To view this full article, please click on the Title and view in a web browser.

I had the great pleasure of interviewing Dr. Kirk Moore this morning. He was very gracious for giving us his precious time that he could be spending with his family. Through the coming weeks, I will keep following his case.

PLEASE KEEP SHARING THIS WORD!

The government has targeted many individuals, including doctors in solo practice who end up spending tens of thousands of dollars for a defense that is not covered by malpractice insurance. In contrast, cases like Scott Schara v. Ascension Health St. Elizabeth’s have hospitalists, nurses, and the hospital covered by malpractice insurance so their attorney fees are covered.

What Happened

In 2020, Dr. Moore started treating people “who no one else wanted to treat”.

Previous to his clinic shutting down after it was invaded by the government, Dr. Moore had bought into the narrative. He treated 800 to 1,000 people just through word-of-mouth, without advertising; he saw 50-100 patients a week and called in prescriptions of ivermectin, hydroxycloroquine, and more.

“I started treating people who were knocking down my door… basically, just doing the humanitarian thing, right, of taking care of people when people are hurting, struggling, and having difficulty.”

Furthermore, Dr. Moore did this not just as a Hippocratic oath, but as a human being to do the best he could to help people. He wanted to make a difference and did so until just about a week ago.

When the narrative began to say,

““We’re not going to see things get back to normal until we get a shot in everybody’s arm".

Dr. Moore: “ That, to me, was tyrrany.”

Dr. Moore: You get to early 2021, you start hearing about not being able to go back to work, not being able to fly without a shot, not get a medical procedure without a shot, and especially where it affected the children when they said, ‘You’re not going to be able to school without a shot”, when you’re 12 years old and older.

All from a government agency, the CDC, which is an advisory to the government. There are no laws that were passed, Congress never sat down and said, ‘Hey, this is now a new law” using their legislative power to pass something to get it to the desk of the President.

This was just nothing but mandates and edicts.

So I signed up to become a vaccine clinic in May of 2021. The numbers were just starting to come out — I think in January of 2021, there were 700 reported deaths to VAERS, just in the one month, which was the first full month of the VAERS launch.

And presumably, that was only to a relatively healthy portion of the population, healthy first responders. These were the same people who had been treating people with Covid, being exposed to the same disease for almost the last year. And yet, they were mandated and being injected with this ‘safe and effective’ product.

To me, we hadn’t been able to find a cure for cancer in 100 years. We hadn’t been able to find a vaccine for AIDS in 40 years. And now, all of a sudden, Operation Warp Speed is going to give us something in 9 months? And who knows how many corners they were cutting?

I did know. I read all the research, including all the animal studies. There weren’t any human subjects that were tested. So it was surprising to me that this was believed ‘hook, line, and sinker’ not only by the public, but by the profession.

Me: I think that’s a great point, and I ‘second’ you on that. My eyes were completely closed. My eyes opened in California when they wanted the first responders, like you said, to be first to get the jab. I said to myself, ‘They don’t do that. Usually they give it to the prisoners or… I’m sorry, our government is like that… it’s tested Veterans and other populations before giving things to the general public. I very first knew things were wrong when they basically wanted to kill all the doctors and nurses, right?

Dr. Moore: Yeah. My first red flag was when they said there was no treatment. That was, to me, and I use this analogy: When I first started out in practice, I did alot of breast reconstruction surgery and so breast cancer is somewhat known to me.

I don’t remember anybody ever telling me, “Hey, when you get a mammogram, or you feel a nodule in the breast, don’t worry about it. When you start to feel it erode through the skin, then at that point, we’ll treat you”. That’s just the paradigm. And so I made that analogy all the time! Why are we doing this?

That’s just so antithetical to me, when you always want to get everything in its early stages, when you want to treat something, get ahead of it, address all the issues and find the underlying source. All of those things.

And as a profession, 99% of the docs put their head in the sand and just stood there, and said,

“Oh! Yeah, the CDC knows what they’re talking about. I gotta trust them.”

In my career until 2020, I had never been to the CDC website.

Me: There you go. All of a sudden, everyone was quoting them, including pharmacists who would not fill! When we never had any CDC questions on our Boards Part I, Boards Part II out of medical school, no CDC questions on General Surgery Boards, Internal Medicine Boards, Anesthesiology Boards. Zero.

Nobody in the medical profession has ever been tested on anything the CDC has ever said.

