WATCH WHAT YOU SAY: AI Transcription of Medical Notes Overrides HIPPA and Patient Privacy
Because they Bury It in Your Consent
Source: https://x.com/fynnderella1/status/1950707712175546443?s=46
Source: https://rumble.com/v5i4epf-dr-anthony-phan-on-vaccines-doctor-tearfully-apologizes-to-parents.html
Source: https://www.abridge.com/platform/revenue-cycle
WHAT I REALLY THINK
🤔
I’m glad that I left State-sanctioned medicine before putting more patient information into the medical record.
Even in 2023, I could simply press a button on anyone’s medical record and view their confidential medical information — without their knowledge or permission.
What did I do? I turned my laptop around so that they could see what I saw. I then asked if they wanted me to click the button to see. Then they saw the names of every doctor, and if I clicked on that, they saw every note and every prescription that was written.
How much worse are things now?
Now if you discuss your child’s school problems or your hunting vacation, AI will pick up on it and incorporate it. Maybe it won’t go directly into the medical record as part of the note (?) but someone somewhere will likely have a chance to view it.
The Solution
Don’t go to a doctor who uses an electronic record. Or AI transcribing.
Go to a doc who takes handwritten notes on a piece of paper.
And good luck in California, because that’s been outlawed since 2022 or so… but you’ll still be able to find someone who defies it.
Because not all doctors are robots… and that’s exactly what Gov. Newsom and others like him really wanted with bill AB 2098, which I protested in October of 2022. I also protested against the mandates.
Find a doctor who’s not a robot.
Let Us Pray
Holy Father,
Bless us, bless the poor, bless the sick, and those who suffer.
Help us to realize our blessings and minimize our troubles, keeping our eyes to the heavens as You keep us under Your wings.
Keep us healthy and pure in mind, body, and spirit. Bless us with Your peace which surpasses all earthly understanding.
Keep us free from prying eyes, no matter where they are. Keep granting us spiritual discernment and knowledge, so we can fight the wiles of the evil one and stay in Your light and love.
We ask all this in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
Amen.
Here is my assumption on HIPAA and patient confidentiality - I would not be able to access any information about my grown son's health, but literally any other person or entity with a financial interest in that information would have access. FFS, your local pharmacy can find out if you have been jabbed. Look up the Medical Information Bureau, in Boston. Health information security is a big fat joke.
Glad to know that I should now just pretty much not speak at all if I go to a doctor, thank you for that information!
My family and I were leaving a geographic region where we'd lived for several years. I filled out a document requesting paper copies of all of our medical records to take with me. They were hesitant, trued to talk me out of it (this was in the 1990's). They finally made copies of the file and surrendered them to me. After reading the notes, the comments (that weren't all germane to the reason for the visit, but were just that -- observations about my disposition, about how we responded to news about one of our children, etc. I determined to go only if absolutely necessary and began seeing holistic practitioners instead. 2020 to present, my experience of the unspoken and undisclosed nature of what's happening in the "office" where "practice" is conducted was only underscored -- as I saw the true nature of what was transpiring in the industry, I also had (financial) client(s) who were in the "medical" (it is not healthcare) industry and made all kinds of confessions to me about the work, the system, and the constraints under which they labored. My policy remains to visit only with a broken bone or following an accident for trauma care. Everything else is handled holistically, or through self-research or though alternate means. They have lost and cannot regain my trust or confidence because they are, like the education system, the political system, the other professional disciplines, established with an "as advertised" purpose but are indeed engaged in a very different set of priorities and practices to merchandise and take advantage of us, to achieve goals that are not congruent with our own and that is not acceptable or desired. Withdraw. Abstain. Resist.