4th Circuit Ruling on Religious Exemptions in COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

In a significant victory for religious liberty, yesterday the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit reversed a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit brought by employees against the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).

The case centers on plaintiffs who sought religious exemptions from HSUS’s COVID-19 vaccination policy during the height of the pandemic. This is an unpublished opinion.

The employees are both Christians, and they were terminated in 2021 for refusing the organization’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate due to “sincerely held beliefs” opposing the vaccines’ development using aborted fetal cell lines.

Per Curiam Opinion

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit issued an unpublished per curiam opinion on November 20, 2025, in docket number 24-1416.

This ruling reverses the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland’s dismissal of Title VII religious discrimination claims brought by two former Humane Society employees, Jennifer Finn and another plaintiff (likely Keene, based on related filings).

The Filing: “Sincerely Held Beliefs”

This case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland (docketed as Muldoon v. Humane Society of the United States). The employees claimed their “sincerely held beliefs”—rooted in Christianity and concerns over the vaccines’ development using aborted fetal cell lines—prohibited immunization.

The district court dismissed the claims, ruling that the plaintiffs failed to sufficiently detail how specific religious tenets directly opposed vaccination.

This echoed broader challenges in Title VII employment discrimination law, where employers must reasonably accommodate religious beliefs unless it causes undue hardship, but courts often scrutinize the “sincerity” and specificity of exemptions.

Federal Law Does Not Require Granular Explanations

On November 20, 2025, a unanimous Fourth Circuit panel overturned this, emphasizing that federal law does not require such “granular explanations”. In a key quote from the opinion:

“A person needn’t explain how any particular tenet or principle of her religion prohibited vaccination.”

» The court clarified that “ sincerity” is the core test under Burwell v. Hobby Lobby (2014), not doctrinal dissection . «

This very much lowers the bar for plaintiffs, and it will protect diverse faiths from any type of invasive judicial probing. It also affirms that objections to vaccines on moral grounds (e.g., fetal cell use) DO qualify as protected.

This ruling is primed to ripple nationwide, bolstering similar suits against mandates in healthcare, education, and corporate settings. It underscores post-pandemic tensions between public health and First Amendment rights, potentially influencing Supreme Court review.

Critics argue it risks abuse, but proponents hail it as a bulwark against government overreach.

Key Holding

You must only plausibly allege that your vaccine refusal beliefs are an “essential part” of their faith. This is a low bar.

This aligns with precedents like:

Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. (2014)

EEOC v. Union Independiente de la Autoridad de Acueductos y Alcantarillados de Puerto Rico (1995)

This emphasizes a deference to personal faith without judicial dissection.

Disability claims under the ADA were dismissed for lack of plausibility. The decision bolsters religious accommodations in employment post-Groff v. DeJoy (2023) and could influence similar COVID-era suits.

No Supreme Court review is sought yet.

Reference

You can read a free excerpt on the Court Record HERE, as seen below:

Link: Here.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Help us seek Your Face, and forgive us our sins. We are sorry we don’t always do the things we should, and other times we do things we should not do.

Shine Your light on me, Holy God. Do not separate Yourself from me, but keep me under Your wing protected by Your Holy Spirit.

Lead and guide me to keep my body, the Temple of the Holy Spirit, pure and clean of all impurities, whether known or unknown. Keep me well and healed so that I don’t need doctors or hospitals, Holy God.

I ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Leave a comment