WARNING: This is a disturbing video of newborn babies being used as musical instruments. They each bang what appears to be naked infants on a drum, using each as a drumstick.

This Adult Swim video is entitled, “Prebirth” by Mike Diva. People say that the later you stay up watching Adult Swim, the darker and more surreal it becomes.

SPECIAL NOTE: I never give you dark content and just leave it at that. I discuss some background history, like the “who” people behind it. I also realize this is Satanic, so I end with a prayer that inspires and sharpens our swords.

The Telegram post: