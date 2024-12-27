WATCH Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, When Asked When He is Going to Get the Covid Jab
Choose one word to describe his response
Do you think he is "squeamish"?
How about "reluctant", "EVASIVE", or "BUSTED"?
Which one word do you pick to describe him?
💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Orthodox and the Hasidic Jews exempted themselves from the vaccine because they know the vaccine was for the gentiles. I knew nobody was going to force it on me so I didn't care. Everyone gets so wrapped up into it personally because they think they have to take it. It's a weak mind who thinks government can force something on them. You have a right to refuse all medical interventions.
Cowardly murderer fits this response.