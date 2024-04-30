Watch What Your Eyes See: It May Not Be Real. Pay Attention To Your Body and Know What Towers Are Near You.
"Fun" video may tell of things not "fun" at all. Includes a Finder for Cell Towers Near You.
Is humanity being held hostage by the New World Order?
⬆️ This video
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
To find cell tower locations near you, see HERE. If you would like to see or purchase EMF Protection gear, the only site I like (so far) is that which drops down when visiting my main website HERE. Feel free to list any other site or information you find helpful. Thank you! If you want to read more on electromagnetic sensitivity, or have general symptoms that no one can diagnose, perhaps my article may be of interest, HERE.
The Transcript
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Rebel Patient™ to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.