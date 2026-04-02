The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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jj's avatar
jj
4dEdited

Keep calling on the power of God in His Name. Satan's time is short. He's scrambling, and wishes to inflict as much destruction as possible before God neuters him and his power.

Are you aware of their Project Looking Glass, which whistleblowers exposed to us in ~year 2010?

Psyop? Maybe, but it is in line with Scripture. Regardless. Satan is going to do what he does. All is prophesized. We need to be aware and watch it play out. We can't change the script. Only God can intervene. Ours, is to pray and cry out to him.

Israel cried out in pain when Egypt taxed them 20%. People today are taxed more than 60% or 70% when all mechanism used for these thefts are considered, including inflation. What I see is 100%.

How many people are crying out to God in His Name, today? Or are they trying to resolve these issues themselves or otherwise?

People are crying out to Satan's minions in their courts and temples. We need to cry out to God, and only Him. And pray unceasingly.

Deception is a horrible and maddening thing, which amounts to believing a lie/fiction is true. And, in many cases, fighting for these lies unto death, as military men do.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3d

Just took it without permission to release on the earth so they have something to do, what an answer they gave is insane and insane people should not be allowed access to such deadly things

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