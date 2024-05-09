URGENT PRAYER NEED: For the Case of Scott Schara v. Ascension Health for the Murder of His Daughter Grace
The Defense Calls for a Gag Order on Doctors' and Nurses' Depositions ~ WHAT DO THEY HAVE TO HIDE?
I just received this urgent email from Scott Schara. Thank you for your prayers.
Some emphases and paragraph breaks are mine. Be assured that Satan is trying to oppose this case, an absolutely LANDMARK CASE for HOSPITAL KILLING PROTOCOLS.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dear OAG Followers and Prayer Warriors,
We urgently need your prayers for Grace’s case.
The defense is trying, now just four days prior to depositions, to put A GAG ORDER on us in regards to sharing anything disclosed during the doctor and nurse depositions.
We are giving a voice to the whole world with what these evil doctors and nurses did to people under the guise of “health”.
We mustn’t forget that hastening death is murder.
The entire medical industry complex is designed to hasten our death and that is what our precious Grace and MANY others faced.
‘God is Love’ 1 John 4:8. Grace knew that and always trusted Him. We must too. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Thank you all,
❤️Cindy, Scott, Jess, and Our Amazing Grace
This email was sent from this site.
Subscribe to Our Amazing Grace’s Substack: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com
Follow Scott on Twitter: https://twitter.com/graceemilysdad/
RETWEET US HERE: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1788649667258913224?s=46
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Will say a prayer for God's help in your case against Ascension Health.
Thanks for keeping this case front and center. Praying for a just result.