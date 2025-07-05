The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Kenneth Young
6h

Will the real President Donald Trump please stand up! This is rediculous.

Urgently praying...

Redeemed Dissident
5hEdited

Father God, Daddy, as citizens of your kingdom, exiles from this fallen world system presently in the hands of the evil one, the false and fallen "light bearer" Lucifer/Satan, as your children, those who are born anew, born of the Spirit, new creations in Christ Jesus, who died with Him and have been raised to newness of life, those who are the dwelling place for your Holy Spirit, those who have been snatched out of darkness and made to walk in the light and life of your precious Son, our Savior, Jesus, we who have been given EVERYTHING pertaining to life & Godliness, holy, chosen, beloved, a priesthood of believers, living stones as your habitation & as a holy temple for the accomplishment of your will on this earth -- chosen in HIM from the foundation of the world & precious to you, we intercede on behalf of this decent, caring man who "did no harm" and cared for hurting people who sought him out. For his protection, assurance and for your miraculous supernatural intervention on his behalf as the world system's corrupt "legal" machinations seized upon by those who would silence & punish those who act in righteousness and in opposition to their death protocols are unleashed with a view to administering injustice of the highest order against him, his actions and as a precedent-setting opportunity to both cast fear into those who might repeat the kindness of this man and to enable a foundation to be further laid (a false one, fraught with iniquity), to cast aside the very nature of true healing and to further advance an agenda of destruction and disease free of "encumbrances" or "obstacles" like the men & women who have put aside their own safety for the benefit of others in need.

We entrust him to you in faith & with love, seeking relief that no court on earth has the power to grant -- to abolish & to render neuter this lynching and to instead use the opportunity to expose the dark forces & system that have desired to silence truth and life. We pray your love, your power and your glory would be displayed in ways that confound and defy their expectations and instead send fear and trembling into those who think themselves able to find satisfaction in the prosecution this unholy anti-human matter. Use this opportunity for good and not evil and accept our thanks and praise & continued gratitude for the abundance in you that is ours as a gift and a privilege we share....in the name and power of Jesus Christ, our LORD.

