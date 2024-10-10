Walmart Sells Book, "The Achievements of Kamala Harris" - And the Pages Are All Blank
... And The Reviews are Glowing
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/jackunheard/status/1843056003497218451?s=46
The Video
The Thread
I would rather give $20 to Samaritan’s Purse and help Hurricane Helene (and Hurricane Mikton) efforts… but I thought this would help you smile today!
God bless you today and every day!
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
😂
I’m sure it’ll be a New York Times bestseller and Oprah’s book of the month club 😉