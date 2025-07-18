Don't Be Caught with a Doctor Who Won't Take your Mother's Medical Directives

I DO NOT CONSENT FORM

The I Do Not Consent Form was created by Laura Bartlett and a “JD/RN Hospital Administrative Insider” who know the inside workings of upper hospital rules and regulations.

They may not be able to stop everything bad that can happen in a hospital, but it offers some great protection, the same as Jehovah’s Witnesses have to NOT receive a blood transfusion from a doctor’s order.

Maybe they won’t run to Code you when your heart stops, just like they let Grace Schara die and did nothing after they drugged her to death.

Laura Bartlett is the sister of Richard Bartlett, M.D., from Texas who developed and popularized the Budesonide inhaler for Covid, likely saving millions all over the world. Laura is also a former comedian and producer, inventor of the 'wine condom' that goes over a wine bottle instead of saving the wine by putting the cork back inside. For the last 5 years, God has called Laura into the business of saving people from the place they should trust: the hospital.

I had the opportunity to consult in editing the document, published just last night! Here is a summary and if you read the previous article, you will note the changes.

Most notably, I added cc’s to the Chiefs of Departments, such as the ER and ICU. That way, if they CHANGE THE ROOM on you without moving the patient, as they did with Grace Schara, you are protected. Yes, just a couple of days ago, I spoke with Scott Schara about this crazy scheme. They changed Grace’s room identity from something like ‘Step Down’ to “Intensive Care Unit” (ICU) without telling the family. Why would they do that? One can only think that it is because, of course, they must proceed with their sinister plans to kill and murder.

They drugged Grace to death, and they established the precedent that if you don’t walk out of a hospital YOU ARE CONSENTING TO EVERYTHING THEY DO — and you don’t need informed consent for anything. They don’t even have to ask your permission to be a DNR, Do Not Resuscitate. So they can drug you until you stop breathing, and then do nothing so that you die — instead of breathing for you for 20 minutes! And they can do so without your knowledge! A doctor in Wisconsin can also determine you are “futile” and refuse to reverse his decision despite your literal tears and screams to reverse his DNR! If you don’t have any relatives to help with care decisions, that is okay! — They simple get 2 doctors to agree you are futile.

The Revised ‘I Do Not Consent’ Form

This is updated as of last night! This is the latest version, easily downloadable as a Word document you can change if you would like. Otherwise, keep it or change it to a PDF and then print!

Available at IdoNotConsentForm.com

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS

DOWNLOAD GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS

COVER LETTER

Notarize only in the presence of a notary.

CAREGIVER AND CONSENT

Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

DOWNLOAD I DO NOT CONSENT FORM

I Did It!

Despite the American Board of Anesthesiology removing my board certification, I'm a Stanford and USC-trained anesthesiologist and intensivist with specialty training in the ICU. No one can take away my ability to be prepared for adverse events.

I decided to fill mine out and get it notarized today, so here it is:

Did you download and print, then take to get notarized?

Or you can print and save for emergencies, in your safe place for important documents. But don't get ahead of yourself...

Only DELIVER It After Your Name is in the Medical Records of a Hospital or Facility!

Don’t make the CEO of the hospital mad!

I decided to print and save for emergencies, putting a copy in a safe place and keeping one in the car.

In a pinch because you're already in the hospital? You can notarize by Zoom and get a 24/7 courier online.

Unless it was an emergency, I would personally NOT give it to the doctors first -- let them get these orders from ABOVE their heads. You decide.

KEEP ALL RECEIPTS -- READ THE GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY!

PORTUGUESE

We are so happy that

translated the

to Portuguese! This opens its protection to Brazil, Portugal, and beyond!

More Information

Let Us Pray

Lord, help us never need this document, but help us get it delivered if we ever pass out in a grocery store and someone calls 911 while we are unconscious! In the Mighty Name of Jesus!! Amen!

