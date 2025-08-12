The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/fynnderella1/status/1950707712175546443?s=46

The Thread

The Video

25 Minutes

Source: https://rumble.com/v5i4epf-dr-anthony-phan-on-vaccines-doctor-tearfully-apologizes-to-parents.html

The Article

WHAT I REALLY THINK

🤔

I’m glad that I left State-sanctioned medicine before putting more patient information into the medical record.

Even in 2023, I could simply press a button on anyone’s medical record and view their confidential medical information — without their knowledge or permission.

What did I do? I turned my laptop around so that they could see what I saw. I then asked if they wanted me to click the button to see. Then they saw the names of every doctor, and if I clicked on that, they saw every note and every prescription that was written.

How much worse are things now?

Now if you discuss your child’s school problems or your hunting vacation, AI will pick up on it and incorporate it. Maybe it won’t go directly into the medical record as part of the note (?) but someone somewhere will likely have a chance to view it.

The Solution

Don’t go to a doctor who uses an electronic record. Or AI transcribing.

Go to a doc who takes handwritten notes on a piece of paper.

And good luck in California, because that’s been outlawed since 2022 or so… but you’ll still be able to find someone who defies it.

Because not all doctors are robots… and that’s exactly what Gov. Newsom and others like him really wanted with bill AB 2098, which I protested in October of 2022. I also protested against the mandates.

Find a doctor who’s not a robot.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Bless us, bless the poor, bless the sick, and those who suffer.

Help us to realize our blessings and minimize our troubles, keeping our eyes to the heavens as You keep us under Your wings.

Keep us healthy and pure in mind, body, and spirit. Bless us with Your peace which surpasses all earthly understanding.

Keep us free from prying eyes, no matter where they are. Keep granting us spiritual discernment and knowledge, so we can fight the wiles of the evil one and stay in Your light and love.

We ask all this in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Amen.

Leave a comment