICU, a place that traditionally uses IV drips, not patches.

The onslaught of drugs continued unabated throughout September and into the early days of October. The heart-wrenching depiction paints a tableau of a patient besieged by a pharmacy's worth of medication, all dispensed under the auspices of healthcare. Then, on the 21st, Christophor Taiwo, PA ordered 2 doses of Fentanyl, each 50 mcg IV injection, along with another 2 mg IV injection of Midazolam. On the 22nd, Christopher Taiwo administered 2 additional doses of Midazolam, each 2 mg IV injection and on the 24th, Christopher Taiwo ordered 1 dose of Midazolam, 2 mg IV injection.

Perhaps Danielle was fighting back, anxious, or she knew something was wrong. At any rate, this may be an attempt to sedate her and give her amnesia. I weigh 130 lb, and 1 mg midazolam would be quite enough to sedate me and give me amnesia. And of course if the previous dose did not wear off, repeated doses would have an additive effect.

On the 25th, Christopher Taiwo PA ordered 7 doses of Midazolam, each 2 mg IV injection, within 24 hours. On the same day, Mike Malvet PA ordered another Fentanyl patch. In less than 3 weeks the right ventricle of my daughter's heart was damaged. On the 26th, Christopher Taiwo PA, ordered 4 doses of Midazolam 2mg IV injection. On the 28th, Christophor Taiwo PA ordered a 2500 mcg fentanyl infusion and instructed Mike Malvet PA to apply 2 fentanyl patches within 24 hours to Danielle. On the 29th, Christophor Taiwo PA, ordered a 2500 mcg fentanyl IV infusion and 2 doses of lorazepam 1mg to be administered within 3 hours.

Like Valium and midazolam, Lorazepam is also a benzodiazepine. But it is longer-acting. Perhaps they wanted Danielle more sedated.

On the 30th, Christophor Taiwo PA, ordered a 2500 mcg fentanyl IV infusion along with 4 doses of lorazepam 1mg IV injection to be given within 24 hours. On October 1st, Christophor Taiwo PA, ordered 2 lorazepam 1mg IV injections, which were administered by Lesley Henry, RN together with Propofol 500mg IV infusion, another nurse gave an additional Propofol 500mg IV infusion. Lesley Henry, RN administered Precedex 400 mcg IV infusion, another nurse gave Danielle two additional Precedex 400 mcg IV infusion, ordered by Syed Iqbal DO, Danielle heart was failing from all the drugs and was given Dobutamine infusion 1,000 mg by Frances Racine RN.

Propofol is what Michael Jackson reportedly died on, as he was given this general anesthetic that is often dubbed, “Milk of Magnesia” because it is a pure white liquid procured in an egg white formulation. It puts you to sleep.

Why give all these drugs and then give Dobutamine for her heart? Do you think they wanted to help Danielle’s heart? Leslie, Henry, was talking to me as if she cared, and never told me Danielle would die! On Oct 2nd Christophor Taiwo PA, again ordered he ordered Lorazepam 1 mg IV injection in less than 2 hours Christophor Taiwo PA, ordered lorazepam 2 mg IV injection, why did he increase the dose, Danielle was on continuously on different machines IV drip of fentanyl, Propofol, Precedex, Cisatracurium.

Cisatracurium is a paralyzing agent. It is sometimes given to put in a breathing tube, and a continuous infusion on a ventilated patient would stop them from fighting, bucking the ventilator, or trying to pull out the tube. It is a short-acting drug that may be given as a continuous infusion for prolonged paralysis.

Erin Picca RN overdosed Danielle on IV acetaminophen 2000 mg in under 30 minutes.

Tylenol or acetaminophen is a big killer in the USA. It often leads to liver failure that requires a liver transplantation.

Erin Picca, BA, BSN, RN - Registered Nurse - South Shore University ... She is so proud to be an accomplice in the killing of Danielle Leslie Henry, RN and Erin Picca, RN Lesely Henry, RN, determined that on October 6th, Danielle had to die, as decided by the white coats the days prior. Lesely Henry RN applied a fentanyl patch 25 mcg to Danielle's heart and administered a Precedex infusion. Within 24 hours, Danielle received three Precedex 400 mcg IV infusions.

