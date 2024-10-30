The Issue

To: The President of the United States, The U.S. Senate, The U.S. House of Representatives, The Department of Health and Human Services, The Office of Refugee Resettlement

We, the undersigned, demand immediate action to stop the reported mishandling and trafficking of unaccompanied migrant children by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

Background :

Recent investigations, reports, and government admissions, including concerns raised by various senators, representatives, and media outlets, have brought to light disturbing issues:

Inadequate Vetting: There have been numerous cases where unaccompanied children have been placed with inadequately vetted sponsors, leading to potential exploitation and trafficking.

Legislative Concerns: Legislation such as the Stop Human Trafficking of Unaccompanied Migrant Children Act has been introduced to address these failures, indicating a systemic problem recognized at the legislative level.

Gross Incompetence: The U.S. Government is complicit to losing track of approximately 325,000 children, raising serious concerns about the welfare and whereabouts of these vulnerable individuals.

Whistleblower Testimonies: Senate hearings have exposed a lack of cooperation from the current administration, suggesting an attempt to cover up the extent of the issue.

Public Outcry: There's growing concern among the public and lawmakers about the welfare of these children, with calls for transparency and accountability.

Demands :

Immediate Investigation: We call for an independent investigation into the practices of HHS and ORR regarding the placement and welfare checks of unaccompanied migrant children.

Enhanced Vetting Processes: Implement rigorous vetting for all potential sponsors, including unannounced home visits and mandatory background checks for all adults in the household.

Access to Information: Grant Congress and law enforcement full access to the UAC Portal and all relevant information to track and ensure the safety of these children.

Legislative Action: Pass and enforce laws like the Stop Human Trafficking of Unaccompanied Migrant Children Act to ensure the protection of migrant children from trafficking.

Transparency and Accountability: HHS and ORR must provide regular, detailed reports on the status of all unaccompanied children placed with sponsors, including actions taken against trafficking and exploitation.

End to Obstruction: Cease any obstruction of congressional oversight and fully cooperate with all investigations into child trafficking allegations.

Our Plea :

We, the concerned citizens of this nation, cannot stand by while the very institutions tasked with protecting vulnerable children might be inadvertently or negligently contributing to their exploitation.

Sign this petition to urge our leaders to take immediate and decisive action to safeguard these children, ensuring that no child in the care of our government falls victim to trafficking or abuse.

We cannot allow this to continue.