Dr. Moore: Right. So 2021 comes around, and I’m pretty flabergasted. I’m pretty quiet. I’m not saying anything, I’m not doing anything. I sign up to be a vaccine clinic because my patients were asking,

“Hey, what do I do?”

So April, May, I sign up to become a vaccine clinic and before you know it, I’m treating 50 to 100 people a week. They come to me. I’m not advertising. I’m a plastic surgeon, okay? What am I doing doing vaccines? It’s just total word of mouth. It started with my patients, then those with children who had no ability to home school or do the kinds of things we’re doing now. And so, we’re scrambling. I had all kinds of people asking for help.

So I opened up a vaccine clinic and started treating kids. I was doing it with full informed consent, full knowledge of the parents. They were coming to me for one reason only. And kids were able to go back to school and participate in life the way we had in 2019 and before.

It was kind of a really eye-opening experience to me, this whole Covid thing. You always have this skeptism about the government. You wonder why they raise taxes, or what is it about certain things, laws passed, everything else.

And then you start realizing this has been in the works for decades, centuries.

And, historically, this is what they’ve done through history with the passage of time. This is what they’ve done since the Roman Empire. It’s what they did during the Depression, World War I, World War II…

You realize it was just a means to an end, and their end was mass genocide.

Me: I found a couple of black-and-white cartoons from the 1880’s on Twitter referring to a woman with a baby, a skeleton doctor giving a vax, with the police there.

This:

Me: There were a bunch of people who had their eyes opened in the 1880’s!

Dr. Moore: Dr. Jenner was a fraud from Day 1. He’s claiming he invented a smallpox vaccine, and another podcast of Jack Kruse with the MD patriarch of the LSU/New Orleans.

Dr. Kirk Moore provides us with the link, with “43 minutes of nothing but truth bombs”:

Here’s My Research on Dr. Alton Ochsner

Dr. Ochsner was a prominent New Orleans surgeon and founder of the Ochsner Clinic. He demonstrated the polio vaccine’s ‘safety’, by vaccinating his grandchildren in front of colleagues at Tulane Medical School. His 30-month-old grandson, Eugene Davis, died of bulbar poliomyelitis on May 4, 1955, just 8 days after receiving a Salk polio vaccine produced by Cutter Laboratories. Because of morbidity and mortality associated with defective Salk vaccine batches, this was known as the “Cutter Incident”, caused by live poliovirus. It led to about 40,000 polio cases, 51 paralysis cases, and 5 deaths, including Ochsner’s grandson.

Dr. Moore: He was so big on the polio vaccine that he put his two grandkids on there. His grandson dies, and his granddaughter gets polio.

These people are so sick. They have no compunction about… killing people and just watching them die! It’s absolutely astounding to me.

And you never hear about it. You know that it’s not in any history books… we’re not taught about it.

Me: We were never taught about vaccines. Ever.

Dr. Moore: It was a 15-minute discussion, right? Here’s your vaccine schedule! Memorize it!

Me: I didn’t even have that.

Dr. Moore: Well, I just remember I got in a huge fight with my lab partner in Anatomy class, my Best Man in my wedding. Best friends until the Trump’s first administration. When he found out that I was a Trump supporter and I was against the vaccines… he literally cut me out of his life.

Me: The eyes are closed. And they want to stay closed. It’s a protective bubble that doctors put themselves into, because they don’t want to see it. Look at all the doctors that give vaccines and have kids get myocarditis! God bless you for saving children! It boggles my mind that doctors cannot put 1 and 1 together to equal 2, causing injury that they’re actually responsible for!

Dr. Moore: Right. Somebody published information that 58% of SIDS deaths (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) happen within 48 hours or within the first week, and then 78% happen in the first 30 days.

The Study

After the show, Dr. Moore pointed out to me that Dr. Pierre Kory has also covered this topic. Here’s his Substack:

Dr. Moore: That’s just astounding to me! Pediatricians are killing their patients! All for money! They get a bonus for the percentage of their patients and clientelle that are vaccinated! And if they have someone who doesn’t want to get vaccinated, THEY KICK THEM OUT OF CLINIC!

Me: I mention that Dr. Mary Talley Bowden said if she had done that in her clinic, she would have made $1.2 million in a year. Then I found her tweet, showing she would have made $1.5 million:

The Full Anthem Incentive Program Document

Located HERE.

Dr. Moore: Isn’t that nuts? It’s crazy. That’s where their money comes from…Look.

I did all this for FREE. I didn’t get paid for anything.