Like propofol, Precedex is an IV anesthetic that leads to unconsciousness.

Questionable Decisions and Pharmacy Overriders It is a matter of grave concern when nurses, such as Lesly Henry RN and Nurse Erin Picca RN, find it within their purview to conduct pharmacy overrides. This effectively bypasses the usual safety checks and balances intended to prevent just such unchecked administration of potentially lethal drug doses. On September 29th, Lesely Henry RN, executed a pharmacy override to administer a second dose of 1mg Lorazepam, despite Danielle already being on Propofol, Fentanyl, Precedex, Midazolam IV infusion drips, along with other medications. Blinda Abelarde, RN On September 9th, Blinda Abelarde, RN, administered 500 mg of Propofol via IV infusion. The following day, she administered an additional 500 mg of Propofol via IV infusion, followed by a 2 mg IV injection of Midazolam. On September 11th, Blinda Abelarde, RN, administered 2500 mcg of Fentanyl via IV infusion. Additionally, following Taiwo's orders, she gave Danielle two doses of Midazolam (2 mg each) spaced five hours apart. Blinda Abelarde, RN also administered two doses of Propofol, 500 mg each, totaling 1000 mg within six hours.

It seems that they didn’t want to have Danielle move or respond. And it seems that they didn’t expect that she was so strong, as repeated and escalating doses did not immediately kill her spirit or her body.

Anand Kumar, has a family and children, how would he feel if the hospital did this to his child? On September 12th, per Anad Kumar, PA's direction, Blinda Abelarde, RN administered a 50 mg IV infusion of Midazolam to Danielle, along with two more Propofol infusions, 500 mg each, totaling 1000 mg within 24 hours. Do you think they did not know what they were doing? My Beautiful Danielle, in Cyprus loved to eat healthy, she was so strong! They took away my joy from the earth, but each one will be exposed to the world! Blinda Abelarde, RN On the September 17th, Blinda Abelarde, RN administered 2500 mcg fentanyl IV infusion , followed by another nurse who administered 2500 mcg fentanyl IV infusion. Additionally, Blinda Abelarde, RN gave a 50 mg Midazolam IV infusion, another RN administered additional 50 mg Midazolam IV infusion. And a total of 4 Propofol IV infusions 500 mg a total of 2000 mg of Propofol within a 24-hour period. My daughter was very healthy and strong, which is why she endured for so long despite the abuse and overdose. On the September 21st, Blinda Abelarde, RN gave another 500 mg IV infusion of Propofol, and another nurse gave an additional 2 doses 500 mg IV infusion of Propofol, total of 1500 mg of Propofol Danielle was administered Midazolam 2mg IV injection and 2 doses of 50 mcg Fentanyl IV injection by another nurse. On the same day, Blinda Abelarde, RN administered a 400 mcg IV infusion of Precedex, and another nurse provided an additional 400 mcg Precedex IV infusion within 24 hours. On September 22nd, Blinda Abelarde, RN gave two doses of Midazolam 2 mg were administered via IV injection, approximately 30 minutes apart. Danielle received a 2500 mcg Fentanyl IV infusion along with 500 mg Precedex IV infusion. Additionally, Blinda Abelarde, RN administered 1 doses of 500 mg Propofol IV infusions, another nurse administered the second doses of 500 mg Propofol IV infusions all this deadly combination in 24 hours. A Systemic Issue of Unquestioned Orders One cannot help but be unsettled by the stark realization that multiple nurses and medical staff, including Blinda Abelarde RN and Alexander Saleh, RN, seemingly proceeded without hesitation to deliver the ordered dosages. In the gravity of these instances, a somber question looms—do medical professionals not bear the inherent responsibility to question orders that may imperil a patient's life? On October 3rd, Danielle was given by Blinda Abelarde RN and another nurse: 2 doses Fentanyl 2500 mcg IV infusion, total 5000 mcg 5 Precedex 400 mcg IV infusion, 2000 mcg 3 Propofol 500 mg infusion, total 1500 mg and 2 doses IV infusion Cisatracurium 200 mg infusion, total is 400 mg. These nurses administered all these drugs within 24 hours, as ordered by Dr. Syed Iqbal, DO. Syed Iqbal DO seemed to be hiding for a while. Are these the doctors and nurses you want treating you? On October 4th, Blinda Abelarde RN gave an IV infusion 500 mg Propofol and another nurse gave an IV infusion 500 mg Propofol two doses of Ketorolac 15 mg were injected within less than 15 minutes. The reason for this remains unclear. Furthermore, an additional 1 doses of Precedex 400 mcg IV infusion was given, followed by another nurse administering an additional dose Precedex 400 mcg, resulting in a total of 800 mcg Precedex, 1000 mg of Propofol, 30 mg Ketrolac, ! doses IV infusion Cisatracurium 200 mg infusion within 24 hours. Alexander Saleh, RN On September 25th, Alexander Saleh, RN, administered a Fentanyl 25 mcg patch to Danielle. Additionally, Alexander Saleh, RN administered four doses of 7 doses 25 mg Midazolam via IV injection, and another nurse provided three more doses of 2 mg Midazolam IV, totaling 14 mg in 24 hours. The proud Ventilator Maestro better known as Fazio Rahmanou, DO Cotes Welham, RN On 28 September Costes Welham, RN gave a Fentanyl 2500 mcg IV infusion and Alexander Saleh, RN gave Fentanyl 2500 mcg IV infusion together with a Propofol 500 mg infusion and Fentanyl 25mcg patch. Frances Racine added another Fentanyl 25mcg patch. The nurses didn't question anything, knowing this would kill Danielle? On September 29th, Costes Welham, RN administered a 400 mcg IV infusion of Precedex and, along with two other nurses, delivered four additional 400 mcg IV infusions, totaling 2000 mcg of Precedex within 24 hours. Additionally, two other nurses applied two fentanyl patches to Danielle, who was already receiving a propofol and fentanyl IV infusion. They also administered two Lorazepam IV injections. Henry RN and Madison RN used a pharmacy override to provide these potentially lethal drugs.

