From the Desk of Scott Schara

A quick update regarding this past Monday’s hearing.

Thank you for all the encouragement and prayers.

By way of review, the purpose of the hearing was two-fold

1. To rule on the temporary gag order. You’ll recall the defense required a gag order before allowing our legal team to proceed with the first round of doctor and nurse depositions. We disagreed with this temporary measure because we believe it was an abuse and was also being used as a potential tactic to prevent the eventual trial from being public; so, our condition of acceptance was for the defense to file a motion with the court. We believe this situation violates our First Amendment rights. Our attorneys called the stunt a “hostage-taking tactic to obtain undeserved relief.” Of course, I agree. 2. To rule on our Amended Complaint, filed on June 11, in which we added a sixth doctor to the list of defendants based on what was uncovered during the first round of depositions.

Interestingly, one of the defense attorneys attempted to dismiss his client, Dr. Leonard, in a last-minute Motion. We haven’t even taken Dr. Leonard’s deposition at this point. The judge denied that request. I see these games as a complete waste of time and money and an effort to wear us down.

This is why your prayers are most important.

They don’t understand we have God as our source of strength.

Regarding the gag order, during and after hearing the arguments, the judge talked openly about the idea of releasing the transcripts but not the video. He didn’t issue a decision, but instead required both sides to write a two-page Brief, citing cases, that answer the question of whether separating out the video depositions, from a release of the deposition transcripts, was a violation of the First Amendment.

The Briefs from both sides were due at noon today. Our side turned it in on time.

My impression is that the judge wants to follow the law.

Regarding the Amended Complaint, the decision was in our favor allowing us to add Dr. George Gandev as a sixth doctor defendant. We discovered his supervisory role in Grace’s death during Dr. Shokar’s deposition.

The judge acknowledged that adding Dr. Gandev would likely change the trial schedule and requested all parties work on a revised schedule to submit to the court.

The followup hearing, Part II, is next Monday.

Finally, the judge scheduled a follow-up hearing for next week Monday to rule on the gag order and set a new Scheduling Order, assuming the parties can agree. Regarding the trial date, he said, “we can’t wait a year” and “no later than May or June.” It had previously been scheduled for November.

Of course, a public trial will be the most important opportunity to wake people up as to what is happening in hospitals yet today.

A Reminder

A reminder that this anti-Christ legal system is not where justice is found.

Assuming we win, writing a check for Grace’s death is not justice.

Medical “malpractice” is STILL the number one cause of death in America.

Doctors and nurses have immunity from liability by following Standards of Care designed to hasten our deaths, which is murder. You would expect any law designed to protect the public would result in a minimum loss of license to practice.

The medical industrial complex, in bed with our legislators and legal system, does not allow for that consequence. In Wisconsin, the medical “malpractice” statutory limit is $750,000.

Assuming a victory, the payment doesn’t even come from the doctor – the statutes further require that he/she has medical malpractice insurance, so the guilty literally have no consequence of their actions. This reality goes against God’s law [choice and consequence] which is one of the many reasons our country is getting what it deserves.

The only way out of this mess is repentance.

First . Repentance for trusting in man [our sinful nature desiring a king – 1 Samuel 8].

