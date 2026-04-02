This review is co-authored by my beautiful sister and friend in Brazil, Patricia Frajacomo. She brings local insight and photographs. Thank you for sharing.

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In late March 2026, Brazilian authorities made headlines with a story that sounds like it was ripped from a thriller: viral samples disappeared from a high-security laboratory at one of Latin America’s top universities.

The setting is the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) in São Paulo state, Brazil. It is home to the Laboratory of Virology and Applied Biotechnology at the Institute of Biology. This facility operates at Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3 or NB-3)—the highest level of containment available in Brazil for handling dangerous infectious agents. Only about a dozen such labs exist nationwide.

State University of Campinas (Unicamp) in São Paulo

Biology Institute of Unicamp, Campinas, SP, Brazil

See this gigantic campus for yourself; English subtitles are graciously inserted by Patricia Frajacomo.

What Happened?

According to reports, university officials noticed on or around February 13, 2026, that biological samples were missing from a restricted BSL-3 area. The material had apparently been removed without proper authorization. Federal Police (PF) did not launch an investigation until 5 weeks later, on March 20, 2026.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed the main suspect and her husband accessing the lab and leaving with boxes. After about 40 days, the samples were located—just 350 meters away—spread across three other university labs where the suspect had no authorized access. All material was recovered intact, and authorities say there was no evidence it left the campus or posed an external public health risk.

The Suspects

The primary suspect is Soledad Palameta Miller, a 36-year-old Argentine-born researcher and professor at Unicamp’s Faculty of Food Engineering (FEA). She coordinates a lab focused on food virology and biotechnology and has worked on vaccine development and virus studies.

Soledad was arrested, questioned, and later released provisionally with restrictions after a custody hearing.

Her husband, Michael Edward Miller, an American veterinarian pursuing a doctorate in genetics and molecular biology at Unicamp, is also under investigation (though his exact alleged role has not been detailed publicly).

Both deny theft, with her defense arguing the movement of samples was not a “theft” but an irregular internal transfer related to her research. They could face charges including:

Aggravated theft

Procedural fraud

Irregular transportation/manipulation of biological material

What Was Taken?

At least 24 different viral strains (plus 13 animal viruses) were reportedly moved without authorization from the lab.

The Faculty of Food Engineering at State University of Campinas, where improperly handled viruses were found — Photo: Unicamp/Disclosure and Patricia Frajacomo

24 Moved Viruses:

* Influenza viruses: H1N1 and H3N2 (seasonal flu strains)

* Arboviruses: dengue, chikungunya, Zika viruses

* Others: herpes, Epstein-Barr, human coronaviruses, and various viruses affecting animals

Lab Sealed Off

On March 23, 2026 (the same day the Federal Police arrested Soledad Palameta Miller in flagrante), Unicamp temporarily interdicted (sealed off / closed for research) several specific laboratories involved in the case.

Some samples involved pathogens capable of infecting humans and were stored in a high-containment environment for good reason. No genetically modified organisms were confirmed missing in official university statements, though initial reports varied.

Importantly, the material was described as “scientific heritage” belonging to the university’s research collection.

Official statements say it did not leave Unicamp grounds, and police found discarded vials in some locations during the search.

Quick Timeline for Context

February 13, 2026: A researcher at the Unicamp Virology and Applied Biotechnology Lab first noticed the samples were missing.

March 16, 2026: Unicamp formally notified the Federal Police.

March 20, 2026: The PF instituted the official inquiry (inquérito), taking over the case due to the biological risk involved.

March 21, 2026: Search warrants were requested and issued; searches began shortly after (including at the suspect’s home).

March 23, 2026: PF operation led to the recovery of the samples and the arrest in flagrante of Soledad Palameta Miller.

Questions Remain on The Lab Incident

Even though the samples were recovered quickly and contained within the university, the incident exposes real vulnerabilities:

Access Control in BSL-3 Labs: How did someone without authorization (or with questionable authorization) remove dozens of samples and relocate them across campus over weeks without immediate detection? Biosafety in Emerging Economies: Brazil has invested heavily in virology research, especially post-COVID. But with limited high-containment labs, any lapse can fuel public anxiety—especially in a global climate already wary of lab leaks, gain-of-function work, and dual-use research. International Angles: The involvement of an Argentine researcher and an American husband has drawn attention. Some commentary has speculated about broader networks (including mentions of “One Health” initiatives), though no evidence of foreign espionage or bioweapons intent has been presented. ADD TO THIS: the couple reportedly co-owns a biotech company, Agrotrix Biotech Solutions. Public Trust: In the current environment—where discussions of lab accidents (Wuhan, elsewhere) remain contentious—stories like this risk amplify lab leak theories and make people think anything can happen anytime!

The Brazilian Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) noted that the episode highlights broader fragilities in how high-risk biological materials are stored and monitored in the country, contrasting it with stricter oversight in places like the US, Russia, or China (where defense ministries often play roles).

The Tweet by Peter Daszak, Who Blocked Me

A Tweet

Translation: Curious” that Michael Edward Miller, husband of Soledad Palameta Miller, both accused of stealing genetically modified pathogens from a Biosafety Level-3 laboratory at Unicamp, has published in the EcoHealth journal, edited by Peter Daszak, who is banned in…”

And then this one…

The Thread

What I Really Think

… Patricia sent me the above (multiple) pictures and video. And then she got this:

They seemed to block her direct messages to me. Shocking but not shocking. I can surmise that they don’t want us talking about these things… or connecting the dots.

“Wuhan” - Daszak - Plandemic - now another lab?

What do you think?

With all the hacked doctors and advocates on Twitter/X who have spoken out against hospital protocols, vax injury, plandemic mandates and more… it makes me wonder if they are already silencing the loud voices — in preparation for the next thing.

So be sure to keep your eyes to the heavens. Have survival supplies, including ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamin D3+K2, zinc, and antibiotics on hand. Just in case.

And you know what else is equally as important? Get your I Do Not Consent Form™ done today. Put a copy in your car, with a copy to your loved one who will advocate for you.

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Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Thank you for loving us and keeping us safe on this planet and for giving us the peace that surpasses all understanding. We come before You today with heavy hearts, asking for Your divine protection over Brazil and the United States of America.

Guard our nations from every hidden threat—whether from abroad or from within. Protect our people, our families, and our future generations from the dangers of unchecked biological research, lab accidents, or the misuse of powerful pathogens.

Grant wisdom and courage to us, allow our systems to prioritize true safety, transparency, and accountability above all else.

Keep exposing any wrongdoing in the handling of dangerous viruses and research networks.

Strengthen and magnify the hands of those who seek truth and justice, and bring clarity where there is confusion or concealment.

Heal the divisions in our land and restore trust in the institutions meant to protect us. Give all elected officials, intelligence agencies, and public health leaders strength to protect our nations.

Lord, bless America with vigilance, integrity, and resilience.

Let no harm come to our citizens through negligence or ambition in the pursuit of knowledge. May we learn from past mistakes, including controversies around gain-of-function research. Give us tools and organizations that build stronger safeguards for the common good.

We place our nations and the world in Your hands.

Guide us toward greater security, unity, and moral clarity in these uncertain times.

In Your holy name we pray,

Amen.

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