It seems that the pharmacist would have needed to approve all these drugs, especially all the infusions, which are mixed up by the pharmacist, who hands it to a nurse.

Frances Racine, RN Sept 14th Frances Racine, RN, administered a Fentanyl 2500 mcg IV infusion to Danielle, and another nurse gave addition IV infusion of Midazolam 50 mg, 2 IV infusion of Propofol 500mg, and Cisatracurium 200 mg IV infusions. On September 27th, Frances Racine, RN, applied a 1 Fentanyl 25 mcg patch, another 2 Fentanyl 25 mcg patch Danielle while concurrently administering a Fentanyl 2500 mcg IV infusion and a 1 mg Lorazepam IV injection. On the September 28th, Frances Racine, RN applied a 25 mcg Fentanyl patch, followed by another nurse (not on the letter) applied an additional 25 mcg Fentanyl patch within the same 24 hours. That same day, Danielle received two Fentanyl 2500 mcg IV infusions and a 500 mg Propofol IV infusion. They took great pleasure in following orders to end Danielle's life, relishing the meticulous planning and execution of my child’s life. On October 2nd, Danielle experienced heart arrhythmia due to the extensive medication regimen she was on. Despite this, Nurse Francine Racine continued administering Fentanyl: a 2500 mcg IV infusion and Fentanyl 25 mcg patch. Danielle received two doses of Lorazepam—1 mg and 2 mg—given intravenously two minutes apart. 200 mg IV infusion of cisatracurium and Propofol 500mg IV infusion, by another nurse. Oct 2nd Fazim Ramhanou, DO, did not consult a cardiologist; instead, he administered a 20 mg infusion of Milrinone.

It seems that before Milrinone had been used, the doctor would have had a diagnosis in mind. If he thought the heart was failing, usually one would consult with an ICU cardiologist, who undoubtedly was in the ICU every day seeing other patients. A cardiologist may have recommended a heart echocardiogram to evaluate the chambers of the heart, and/or other tests.

