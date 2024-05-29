From the Desk of Scott Schara

Please see the shocking email I received today on the case of the medical murder of Grace Schara. Some emphases and paragraph breaks are mine.

Thank you for continuing in prayer for Scott and his family.

To enroll in these updates, please go to https://GraceSchara.com.

Grace Schara Updates

Thank you all for signing up for Updates! We will be updating you here through this email platform as Grace’s story and legal case progresses.

For those of you who have been following our case, thank you for walking alongside us and for all your love and support!

Case Update

Week two of depositions is in the books.

We had three doctor (two via Zoom) and eight nursing staff depositions last week Monday through Thursday. We have many more to go, most of which will be over Zoom.

I have several observations and comments to share.

Before sharing details from last week, as previously reported, the defense required a gag order before proceeding with doctor and nursing staff depositions. Since we had begun our family depositions, without the gag order, we thought the issue was dead. Then, during Cindy’s deposition, the request resurfaced.

As you know, we flew two of our attorneys here - so the defense used this fact and held the proverbial ‘gun to our heads.’ As I reviewed the chain of events, during Cindy’s deposition, we received a gag order draft e-mailed by the defense. Our team not only fixed the errors in the draft, but made it clear to the judge what our position is, via the Stipulation:

We also called out the fact that we have nothing to hide, unlike the defense, in the Order:

Now, on to the meat of what happened last week. There are very few medical wrongful death lawsuits that see the light of day, and I have had a couple of days to process what I experienced.

Here we go…

Zoom deposition versus in person. We agreed to two doctor depositions, via Zoom, because the defense claimed they couldn’t timely coordinate the doctors’ schedules. Zoom depositions have the advantage of scheduling and the disadvantage of interaction with the person, including body language. If you are ever in this situation, you will want to assess the priority to the case. Lies in the medical records. During my testimony, I stated we could make a highlight reel with all of the lies. This is an important fact because the burden of proof is on the plaintiff and medical records are presumed true unless you can prove otherwise – the records are called Prima Facie Evidence. This reality is another reason medical murder cases rarely get this far.

This is a picture of Grace at 11:10 a.m. on 10/7/21:

Note oxygen saturation at 100% with a regular cannula.

I believe the deposition record contains evidence of numerous lies under oath by the defendants. I had heard about doctors and nurses lying under oath, but when you see it for yourself it shows you how deep the corruption is. The presumption of death in the Ascension Hospital System is appalling. Their internally developed Ascension Covid Guidelines start with the premise that they are managing a death outcome instead of treating the patient with a premise of living. Their ‘Covid experts’ bought the incentivized protocols all the way to the bank; they become state actors in the government’s scheme. Their arrogance led them to believe there would be no consequence for their actions. We never received any consent, whatsoever, relative to the med combination that killed Grace. However, we were asked about the use of Tocilizumab and the ventilator. Why? I learned this was because those protocols were ‘experimental’ so needed consent. They have adopted the idea that consent (much less informed) is no longer necessary in a hospital setting. I previously reported on this thought process after reading the following article regarding the 2016 Cures Act: https://dailyclout.io/no-need-for-informed-consent/. The staff acted as if Grace was DNR because we refused the ventilator (which has a 90% kill rate). It is clear to me Grace was written off because we disagreed with the $300,000 ventilator payday.

This is a picture of Grace on 10/8/21 at 10:15 p.m. giving a thumbs up (ironically, Grace was not sedated at this point):

The Standard of Care allowed doctors to sedate Grace on Precedex because of claiming she had anxiety related to the BiPAP

We hired a nurse practitioner, as a medical consultant, to be in the depositions. The defense objected, again threatening to stop the depositions, because she was not ‘employed’ by the legal team (she has a consulting agreement). Why are we not allowed to have consultants? (rhetorical) The defense brought up the ‘seven-hour statute’ with one of the doctor depositions. Holy hypocritical move, Batman. I’ve already been deposed for 11 hours the week before, and we have at least two more attorneys left to depose me (scheduled for Wednesday, May 29). Finally, and maybe most importantly, are the defense objections based on ‘Alt Privilege.’ They literally told their clients to not answer our attorneys’ questions based on this unlawful privilege granted to the medical community to protect their own. Based on my research, the idea comes from the case, Burnett v. Alt, 224 Wis.2d 72, 589 N.W.2d 21 (1999). Our medical-profession-supported-legislators codified the idea into law via State Statute 907.06 in 2013. The Statute has to do with Court Appointed Experts. As is typical, the slippery slope has mutated the idea that medical staff cannot testify against their colleagues. I’m including the link here, so you can read the law for yourself: https://law.justia.com/codes/wisconsin/2013/chapter-907/section-907.06/.

In summary, it seems that at every turn, there is a legal protection to empower the medical industrial complex, at the expense of patients’ rights and lives. I’m thankful to report what I’m learning to the public.

Bigger picture - I’ve said many times that the anti-Christ legal system is not the place for justice. We have hired attorneys, to dress up as characters, to play in a rigged game, to present the truth to a jury that is programmed to believe the medical system’s goal is their health. As with everything else our government has sold us, the medical industrial complex is founded on lies – this time with white coat gods programmed to carry out the orders.

I know what I’m sharing sounds crazy to someone who is not awake. As my friend, Vera Sharav (a Holocaust survivor), often reminds me, “the Holocaust could not have happened if they didn’t get the doctors to cooperate.” I believe Covid was God’s call to repent for putting our trust in man and not trusting Him.

God opened this door for a reason. I’m looking forward to seeing what He has in store for us next.

Please keep us in prayer. Thank you for supporting us.

Grace did not die in vain. We are standing on Genesis 50:20:

You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Let’s look at one major point:

“The staff acted as if Grace was DNR because we refused the ventilator (which has a 90% kill rate). It is clear to me Grace was written off because we disagreed with the $300,000 ventilator payday.”

This was no mistake. Every patient has the right to “no ventilator” when they are otherwise still a “Full Code”. The doctor should simplywrite an order in this regard. There is no ambiguity about something as important as this, and every shift nurse would been told,

“The patient is ‘No Ventilator’ but otherwise a ‘Full Code’.

We would NEVER err on the side of accidentally letting someone DIE instead of performing CPR. Especially if they are LIVE on FaceTime!

“SHE’S NOT A DNR!”

… they should have resuscitated Grace! But wait! Why were they all standing outside her room to watch what happened!? THAT NEVER HAPPENS! They knew it was an event! They KNEW!

There are no in-betweens. There are no gray lines. There can be no mistake, or the patient DIES.

Unbelievable that the doctors and nurses PLAY DUMB when each and every day at 7 am and 7 pm, the nurses’ report at shift change would have clarified it, as would the doctors who traded being On Call.

I see no excuse for “not knowing “. Hospitals are supposed to be better than that!

OH… but they KNEW what they were doing when they overdosed Grace on multiple drugs including opioids, sedatives, and anesthetics, because they put her on them them all at once! … and they waited for her to stop breathing, then to get cold. And then the nurse stayed outside and OFFERED A BLANKET instead of doing CPR.

… and then the hospital got paid for it.

LET US 🙏 PRAY

Let There Be A Whistleblower | Photo by Jeremy Perkins on Unsplash