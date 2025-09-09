An Opinion Piece

In 1965, it was the Amish who saved American schoolchildren from vaccine mandates! The parents literally told their children to RUN from the Feds! And now it’s Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC) who has rightfully picked up the sword to battle the same informed consent fight again!

New York is out of control! They abolished midwives, imprisoned people who made fake vaccine cards for the fake shots (overlooking the true criminals), and are now going after the Amish who are rightfully refusing vaccines for school children!

SPOILER ALERT: As they try to trample on Informed Consent (again), PIC’s Defense Attorney and Counsel on Record, Greg J. Glaser, J.D. has stated in his amicus cursive brief Conclusion that the vaccines are not even proven to work! 👇

Here’s Atty Glaser’s Conclusion paragraph of the amicus, citing “the right and dignity of informed consent/refusal without penalty” because the vaccines “ have not been proven safer than the infections they were designed to prevent ”:

Thank you for standing up for medical and religious freedom! They are intertwined, as our bodily autonomy comes only from God!

Physicians for Informed Consent Files Amicus Curiae Brief with Supreme Court of the United States to Restore Religious Exemption for Schoolchildren Amicus Supports New York Amish Families Challenging School Vaccine Mandate NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 4, 2025 (Newswire) — Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization has filed an amicus curiae brief in support of Amish families’ right of informed refusal to vaccinate their schoolchildren in the case Miller v. McDonald (United States Supreme Court Case Number 25-133). PIC was founded in 2015 in California—after legislators there similarly denied parents their right of informed refusal to vaccinate their schoolchildren—and provides the Court with critical infectious disease risk facts from its newly published Silver Booklet. Specifically, the landmark reference work concludes that for normal-risk U.S. children the vaccine safety data is inconclusive, and vaccines may cause more death or permanent disability than the diseases they target. Therefore, mandated vaccines have not been scientifically substantiated…which raises grave ethical concerns for current public health policies. According to the Amish families’ petition for writ of certiorari, seeking to uphold freedom of religion: “For more than 50 years, New York permitted both medical and religious exemptions to its school vaccine requirement. But in 2019, the New York Legislature categorically eliminated religious exemptions…[b]ut they kept in place a regime of medical exemptions. And they continued to permit nonvaccination of nonstudents (such as teachers) and children outside of school. This makes New York an outlier. Forty-six other States (and the District of Columbia) allow religious exemptions to their school vaccine requirements. In this case, New York has imposed existential penalties on three Old Order Amish schools for failing to require vaccines that violate their sincerely held religious beliefs. These private schools are in rural Amish communities on private Amish land and are attended only by Amish children.” According to PIC’s general counsel Greg Glaser, this case “satisfies all the necessary criteria for certiorari, and the lower court plainly violated the Supreme Court’s free exercise jurisprudence since at least 2018. Federal courts in different parts of the country have been reaching different conclusions on the issue of religious and medical exemptions to vaccine mandates for school attendance. Several equal protection cases have moved through the court system with situations where a school allows secular (medical) exemptions but unfairly disallows religious exemptions, and a court in Mississippi recently found such inequality unlawful and upheld the right to religious exemption.” In the amicus brief, PIC notes: “Indeed, the only vaccine mandate upheld by this Supreme Court (a Medicare worker vaccine mandate in 2022) allowed for religious exemptions…And further, since then legal commentators have been almost uniformly waiting for this Supreme Court to make explicit equal protection for the unvaccinated just like this Court has done so in similar situations.” The PIC amicus brief compares disease risks versus vaccine risks in normal-risk children and informs the Supreme Court that the “scientific data currently available demonstrate that vaccines mandated for school attendance have not been proven safer than the infections they were designed to prevent.” With gratitude, The PIC Volunteers P.S. Our leadership is all-volunteer, including pro-bono legal work...but there are many costs involved in producing our educational materials and campaigns. We need your ongoing donations and support in order to continue accomplishing our mission. If you are able, please donate today!

The Silver Booklet

Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology

‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet)

Physicians for Informed Consent is pleased to announce a groundbreaking new educational resource designed for parents, healthcare professionals, and policymakers titled, “Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology” (the Silver Booklet). This concise guide provides key scientific and statistical data demonstrating that vaccines are not proven to be safer than the diseases they intend to prevent. It challenges the validity of vaccine mandates and shakes the foundation of the CDC schedule. Inside, you’ll find: Clear descriptions of infectious childhood diseases, symptoms, treatment options, and the risk of serious outcomes

Insights into vaccine effectiveness, side effects, and safety profiles

Data-driven comparisons of the risks posed by diseases versus their related vaccines

Figures and illustrations to make complex data more reader-friendly Whether you’re making personalized vaccine decisions for the children in your care or shaping public policy, the Silver Booklet equips you with the insights you need for well-informed action.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father God,

Lord of All The Ages, Almighty Creator and Blessed, Merciful One!

We pray together and ask you to bless Attorney Gregory Glasser and PIC volunteers with the right words, the perfect action, to defend the children! WE BESEECH YOU GIVE THEM YOUR STRENGTH AND KNOWLEDGE TO BEST FIGHT FOR THE CHILDREN, MOST HOLY ONE!

Strengthen every work of their hands and make way for each step of their feet, WE BESEECH YOU, IN THE NAME OF YOUR SON, OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST, THE BREAD OF LIFE!

Only You are Holy! Only You are Worthy! We worship only YOU, The Master of Life!

Thank You for blessing our children and keeping this world right for them! Guide us as we each do something to help the children today!

Thank You for opening the doors that need to be opened and closing the doors that need to be closed!

In Jesus’ Name,

Amen.

… and All The People Said. “Amen!”

REFERENCE: The Amicus Curaie Brief, 22 Pages

Source: https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/25/25-133/373358/20250902144834549_PIC_Miller_Amicus%20Document%20September%202%202025%20EFILE.pdf