At some point, you’ve got to look at the human side of what it is you are doing. I didn’t do it for free because I wanted people to come to me, or I had an alternative motive. I’m not equipped to accept insurance.

I’ve been on three humanitarian trips. I’ve been on a humanitarian mission since 2021. This has been a humanitarian mission to take care of human beings, to not kill or maim them.

Me: That’s right!

Dr. Moore: I know a plastic surgeon who passed out in the Operating Room the other day, 4 years post. She tried to exercise but was so debilitated that she just couldn’t make it through another day of surgery.

Brianne Dressen is a close friend of mine….

Ernest Ramirez and His Son Dying from the Vax…

The hockey player Sean and his Dad in Canada, Joe…

Here is the Twitter, Answers4Sean, Joe Warmington’s Twitter, and his Pinned Tweet on Sean’s Twitter:

and Dad, Joe Warmington’s separate account:

Dr. Moore: I’ve gotten to know them! To put your head in the sand… what Peter Marks did at the FDA is just tantamount to genocide and treason. These people should literally be hung in the town square. And for Anthony Fauci to be bitching when Trump removed his security clearance… you know? Deal with it, dude!

He (Fauci) killed how many people?

Dr. Moore: RFK’s book about Anthony Fauci, and what he did to the kids in New York…

OH! DON’T GET ME STARTED! My Article on Fauci:

Dr. Moore: Are you kiddin me? And we’re all ignoring it. How do people live with themselves?

Candace Owen’s own sister vaccinated her kids. She tells a story, a series on her website, A Shot in the Dark. In one of the episodes, she talks of her two sisters. Candace talks about how she decided not to vaccinate her kids, one sister vaccinated them, and the other sister vaccinated her kids on a slower schedule.

Dr. Moore: The one who vaccinated on schedule now has a son who is about the same age as Candace’s, and one of her kids is on the autism spectrum. One took her kids to the same pediatrician, with one child fully vaccinated — and asked for the other child not to be vaccinated. Her sister’s pediatrician said they had to vaccinate or … get kicked out of clinic!

That single anecdote says it all. It’s about renumeration, money. It’s about getting paid. It’s about doing Big Pharma’s bidding. It’s BIG HARMA. There’s nothing that they do to help people anymore.

They give people shots with SV40 and then they become lifelong patients who get cancer.

Me: And that started with the polio shot. You wonder why Salk didn’t get the Nobel Prize if the shot was so great — it gave people polio and gave people cancer.

Good for Candace Owens! What a clinical trial to do that with your sisters… it’s not a little thing.

Dr. Moore: Right. It goes completely against the argument with geneticists trying to say autism is just in the genes! My sisters share half my DNA! So there’s no way we have 3 or 6 kids and one has a completely different reaction than another.

Me: Good for her for sharing her personal story about her family. She didn’t have to do that.

Dr. Moore: She’s been doing it for a while. It’s about 18 episodes, each about 45 minutes. She goes through every vaccine and it’s very informative.

Me: So tell us about what’s ahead of you — you’ve been weighing very heavily on my heart.

…

Dr. Moore: They had to shoehorn me into a Fraud Statute because they didn’t pass any laws.

THE CHARGES - See the Video at 22 Minutes

Dr. Moore has JURY SELECTION IN 2 DAYS.

Dr. Moore said that Jury Selection is scheduled for 2 days. I mentioned it took just 1 day for jury selection in Schara v. Ascension Health, and Dr. Moore said in his case, attorneys have 130 JURORS TO INTERVIEW. They plan to interview half on Monday and half on Tuesday. In total, 12 + 2 alternate jurors will be selected. THE TRIAL is slated for 3 weeks, and Dr. Moore thinks it won’t take that long.

THE CHARGES: A MAXIMUM OF 35 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON

This is the maximum that can occur only if is convicted on all charges; typically a jury will not give the maximum sentenct:

Fraud. Defrauded the Government of $28,000 of their Products; Destruction of Government Property. Misused the Product they Gave Me to use in a particular way, despite they sent it to my office and gave it to me; Conspiracy. Counterfeiting.

RESTRICTIONS ON EXPERT WITNESSES AND WITNESSES

Dr. Moore described that he is not allowed to bring in any of the following experts in his defense:

Vaccine injured;

Experts that support what he did: not Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. James Thorp, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden.

COVID

Vaccines or why he did what he did.

