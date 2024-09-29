By Emily Shapiro, David Brennan, Leah Sarnoff, Julia Reinstein, and Meredith Deliso

Last Updated: September 29, 2024, 7:16 AM CDT

The storm surge, wind damage and inland flooding from Hurricane Helene have been catastrophic, flooding neighborhoods, destroying homes and toppling trees in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

Dozens have been killed.

Helene, which made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region Thursday night as a massive Category 4 hurricane, was the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Big Bend on record.

Georgia (692,224 customers) and North Carolina (569,207 customers).

Florida -- where Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday night -- still had 245,412 customers without power.

Virginia (137,644 customers), Ohio (86,037 customers), Kentucky (55,059 customers), West Virginia (36,907 customers), Tennessee (28,167 customers) and Indiana (18,553 customers) were the other storm-affected states with power outages as of Sunday.

10 dead in North Carolina, governor says

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Saturday evening that 10 people have died due to Hurricane Helene.

"The catastrophic devastation to western North Carolina is like nothing we have ever seen," Cooper said in a statement. "Emergency responders are working around the clock coordinating rescues and getting resources to help people with their immediate needs as they work to save lives."

Since Thursday, over 200 people have been rescued through water and helicopter rescues in the state.

'My heart goes out to everyone,' Harris says

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement Saturday evening expressing her condolences to the communities devastated by the storm and vowing to help them rebuild.

"My heart goes out to everyone impacted by the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Helene," she said.

Harris stressed that the administration is in constant contact with local officials and sending necessary supplies and resources.

"Federal personnel are on the ground to support families that have been impacted so that critical resources like food, water, and generators are available," she said.

