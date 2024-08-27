The US Attorney General has threatened legal action against people who disagree with the 2024 Presidential election results.

Is this “Democracy”? Or is the “American Style” now a dictatorship?

It seems that if you don't like the 2024 election results, you can prepare for an extensive legal battle.

As the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland recently answered reporters’ questions, one of them asked whether he had concerns about how the transfer of power will go after the 2024 Presidential election.

He stated,

“The Justice Department continues to defend our democracy. We have over 1,400 cases pending and a huge number of convictions. I think it is clear how seriously we take attempts to interfere with the peaceful transition of power.”

Is it really that simple? If you simply disagree with the 2024 election results, you will be “interfering with the peaceful transfer of power in the United States”. And the Prosecutor hinted that this would threaten existing and future trials and indictments.

Elections are still a few months away, yet the legal branch of the US government feels the need to speak now? It seems they are prepping us to accept a future rigged election.

Does that mean that no one is allowed to question a voter count, and that we must accept the results no matter what they are?

It is too soon to say, but it seems that the US Attorney General has just lowered the standard for voter fraud.

They're using the last J6 prosecutions to tell you not to fight back.

And… was that a threat?

Did Garland just threaten anyone who wants to contest the 2024 election results, using the J6 political prisoners as an example?

The level of Garland's corruption and distain for those who question election results cannot even be contained.

Does this mean that the Biden-Harris regime is threatening to jail anyone that calls out voter fraud on November? Without a trial? And throw them in solitary confinement, too?

