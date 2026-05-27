Now this is a novel site, and hopefully it will empower you to ensure your vaccine injury was entered into the VAERS system.

VAERS

VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) is a national early warning system co-managed by the CDC and FDA. It collects and analyzes reports of adverse events that occur after vaccination from anyone—patients, doctors, or family members. VAERS helps detect possible safety signals but does not prove that vaccines caused the events. It is a passive surveillance tool, not a database of confirmed side effects.

Official site: HERE.

The Tweet

The Process

🚨 GAME-CHANGER for the Vaccine-Injured 🚨 checkvaers.com is NOW LIVE — your easy access to over 1 MILLION official VAERS reports from the past 7 years. 🌟Even if your case was never reported, you can still pursue action. 🌟PREP Act window ends Dec 31, 2029. 🌟🌟🌟🌟Document now!🌟🌟🌟🌟 Step-by-Step: How to Check Your Case 👇 1️⃣ Go to https://checkvaers.com (or direct: /check-vaers/) 2️⃣ Click “Check VAERS now” 3️⃣ Enter: State • Gender • Birth Date • Up to 4 Vaccine Dates 4️⃣ Hit Search → Get instant YES (match found) or NO + similar reports 5️⃣ Then use “Share Your Experience” to document your full story, upload medical records (64MB), and add details VAERS may have missed. Extra tools: Doctor reporting guides, CICP compensation info, PREP Act details, and secure encryption. Have you checked yet? What did you find? Tag a friend who needs this. Big thanks to @MaryBowdenMD 🙏 for all her work getting this done for the benefit of the vaccine injured! 🔗 https://checkvaers.com #CheckVAERS #VaccineInjury #MedicalFreedom #VaccineSafety #TransparencyNow #DrMaryBowden

The Website

The Thread

Let me first introduce you to Julie Threet.

Meet Julie Threet, a fearless victim advocate, Spaces host, and Butte County Public Health whistleblower who has become a powerful voice in the fight against medical tyranny.

After losing her mother to the COVID vaccine and suffering her own debilitating injuries, Julie turned pain into purpose.

As a dedicated VAERS expert and passionate truth-teller, she amplifies the stories of the vaccine-injured and demands accountability from a broken system. Julie’s courage and clarity make her an essential voice for medical freedom.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s Post

The Tweet

The Thread

How to Sue

According to Grok:

Discussion

CheckVAERS.com is a vital step toward real accountability and patient empowerment.

Created to help individuals verify whether their COVID vaccine adverse events were properly recorded in the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), this straightforward website allows anyone to check—using basic details like state, gender, birth date, and vaccination dates—whether their injury made it into the official database.

Healthcare providers were legally required under the PREP Act and vaccine provider agreements to report serious adverse events following COVID-19 shots, regardless of whether they believed the vaccine caused them. Yet widespread under-reporting left countless injured patients feeling invisible. CheckVAERS.com shines a light on this gap by letting people see for themselves if their story was documented. It’s simple, secure (with encryption for personal data), and backed by public VAERS records. If no match appears, it empowers users to file their own report at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html and pursue avenues like the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program at https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp.

Critics may dismiss such tools as anecdotal or fear-mongering, but transparency is never controversial when lives are at stake.

CheckVAERS.com doesn’t claim to prove causation or replace medical advice—it simply asks a basic question: Was this reported?

In a functioning system, that question shouldn’t need a private website to answer.

Until official channels provide the same easy access and honesty, independent tools like this one serve the public interest by giving voice to the injured and pressuring the system toward better compliance and openness.

Patients deserve to know if their suffering was acknowledged. CheckVAERS.com helps deliver that knowledge. Visit checkvaers.com today and see where your experience stands.

True safety monitoring begins with truth—and this site takes an important step in that direction.

Let Us Pray

Father God,

Forgive me of my sins and let the suffering and death of YOUR SON, OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST BE WITHIN MY SOUL FOR ALL ETERNITY!

We pray for all the vaccine injured, those harmed by doctors and hospitals, and those who lost someone. BLESS THEM, COMFORT THEM, AND GIVE THEM THE STRENGTH TO STOP THIS FROM HAPPENING TO OTHERS, HOLY LORD GOD OF ALL CREATION!

Strengthen us for this spiritual battle against the forces of evil that are in high places of darkness, WE PETITION YOU, MAJESTIC LORD OF THE UNIVERSE!

ONLY YOU ARE HOLY! ONLY YOU ARE CREATOR!

We pray all this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

CheckVAERS.com

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