1 Samuel 8

Israel Asks for a King

When Samuel grew old, he appointed his sons as Israel’s leaders.[a] 2 The name of his firstborn was Joel and the name of his second was Abijah, and they served at Beersheba. 3 But his sons did not follow his ways. They turned aside after dishonest gain and accepted bribes and perverted justice. 4 So all the elders of Israel gathered together and came to Samuel at Ramah. 5 They said to him, “You are old, and your sons do not follow your ways; now appoint a king to lead[b] us, such as all the other nations have.” 6 But when they said, “Give us a king to lead us,” this displeased Samuel; so he prayed to the Lord. 7 And the Lord told him: “Listen to all that the people are saying to you; it is not you they have rejected, but they have rejected me as their king. 8 As they have done from the day I brought them up out of Egypt until this day, forsaking me and serving other gods, so they are doing to you. 9 Now listen to them; but warn them solemnly and let them know what the king who will reign over them will claim as his rights.” 10 Samuel told all the words of the Lord to the people who were asking him for a king. 11 He said, “This is what the king who will reign over you will claim as his rights: He will take your sons and make them serve with his chariots and horses, and they will run in front of his chariots. 12 Some he will assign to be commanders of thousands and commanders of fifties, and others to plow his ground and reap his harvest, and still others to make weapons of war and equipment for his chariots. 13 He will take your daughters to be perfumers and cooks and bakers. 14 He will take the best of your fields and vineyards and olive groves and give them to his attendants. 15 He will take a tenth of your grain and of your vintage and give it to his officials and attendants. 16 Your male and female servants and the best of your cattle[c] and donkeys he will take for his own use. 17 He will take a tenth of your flocks, and you yourselves will become his slaves. 18 When that day comes, you will cry out for relief from the king you have chosen, but the Lord will not answer you in that day.” 19 But the people refused to listen to Samuel. “No!” they said. “We want a king over us. 20 Then we will be like all the other nations, with a king to lead us and to go out before us and fight our battles.” 21 When Samuel heard all that the people said, he repeated it before the Lord. 22 The Lord answered, “Listen to them and give them a king.” Then Samuel said to the Israelites, “Everyone go back to your own town.”

Second. Believing that by chasing knowledge [“science” – Genesis 3:5-6] we can be like God.

Genesis 3:5-6

5 “For God knows that when you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” 6 When the woman saw that the fruit of the tree was good for food and pleasing to the eye, and also desirable for gaining wisdom, she took some and ate it. She also gave some to her husband, who was with her, and he ate it.

We are being bombarded with false prophets at an alarming pace, as God prophesied would happen in Revelation 13 and Jesus warned us about in Matthew 24.

Revelation 13

13 The dragon[a] stood on the shore of the sea. And I saw a beast coming out of the sea. It had ten horns and seven heads, with ten crowns on its horns, and on each head a blasphemous name. 2 The beast I saw resembled a leopard, but had feet like those of a bear and a mouth like that of a lion. The dragon gave the beast his power and his throne and great authority. 3 One of the heads of the beast seemed to have had a fatal wound, but the fatal wound had been healed. The whole world was filled with wonder and followed the beast. 4 People worshiped the dragon because he had given authority to the beast, and they also worshiped the beast and asked, “Who is like the beast? Who can wage war against it?” 5 The beast was given a mouth to utter proud words and blasphemies and to exercise its authority for forty-two months. 6 It opened its mouth to blaspheme God, and to slander his name and his dwelling place and those who live in heaven. 7 It was given power to wage war against God’s holy people and to conquer them. And it was given authority over every tribe, people, language and nation. 8 All inhabitants of the earth will worship the beast—all whose names have not been written in the Lamb’s book of life, the Lamb who was slain from the creation of the world.[b] 9 Whoever has ears, let them hear. 10 “If anyone is to go into captivity,

into captivity they will go.

If anyone is to be killed[c] with the sword,

with the sword they will be killed.”[d] This calls for patient endurance and faithfulness on the part of God’s people. The Beast out of the Earth 11 Then I saw a second beast, coming out of the earth. It had two horns like a lamb, but it spoke like a dragon. 12 It exercised all the authority of the first beast on its behalf, and made the earth and its inhabitants worship the first beast, whose fatal wound had been healed. 13 And it performed great signs, even causing fire to come down from heaven to the earth in full view of the people. 14 Because of the signs it was given power to perform on behalf of the first beast, it deceived the inhabitants of the earth. It ordered them to set up an image in honor of the beast who was wounded by the sword and yet lived. 15 The second beast was given power to give breath to the image of the first beast, so that the image could speak and cause all who refused to worship the image to be killed. 16 It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, 17 so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name. 18 This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man.[e] That number is 666. Source: New International Version, Bible Gateway

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

What Can You Do?

Have everyone you know sign up for updates at GraceSchara.com and share Grace’s story. Please visit OurAmazingGrace.net to learn more about Grace.

Please Donate to Scott’s GiveSendGo , to Increase Awareness of Hospital Protocols

Thank you to all donors!

Thank you for shining the light on evil and helping prevent more hospital deaths!

