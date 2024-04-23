Warning: Newest WHO Press Conference Warns of a Global Avian Influenza H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak
Many Think This is the Beginning of "Disease X".
The WHO Held a Press Conference on Thursday, April 18, 2024
Forbes Magazine picked it up and put it in their “BREAKING” section.
The Forbes Article
Topline
A top World Health Organization official warned there’s an increasing threat of human-to-human bird flu transmission Thursday, as the virus has increasingly mutated to spread to humans from other mammals—though there’s still no evidence of the virus passing between people.
Key Facts
Jeremy Farrar, chief scientist for the World Health Organization, emphasized the severity of the global spread of H5N1 bird flu during a press conference Thursday, noting the virus’s “extremely high” mortality rate in humans.
Here, Forbes Cites this Press Conference Article from the UN News Feed:
UN News: The WHO Press Conference
We bring you the whole thing.
