This Isn't the First Time

We covered the way Walmart featured pride attire in its stores.

And Walmart reportedly said that despite the backlash, it did not change a thing:

While no doubt awaiting conservative backlash, just before Pride Month this year, they were at it again.

Walmart wasn't too sensitive about the city of Uvalde, sporting a clueless and classless T-shirt in the town of the same name, where 19 students and 2 teachers were murdered by a gunman:

After receiving complaints, Walmart removed the above attire.

They've faced a lot of pressure to stop selling guns, especially after gunshots were fired inside their stores.

And when Walmart expanded its “door greeter” position to that of a “host”, many with disabilities were unable to retain their positions that now required expanded physical capacity such as by helping clean the entrance or help with returns.

Perhaps Walmart is Trying Too Hard?

Wal-Mart’s financial struggles perhaps show as they try to market to the gay pride groups. Data show that consumers would rather go on a smaller walk at a convenience store, than go to a Walmart superstore. In the second quarter, compared with last year, Walmart suffered a 3% same-store sales decline, and U.S. foot traffic fell by 1.1%.

While Walmart’s main office remains in Bentonville, Arkansas, it has closed a few stores, had layoffs, and offered some employees a chance to relocate to such cities as Arkansas, the San Francisco Bay area, or Hoboken, New Jersey.

If you live in a big city, you have plenty of alternatives to shopping at Walmart. If, however, you're in a small town, the only two stores that are just about everywhere in the U.S. are Walmart and Dollar General, leaving few choices to boycott them.

In fact, the only alternative for many is to put money in Jeff Bezo’s wallet, and shop Amazon.

