Viral Video of Israeli Strike on Palestine with Burning Bodies is STAGED
See the real, unedited video, a "funny" video confirming the fakery, and the Comment that explains it
I just noted several comments on my recent post, and send this out as a correction with special thanks to: the previous video was STAGED.
The Original Post
The Comment
Thank you to Josh Guetzkow who provided this most welcome information showing this video is STAGED.
Dr. Aranda, you are right that we should pray for all those suffering in the Middle East right now, but that footage is likely staged. You can even see the big wire being used to move the hand. The best evidence for it being staged is what you don't see in that edited clip, which is the presence of Mr. FAFO, a known Hamas propagandist who always seems to find himself right in the middle of the worst alleged incidents of the war:
https://x.com/GAZAWOOD1/status/1820088083603222605
The Tweet
The Thread
The “Funny” Video
This didn't go by script:
The Stage
The Original (Edited, STAGED) Video
From my perspective, this was a big, “Whew!”
And as I grab my breath back from my throat, I get angry at the liar who manipulates people to believe that this was real.
And it reminds all of us that videos can be staged or AI-generated. And it reminds me that all wars are bankers wars; they make money from both sides.
And I must say a prayer for peace, knowing that the video was staged. Peace to both sides, all sides. One day, we will know Satan is the real enemy that pits us against one another, and our eyes will again be opened.
LET US PRAY
Almighty God,
Forgive us our sins, and keep us close to Your heart. Let Your light and love shine on us, and let that light be shown to those around us.
Thank You for bringing us this great truth through. We are thankful that The Truth always sets us free!
Help us to keep our eyes on You, and on our neighbor. As we continue to pray for the innocent lives lost during battle, send Your Great Angels to lead our world to live in peace with one another.
We ask this in the Name of Jesus.
Anen.
