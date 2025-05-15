The Tweet

Trisomy 13

Do you want to know what it is, or does it matter at all?

Honestly, I don’t think it matters, because God is bigger than anything — and the doctors LIE. AND if I got pregnant, I would have the baby that God gave me, no matter what.

While pregnant with my daughter, I had to go through this decision-making. I was age 42, and they wanted me to get an amniocentesis after a blood test came out suggestive of a neural tube defect.

WELL, I looked it up on my own. Doctors didn’t tell me that IF I HAD AN AMNIO, I had a 50% chance of aborting A NORMAL BABY. And SO WHAT if I had a Down’s baby - they’re the most lovable, happy children!

ANYWAY, I was willing to have whatever baby God gave me. I didn’t want to know the sex. Nothing. So I refused the amnio and had a normal, wonderful baby girl.

I’ll leave a bit here on Trisomy 13:

Trisomy 13, or Patau syndrome, is a rare genetic disorder caused by an extra copy of chromosome 13. It leads to severe developmental and physical abnormalities, including heart defects, brain malformations, cleft lip or palate, and extra fingers or toes. Most affected infants face significant health challenges, with many pregnancies resulting in miscarriage or stillbirth. Life expectancy is typically short; about 80% of infants do not survive beyond the first year due to critical medical complications. However, some children with milder symptoms may live longer with intensive medical care, though they often require lifelong support.

Again, WHO CARES?

Believe GOD. HE IS ALL THAT WE NEED.

Let Us Pray

Heavenly Father,

THE WORLD IS FILLED WITH YOUR GLORY, OH LORD GOD! YOU ARE MIGHTY! YOU ARE POWERFUL! YOU ARE THE MOST HIGH!

We lift up Melinda Ribnek and Baby Leo up to You. Bless this little man inside the womb. Make him whole like no one but You can do, HOLY LORD GOD!

Bless Leo’s brain, arms and legs. Bless his little fingers and toes! Allow this pregnancy to continue unhindered, and the labor & delivery to be uneventful.

Above all, bless the life of this Mommy, this family, this baby! Make them all trust in You above all else!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

