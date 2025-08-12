The Rebel Patient™

djean111
4h

Here is my assumption on HIPAA and patient confidentiality - I would not be able to access any information about my grown son's health, but literally any other person or entity with a financial interest in that information would have access. FFS, your local pharmacy can find out if you have been jabbed. Look up the Medical Information Bureau, in Boston. Health information security is a big fat joke.

Glad to know that I should now just pretty much not speak at all if I go to a doctor, thank you for that information!

Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
3h

My family and I were leaving a geographic region where we'd lived for several years. I filled out a document requesting paper copies of all of our medical records to take with me. They were hesitant, trued to talk me out of it (this was in the 1990's). They finally made copies of the file and surrendered them to me. After reading the notes, the comments (that weren't all germane to the reason for the visit, but were just that -- observations about my disposition, about how we responded to news about one of our children, etc. I determined to go only if absolutely necessary and began seeing holistic practitioners instead. 2020 to present, my experience of the unspoken and undisclosed nature of what's happening in the "office" where "practice" is conducted was only underscored -- as I saw the true nature of what was transpiring in the industry, I also had (financial) client(s) who were in the "medical" (it is not healthcare) industry and made all kinds of confessions to me about the work, the system, and the constraints under which they labored. My policy remains to visit only with a broken bone or following an accident for trauma care. Everything else is handled holistically, or through self-research or though alternate means. They have lost and cannot regain my trust or confidence because they are, like the education system, the political system, the other professional disciplines, established with an "as advertised" purpose but are indeed engaged in a very different set of priorities and practices to merchandise and take advantage of us, to achieve goals that are not congruent with our own and that is not acceptable or desired. Withdraw. Abstain. Resist.

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