Erin Picca administered another 25 mcg Fentanyl patch, additional 2 Fentanyl 100mcg injection, 11 minutes apart a total of 200 mcg and 2 doses of Ketorolac IV injection. Erin Picca also overdosed Danielle with a 2000 mg IV infusion of acetaminophen within 30 minutes. Alarmingly, the reversal agent for the overdose was not administered until October 4th, at which point Danielle received three doses of Acetylcysteine to counteract the acetaminophen toxicity.

An ICU delay in acetaminophen overdose treatment would need to be explained.

It appeared as though he was experimenting with the drug quantities to see how much torture and overdose my Danielle could handle. On October 4th, Francine Racine RN administered an IV infusion of cisatracurium 200 mg and Precedex 400 mcg. Another nurse administered an additional Precedex 400 mcg IV infusion, as well as two IV infusions of Propofol 500 mg and two doses of Ketorolac 15 mg each, all within 15 minutes, which was even faster than the administration on October 2nd.

A Discussion of Ketorolac

Ketorolac or Toradol is an IV non-opioid pain reliever similar in action to ibuprofen. Since 1992, it has been known that even one dose of 30 mg ketorolac can cause kidney failure requiring a kidney transplantation.

To Highlight this Letter to the Editor, Above:

“To the Editor:

The article by Houck et al.1 on the Safety of intravenous ketorolac therapy failed to mention that the European Committee for Proprietary Medical Products has placed restrictions on the use of ketorolac. Eighty fatalities associated with ketorolac were reported to this committee in 1994. As of 1992, five countries, the Netherlands, Greece, Portugal, Germany, and France, had a ban on its use.2

In addition, a postoperative patient in whom renal failure developed after a single dose of 60 mg given intramuscularly has been described.3

Recently a 17-year-old female patient had acute renal failure after 10 oral doses of 10 mg every 4 to 6 hours, but she exceeded the recommended daily dose of 40 mg/day.4

The purpose of this letter is to make readers aware that ketorolac is not approved for children and that the significant risks of this drug are undergoing investigation.”

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S0022-3476(97)80042-X Copyright © 1997 Mosby-Year Book, Inc. Published by Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved. User license Creative Commons Attribution – NonCommercial – NoDerivs (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) ScienceDirect.

On October 5th, Francine Racine RN administered two doses of Ketorolac 15 mg each over a 24-hour period to Danielle. Additionally, Danielle received three separate doses of Precedex 400 mcg IV infusion, totaling 1200 mcg in 24 hours, as well as one Propofol 500 mg IV infusion, one Midazolam 50 mg IV infusion, and one Fentanyl 25 mcg IV infusion. Another fentanyl 25 mcg patch and 200 mg of cisatracurium IV infusion were administered. Additionally, Dr. Seyd Iqbal ordered one dose of acetylcysteine, bringing the total to four doses. None of the medication recommendations were being properly followed. Oct 6th the day I will never forget at 10.06 AM My Danielle was murdered by 44 individuals. There is so much more to what they have done to destroy my Danielle, my emotions are very low to continue. Why would anyone trust a hospital where doctors in white coats are the very agents of harm and death ? Why are hospitals shielded from accountability for abusing and cold-bloodedly harming their patients? Where are the lawyers, politicians, and freedom fighters who should be championing the rights and safety of the public? Since 2020, we have been enduring an unprecedented medical holocaust, and those in power have done little to address it effectively. The response has been lackluster, and often, it seems like more lip service than action. I am grateful for the true freedom fighters, both on Substack and elsewhere, who are tirelessly working to save humanity. These dedicated individuals are digging deep, unearthing truths, and sharing knowledge to protect us all. Meanwhile, other groups bask in the spotlight, offering empty promises about alleviating our suffering but failing to deliver any meaningful changes. Their actions, or lack thereof, are noticed and will not be forgotten. A day of reckoning will come when all is revealed. The time will come when the scales of justice balance, and those who have inflicted this evil upon my child and countless others will be held accountable. I will not rest until justice is served, and I believe that many others share this sentiment. Together, we will strive to ensure that the wrongs are righted, and a safer, more just world is built for future generations. Isaiah 5:20-21 Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; Who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes, And prudent in their own sight . Thank you for reading and supporting me. Rebecca Danielle’s mom forever. www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com GIVE SEND GO Please consider helping me fund my legal cases against Northwell Health Hospital, or by sharing my daughter’s give send go with your contacts. https://www.givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle Stop by and offer a prayer, gift, or comment. Everything is appreciated! Death by Hospital Protocol APP For iPhone https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dbhp/id6478464423