This is why Dr. Moore says the trial won’t take that long. The Defense simply cannot submit the witnesses and expert testimony the case deserves:

Dr. Moore cannot bring forth any medical experts that show the science and data support what he did to save people’s lives.

Dr. Moore: The Judge has ruled that I’m not allowed to try to get a jury nullification argument. I can’t bring up vaccine injured to show what the vaccine did to them, nor can I bring up any of my patients that came to me.

It’s really interesting to me how they have all these text messages going back and forth between myself and my Office Manager about all these people coming in for Covid Cards and vaccines… but all of the names on there were the names submitted to USIIS, Utah State Information Information System, which then in turn was submitted to the CDC.

They’re going to put up their names to show there was communication going back and forth between me and my Office Manager about people wanting to see me, but I am not allowed to bring those people up to testify... that’s just astounding to me. They’re just trying to railroad me.

I reviewed that lawyers in these cases are not covered by medical malpractice, and it can cost tens of thousands, or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. I promised to post Dr. Moore’s Fundraiser:

DONATE TO HELP DR MOORE

There is an older GSG Fundraiser, as well,

Me: How is your family, your children? (I know that Dr. Moore’s wife had committed suicide in 2019, and he is a single parent.)

Dr. Moore: My Mom lives with me part-time. She’s been here for a while. My son is 17, in his senior year of high school. My daughter is 22 and lives in Oklahoma; she’ll be coming to be here for part of the trial.

Me: They’re not televising it, are they?

Dr. Moore: No, I didn’t know, but it’s a federal case, so they don’t do that.

Dr. Moore agreed that hopefully someone can be a stenographer there, and if they can take notes, I will put them out on social media! They don’t allow audio recordings or cell phones — but for a price unknown to him, you can order the audio recordings.

I reassured Dr. Moore that there are a lot of people looking at what the government is doing here and how they are weilding their strong arm to go after a doctor who never harmed one patient through this entire process. I mentioned that many people do not think he crossed any boundaries of medical ethics, and he mentioned there are people who say that his falsifying medical records was crossing medical ethics.

Dr. Moore: But by the new vaccination of what a vaccine which means “creating an immune response”, a saline shot does that.

That’s why 23-24% of people who were in the Pfizer placebo arm got redness and swelling at the injection site. That’s an immune reaction.

Everybody who gets a shot, whether saline or a Pfizer shot, or a J&J vector shot, gets an immune response.

Me: Is that going to be part of your defense, or is that not addressing their complaints?

Dr. Moore: I use this analogy alot:

I don’t know how a company, and let’s call the government ‘a company’, and let’s say I buy a box of light bulbs from GE and I have Amazon deliver it to me. And let’s just say the instructions say ‘take this, screw this in clockwise into your light fixture making sure the light is turned off, and the power is off. And that’s how you properly use and deploy our instrument… And let’s say these things don’t give me as much light as I would like… I don’t like the filaments in them, or they burn out too quickly, or they’re exploding and hurting people…and so I decide to take that that box of light bulbs into my back yard and use them for target practice for my BB Gun. And the company finds out about it and says, “You defrauded us because we could have sold those light bulbs to someone else.” And I’m like, “No, you gave them to me.” Essentially, that’s the same argument the government is trying to make here… So GE is coming after me for light bulbs they said for me to screw into the ceiling. Yeah. That’s essentially the way the government is looking at this. And the government paid for it with your tax dollars and mine, so I actually paid for it. So I’m actually defrauding myself, actually!

Me: What a Great Analogy!

Dr. Moore: You mentioned it. Nobody was injured. Nobody was hurt. I had no patient complaints. No one went to the hospital. Nobody died or got injured.

The government is supposed to be there to protect their citizens. I get it. I know what fraud is. I’ve known some people who have run Ponzi schemes. I get it; it hurts hundreds of thousands of people to the tune of millions of dollars. I get they’re protecting the little guy.

Who are they protecting here? The government is supposed to protect their citizens, provide defense for their citizens, but in this case, who are they protecting? Nobody… they’re trying to hurt one of their citizens. They’re trying to hurt 2 people because we didn’t kind of tow the line. That’s what it really comes down to. They have no complaints, no arguments, no one who has come to them and said, “Hey, Dr. Moore did this on purpose. And he belongs in jail.”

Me: That’s a great bottom line right there: Did No Harm, not only Hippocratic oath-wise for medical doctors, but just on a human basis. And I think you’re absolutely right: I went to ORU, Oral Roberts University, on a Healing Team Scholarship because I wanted to Missionary Medicine, and we found out during Covid that we didn’t have to go somewhere to do missionary work — it was here in the USA because the government was trying to kill people by not providing alternative therapies and providing guidance. And keeping people out of hospitals.

