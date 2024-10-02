Watch for Anti-personnel Mines: They are Placed in Non-paved Areas like Soft Ground, Grass, Parks, Can Now be Turned into Minefields in the USA
A warning for those who are to protect Trump and others ~ watch for people digging in the ground.
Anti-personnel mines are internationally illegal. That is because the majority of them have maimed or killed children well after the wars were over.
Anti-personnel mines leave a long-lasting legacy of death, injury and suffering. Stepping on a mine will often injure or kill one or more people – frequently children – with lifelong consequences for the victims and their families. Mine contamination makes it impossible to use vast areas of land, compromising food production and destroying livelihoods. The impact of anti-personnel mines on communities often lasts for decades.
That is why in 1997 the international community adopted the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, which prohibits the use, production, stockpiling and transfer of these weapons and requires action be taken to prevent and address their long-term effects.
The campaign to ban anti-personnel mines was one of the major humanitarian initiatives of the last three decades. The ICRC, along with states, the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, and the United Nations, argued for a comprehensive prohibition on their use, stockpiling, production and transfer. States responded by adopting the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention – but that was just the beginning. The Convention then had to be implemented.
Today, more than 20 years after the Convention's adoption, substantial progress has been made but great challenges remain, especially in removing mines that remain in the ground, as well as in relieving the suffering of the injured and their families.
More than three-quarters of the world's countries have now joined the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention. The new use of mines by states, even those not party to the Convention, is rare. Until recently, there had been a steady decline in the annual rate of new casualties of mines and other explosive remnants of war. However, this has begun to change, primarily due to the use of improvised mines in some countries currently experiencing armed conflict. The result is that in 56 countries and territories, mines and other explosive remnants of war – the result of both past and ongoing conflicts – lead to thousands of casualties each year.
People injured by landmines and other explosive remnants of war usually require lifelong care. The Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention requires states to help the hundreds of thousands of mine victims, most of whom are in countries with very limited health and rehabilitation facilities. While the inclusion of victim assistance in the Convention was a major achievement, progress in this area has been slow. There has been a general improvement in the states parties’ capacity to collect data and gain a clearer understanding of the needs of victims, yet many do not have a national victim assistance plan in place or provide adequate services to those in remote areas. As a result, many survivors have yet to see a substantial improvement in their lives and in their access to medical care, physical rehabilitation services, psychological support, social services, education and employment.
The Convention also sets clear mine-clearance targets, giving each country ten years to demine its territory. Since the Convention's adoption, thousands of square kilometres have been cleared and 30 states parties that had areas known or suspected to contain such mines are now reported to be free of these weapons. Clearance is ongoing in another 30 states, although most of them have had to have their original ten-year deadline extended.
The states parties are also required to destroy their stockpiles of anti-personnel mines. Before the Convention was adopted, more than 130 states were reported to possess these weapons. Since then, the states parties have destroyed more than 53 million mines. Today it is estimated that only about 30 states – only three of which are party to the Convention – still stockpile anti-personnel mines.
The Third Review Conference of the Convention – held in 2014 in Maputo, Mozambique – demonstrated the dynamic and results-oriented attitude of the states that have joined this treaty. To address the ongoing challenges, the Conference adopted the Maputo Action Plan, which requires strong commitments to improve work in the fields of victim assistance, stockpile destruction and mine clearance, as well as a clear commitment to meet the key goals of the Convention by 2025. With determined implementation and sustained resources, these aspirations can be realized.
Source: https://www.icrc.org/en/law-and-policy/anti-personnel-landmines#:~:text=Anti%2Dpersonnel%20mines%20leave%20a,the%20victims%20and%20their%20families.
Posted in one of my Telegram channels, this one by Julian Assange:
Not gonna sugar coat this. A reliable source that has given me accurate, confirmed intel in the past has informed me that multiple cases of anti-personnel mines are in the process of being brought into the United States through a rather unique method that evades all law enforcement and border patrol efforts to interdict. I'm not going to mention the method, but it is highly effective and very modernized. No distribution final destinations are known at this time. Certain LEOs are in the loop on this. Certain field offices close to the border are losing their minds over this threat. These mines are small and come in cases of ten, apparently. Effectively, this means pedestrian walkways that are non-paved areas (i.e. soft ground, grass, parks, etc.) can now be turned into minefields in the USA. This particular weapon is NOT linked to Iran. It's someone else who wants to stir up chaos across the country. I have no information on when the mines will be planted, or where they will be planted, or even whose hands they end up in. I am told they cannot be activated by vehicles, but only by people, apparently some military mines have a pressure sensitivity range feature that I was not aware of. Matt Bracken please chime in with your extensive knowledge. Michael Yon be aware. Doc. Pete Chambers tagging you as well. To all members of public and LEOs, as well as US Secret Service, Team Trump, etc., be alert to any suspicious actors digging in the ground, or in disturbed ground in areas that might be used by pedestrians as part of political rallies. I do not have supporting photos or absolute proof of this intel, but I am passing it along in good faith in the interest of public safety and Trump's safety, in the context that there have already been multiple attempts of Trump's life, and many weapons systems confirmed, and "kill teams" confirmed by Rep. Gaetz, and I believe it is my duty as a good faith America to publicly share this information if it can help law enforcement potentially spot any malicious actors involved in this particular threat. Sorry to bring more bad news, but friends, we are seriously under attack by terrorists from many fronts (and many nations) who are exploiting the open borders weakness to introduce combatants and weapon systems into the USA with a determined plan to deploy those weapons to create terror in the USA. Pray for protection and pray that peace may prevail. Be on alert and photograph or film any suspicious actors who may be deploying weapons of any kind. We want PEACE and stability.
Source: https://t.me/JulianAssangeWiki
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. If you can't afford it, I am happy when you share;) 🙌!
If I catch someone, I can’t guarantee that I wouldn’t grab them by the throat and test my hands’ post carpal tunnel surgery abilities.
These are devastating weapons and I believe that they are the reason my oldest brother became a liberal. He was drafted during Vietnam but the army tested him and decided to send him to college for engineering. When he graduated, they made him a weapons test engineer in Arizona. He was sworn to secrecy but, over the years, it became obvious to us that he worked on anti-personnel munitions.
He was so disturbed by these weapons that the former John Birch Society member became an avid anti-war liberal as liberalism was the only home for him at the time. Of course, liberals back in the 1970s were vastly different from today’s liberals!
He, and my next oldest brother who became a liberal after serving behind enemy lines in Vietnam are the only two liberals in my family that I have any respect for. They paid their dues and are entitled to my deference, the others can go pound sand!