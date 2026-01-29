Firstly, let me introduce and thank my friend and colleague Heidi Klessig, MD, for being on a Twitter/X Space in about one hour.

We’ve had Dr. Heidi on our Dr Margaret Show. Remember: there is no such thing as “brain death”. Dr. Heidi Klessig knows the details of how they take out organs in the operating room, and she is here to oppose this evil.

Dr. Heidi Klessig is my friend and a retired American anesthesiologist (MD) who practiced and completed her residency at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She knows the concept of “brain death” as not equivalent to true biological death, arguing that it facilitates organ harvesting while patients may retain signs of life.

Through her work with Respect for Human Life and public speaking on podcasts, she advocates for ethical reforms in organ donation and end-of-life care. Her book is The Brain Death Fallacy (2023).

What Dr. Heidi Klessig Has To Say

What Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Has To Say

Oppose Bill H.R. 7148

House of Representatives Appropriations Bill H.R. 7148 is now before the U.S. Senate — and it may be voted on TOMORROW. Buried in over 1,000 pages is language giving Organ Procurement Organizations remote electronic access to your medical records while your family faces your end-of-life decisions in an ICU. THIS is to be done without your consent. Without telling your family.

Because HIPAA permits a variety of disclosures without patient or family authorization!

This would automate the remote identification and referral of potential donors.

JOIN US Today in a Special URGENT Discussion on What they Want: Your Organs! Late last night, Heidi Klessig, MD agreed to tell us more about what they’re doing to proceed in this manner!

The TRUTH is buried in other news, but we can oppose this sinister and dark section of Bill H.R. 7148 because you and your family deserve privacy and control over your own body and who has access to your medical information — especially when the hospital stands to make $ by selling your organs.

WHAT YOU CAN DO TODAY



There are several ways to make our voices known. And they know that for every phone call or email, there are thousands more that represent the same point of view.

1. Fill Out this Form:

Go to the form here at Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom, which uses your address to direct an OPPOSITION message to your correct representatives. It requires phone numbers because many of the representatives official contact forms (which the pre-made message is sent through) require them.

The Form

“CCHF is concerned about the language in the federal appropriations bill (H.R. 7148), now waiting on the floor of the U.S. Senate. The provision encourages organ procurement organizations to be given remote access to the electronic medical records of potential organ donors. Specifically, the bill encourages: • Integration of hospital electronic health record systems with OPOs and transplant centers

• Automated electronic hospital referrals

• Remote, electronic access to hospital electronic health records of potential donors As a practical matter, when the health care system is built to flag patients, transmit records electronically, and allow self-interested corporations to track the progress of patients who may die, patient and family interests may become secondary. Contrary to the language in the Bill, families deserve privacy and control when loved ones are hospitalized and facing the possibility of death. Take action now because a vote is expected by Friday, January 30!” Source: HERE.

Once you SUBMIT, they email you a confirmation code before sending it to your Congress representatives. My form was sent:

2. Call Your Senator

Find your U.S. Senators here: Senate.gov/senators/senators-contact. It will give you their phone numbers (and contact forms where available).

WHY IT IS SO IMPORTANT

We already know that if we give them an inch, they will take a mile. For example, if your doctor uses an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) as required by many states, AND you clicked that box saying you want your records SHARED for such things as emergencies, guess what? I can click a button on my EMR and open up your records from other doctors. I can see every medication they prescribe, as well.

This sets a terrible precedent — because they get paid for your organs. They’re after them for the money, and most doctors procuring organs in hospitals see nothing wrong with this, or they wouldn’t participate in it. They would leave and get a job somewhere else. Period.

How many times did we see the Hospital Killing Protocols that tragically murdered Danielle Alvarez, Dr. Constatine “Gus” Kotsanis, Paul Batts and Raymond Hokett, Grace Schara — and an estimated 1.6 million more. Thank God that some like Gail Seiler escaped! But you can’t escape if you’re determined to be “brain dead” — even though there is no such thing! That’s another lie!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Trust me - I would rather talk about baking, but we are entrenched in protecting you from the pure evil that abounds!

Please join us, listen to the replay over the weekend, and be able to have a conversation about this. Support our efforts, because nowadays, we all need to know the unabashed truth — and proactively defend ourselves against it.

Because the devil seeks to deceive, destroy, and kill.