For Android Phone users download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.letsol.apps.dbhp P.S. Remember, information is power. Use Death by Hospital Protocol App to stay informed and protect your loved ones. Download it today and join a growing community of advocates for change.

3. Motion to Dismiss

Here, Rebecca discusses the Notice of Motion to Dismiss, along with the heartache. Thank you for praying for Rebecca.

The Heartache Behind the Filing On June 7, 2024, my inbox received a notification from the NYSCEF System confirming the submission of several legal documents related to my case against Northwell Health Hospital and its associates. These filings include a Notice of Motion Seeking Dismissal, an Affidavit in Support, and various Exhibits and Addendums. With each new filing, I am reminded of the high cost of seeking justice for my daughter, Danielle Alvarez, who tragically lost her life due to alleged medical malpractice. As I navigate the labyrinth of the legal system, I am confronted with an overwhelming sense of frustration and helplessness. This journey began when I decided to pursue accountability for the death of my only child, Danielle. The battle has involved filing against 44 defendants, each responsible, I believe, for the negligent actions that led to her untimely death. This fight is not just for her but also for the countless others who have been wronged by a system that should protect, not harm, its patients. The Emotional Toll The loss of a child is an indescribable pain that no parent should have to bear. Every moment since Danielle's death has been a struggle—a fight to find meaning, justice, and some semblance of peace. The legal battle that ensued has added layers of frustration and despair. Without an attorney to represent me, my case stands on the precipice of dismissal, not because the evidence lacks merit but because the system is stacked against individuals like me. https://odysee.com/@FrontlineCovid19CriticalCareAlliance:c/For-The-Record_RebeccaandDanielleCharles:4 My daughter was subjected to a treatment protocol despite clear indications that it was not in her best interest. A tweet from a healthcare professional revealed the chilling decision-making process: "She seemed like a nice girl,"and therefore not to give remdesivir. … yet they chose not to give her remdesivir. In contrast, Dr. Heather Meiselman and Dr. Sheri Andrews subjected her to ten rounds of the very same drug in the ER. Was my daughter not "nice enough"? This blatant disregard for her well-being is a horrifying testament to the corruption I am fighting against. The Forgotten Side of Medicine The Price of Truth vs. Deception In Healthcare Throughout the pandemic, I could see what was happening was wrong, but because of the immense power the (pharmaceutically sponsored) media holds, regardless of what I tried, I was powerless to stop what was in motion. Then in early 2022, a breakthrough happened for me—despite being a completely unknown entity… Read more A Call to Action: Stand with Me The fight for justice is far from over. It requires collective action and support. I urge you to stand with me in demanding accountability for the "Killing of Danielle”. This is not just about one case—it's about challenging a broken system that continues to fail the most vulnerable. To those who have the power to make a difference—legal professionals, activists, and concerned citizens—I implore you to join me in this battle. The evidence is out there, and the corruption is clear. Together, we can ensure that Danielle's death was not in vain and that future tragedies are prevented. Conclusion: The Cost of Justice Justice should not come with a prohibitive price tag. It should be accessible to all, irrespective of their financial standing. My fight for Danielle is a testament to the resilience needed to challenge powerful institutions. It's a call for systemic change and for real freedom fighters to step up and help achieve justice. As I continue this arduous journey, I remain hopeful that justice will prevail. For my daughter, for myself, and for all those who have suffered similar fates, I will not give up. The cost of justice is high, but the price of inaction is far greater. Rebecca Danielle’s Mom Forever .