And here we also have the Scott Schara Trial — where that hospital, those doctors, the nurse all got off Scott FREE for drugging a girl to death, in my opinion.

Dr. Moore: It was legalized murder.

Me: Right! It was euthanasia.

Dr. Moore: They put a DNR in her chart without consent, and then because of that with the medications they gave her, they killed her. And they said, “Well, our hands are tied because of the DNR in the chart! That’s… I guess it was the PREP Act that kind of protected them.

Me: Partly, yes… but Scott never even signed the consent to admission to the hospital, and the judge said, “Well, you didn’t walk out, so you consented to everything.”

Dr. Moore: Oh my God.

Me: And in Wisconsin, if doctor considers the patient to be “futile”, they don’t have to offer resuscitation if the person codes. It’s probably like that in a lot of states, we don’t know unless someone dies and we take them to court. What a fiasco of a trial.

But we also know that the jurors, on the last day when Scott was on the stand, and after 3 weeks of trial, was asked,

“Why didn’t you tell your daughter, Jessica, that Grace was a DNR?”

Well, it’s because he didn’t know! Three weeks into it, they didn’t understand that a father would tell Jessica that Grace was a DNR! They didn’t see the truth! To me, it seems like the juror needs to be spoken to on a fifth-grade level.]

Dr. Moore: I can’t tell you how many times, in responses and counter motions in our trial so far, that the argument from the Prosecution, and even the Judge has said this, “doesn’t want to confuse the jury”.

You are treating people like they’re dumb. You already exclude people with hearing aids that don’t work, by default, by agreement, by their not hearing or speaking English. If they’re blind and they can’t see the Exhibits you put up there, they can’t be on the jury. We’re all worried about ‘not confusing the jury’, but why can’t we just treat the jury like human beings? This is the government role:

Let’s not make things too complicated. Let’s dumb it down like we’ve been dumbing down the whole education system over the last 100 years.

Dr. Moore: To some degree, you can make an argument that today’s jurors aren’t as smart as jurors from 100 years ago. But regardless, they’re still smart enough to smell a rat.

And I think that we just need to be able to trust the jury in that respect, and stop treating them like two-year-olds.

ME: Time is running out, so for my closure I want to pray:

God gives your lawyers super-wisdom, that He increases the understanding of the jury, that the judge can have a softer heart, and that the outcome is beneficial to you and your family. I pray that IN THE NAME OF JESUS BECAUSE WE NEED INTERVENTION HERE, AND PRAYER REALLY WORKS!

I’m giving you the last word.

DR. MOORE HAS THE LAST WORD: AMEN.

THANK YOU, DR. MOORE! BLESS YOU! TAKE CARE! WE’LL BE WATCHING, AND DEFINITELY LET US KNOW WHAT’S GOING ON WITH THE TRIAL, DAY TO DAY! I AM HAPPY TO SPREAD THAT OUT!

DR MOORE: LOVE YOU!

AND I DIDN’T HEAR HIM SAY THAT UNTIL JUST NOW!

ME: I LOVE YOU, TOO! WE ALL LOVE YOU AND WISH YOU THE BEST ~ A NOT GUILTY VERDICT!

DONATE TO DR. KIRK MOORE

To Learn More about Dr. Moore

If you are not familiar with my previous posts, here they are:

EMERGENCY PRAYER REQUEST: Oral Argument Hearing is in Hours, on Dr. Kirk Moore's MOTION TO DISMISS: HERE. SIX DAYS TO TRIAL: DoJ v. Dr. Kirk Moore, Who Faces 35 Years In Prison for DOING NO HARM: HERE. Dr. Kirk Moore on a Doctor's Right to Exercise Freedom of Treatment: HERE. MY INTERVIEW with the Amazing Dr. Kirk Moore: Events and Pending Punishments Despite NO PATIENT HARM: What Happened, What's Next, and How You Can Help: HERE. USA Charges Dr. Kirk Moore for NOT Giving the Jab, while Germany FREES Antivax Nurse Who Gave about 8,600 Fake 'Covid' Saltwater Jabs to Elders Over Age 7: HERE. ACT NOW: Doctor Kirk Moore, Indicted for NOT Harming Patients, Needs Your Help Today: HERE.

Leave a comment