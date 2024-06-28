As promised, here is the transcript and links to this awesome event - and be sure to use the hashtag #WeCantForget to tag hospital killing protocols.

JOIN HERE LIVE NOW: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/we-cant-forget-hospital-protocols-past-present-or-june-28/we-cant-forget-hospital-protocols-past-present-june-28/

Share The Rebel Patient™

BUY ME A LOVELY COFFEE

My Transcript

I paraphrase at times, because I can only type so fast. Thank you for your patience.

Patty Myers

The Event Starts with A Video of Patty Myers. The world has become crazier and crazier, with disruptions in many areas of society. And the health care system, where those in charge want us to think they are heros, when in reality, they are getting rich and people are dying. And they work around the clock to convince you of their narrative.

Enough is enough! The tables are turning! The tide is changing and we will no longer listen to their lies.

Our society is broken, and so is our health care system and our government.

We can no longer trust our hospitals.

My husband Tony was killed because of hospital protocols that put the dollar before the person. In 2021, I made a film to tell our story and expose the truth behind the deadly hospital protocols.



But my husband isn’t the only victim. I want to continue to uncover the truth, even if it seems like a hopeless fight.

But I believe now, more than ever, that it’s time to stand! I don’t know where this road will take me.

I don’t know if they will listen.

I don’t know if this will lead to change.

But I have to try!

Share

Nick Catarano

On stage, Nick introduces himself, a Christian advocate, husband, son, patriot, and just somebody who cares.

He hands the mic to Patty.

Patty Myers: My name is Patty Myers and my husband was killed by the deadly hospital protocols.

Nick Catarano: There are many people represented here, many families, many ordinary people. It wasn’t two years ago when we were looking for a stage to speak on, we were looking for an audience. We weren’t looking for a name. But we were compelled to stand up and fight so that people hear our voices - and then those who have lost their lives will not be forgotten, and it would not be in vain.

There are things that need to happen, things that need to change.

We’re just representing to be a voice for them, and a voice for each other.

Patty Myers: All these pictures are just a small number of the people who died. This is why we’re here today. They took them with the lack of food, lack of water, sometimes tied down, bullied, given meds that shut down organs, or just pure lack of care. We represent hundreds of thousands, millions.

And yet, it is still happening today.

I don’t want any family to go through what my family had to go through. Let’s all stand together, and we can’t forget.

Nick Catarano: Thank you for being here. Enjoy the program.

Patty Myers

On April 1, 2020, my husband was admitted to the best hospital in New York. And that’s how I know that none of this was necessary…. Zelenko was treating Covid with hydroxychloroquine. So I asked the doctor if he would use it, and what did he say, “Yes.” They had already developed a 5-day protocol with HCQ. After 5 days, he was back to baseline. After 1 week, he was out of the hospital. If they could do this to my husband, then everybody could have been treated with hydroxychloroquine! ((Applause!)).

When the vax came out, Patty relates that he got the vaccine. A day later, he had a heart attack and died.

Isolation allowed all the deadly items to exist. The forced isolation is an attack on what it means to be human, our innate need to be around those that we love… an attack on our souls.

Psalm 37: 5Commit your way to the Lord

trust in him and he will act

6 And make your righteousness shine like the dawn,

your justice like noonday.

Share

Scott Schara

This presentation will be very intense. If you want the slide show, just email Scott.

Hospitals and Care Homes are Federally-Mandated Killing Homes

Travis took his life by suicide. And now Scott sees that God prepared he and Cindy for a time such as this.

Grace never had any vaccine, and she was well raised my Scott’s beautiful wife Cindy. Grace could hunt, ride a horse, go hunting.

Grace was born September 22, 2022. On December 22, 2001, Cindy and Scott decided to “turn the baby department over to God”. What happens old? We approached 20 years of marriage. The first thing they did was abstinence.

Grace loved Elvis. God had in mind for her to write Priscella Presley, and she got to meet her.

During Grace’s hospitalization, she was not provided

And a DNR statute does not apply when a patient is in the hospital outside of the ER. Just think about that - anyone in a hospital bed can be legally placed on a DNR!

The Flexner Report allowed that alternative, natural medicines were all quackery. Scott showed a video on how Rockefeller changed medicine, all petroleum-based drugs were declared the gold standard. He got Congress to declare all other modalities as fake. He started the AMA, and medical schools, taking over medical education. Doctors who revolted were jailed. He knew his pills caused cancer, and he started the American Cancer Society. No one has greater power over our lives than Big Pharma.

Scott explained that his lawsuit against Ascension Wisconsin is against 5 doctors and 2 nurses - and due to what they found in the depositions, he added another doctor to the lawsuit. The total is now 6 doctors and 2 nurses.

He described a document that included items to decrease the population: limiting the number of children per person, infertility, birth control, and more.

How did we get here? What is the legal authority? Well, Satan is a legalist. Obamacare 1550 legalized assisted suicide - and WE invented the Canadian MAID Program. He dug into President Regan, who signed a law that caused more death than Roe vs. Wade. We believed in Medicare and Medicaid, and we all bought medical insurance. We adopted Standards of Care - they are N

Standards of Death.

Grace was disabled and she deserved an advocate. She was strapped down in the bed, made to defecate in the bed. and her disability rights ended upon her death - she had no disability rights. Medicare set up this whole collectivism, Ezekiel Emanuel set this up in 1996, then Medicare set up standards of care, all of whom are written by CMS.

I chose not to take statins, but the nurse came in and said that he had to take it. Scott asked why? And she said that if he didn’t follow the standard of care by taking it, they would have to cancel him from the clinic! This is because they get paid more only if everyone follows all the rules.

Are there any federal nursing home facilities? She said there are VA nursing homes, and states license them. The Federal government can hold their reimbursement for medical costs if the state doesn’t comply with their wishes.

The “free health care” at age 65 is there to make you die faster. Chemo has a 97% kill rate. A book he is reading, Dissent in Medicine, 9 doctors who came to grips with what was happening with the standards of care that were killing patients. They didn’t realize that this is a spiritual war. Here is a quote from the book, their conclusion of the

“A patient stands a better cause of recovering if they had never been diagnosed.”

Propaganda. We’ve heard, “safe and effective” a thousand times - no one will ever be held to account because our government can legally lie to us. The Smith-Gunt Act that said the government could not lie to its citizens - but it was repealed in 2012, so now we have an illusion of choice.

The use of propaganda gives us the illusion of choice.

Scott gave a few words that his friend Vera Sharav, his friend, says,

“Virology is the centerfold of medicine because of the profit and fear associated with viruses.

They are looking at blades of grass but they don’t want to kill the root.”

“The Holocaust would never had worked if they didn’t get the doctors to cooperate.”

They also got us to cooperate by getting us to believe that they take the Hippocratic Oath. A year ago, a doctor told Scott, “We haven’t taken the Hippocratic Oath in decades.”

But what happened if they did? It is an oath to Satanic gods. It is not an oath to protect us. It’s an oath to protect gods. And we’ve been programmed to believe it.

Evil vs. Less Evil. About days ago, the Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pfizer. We should be happy, right? ((Applause)) And then he showed us something. Look at the headline: He filed suit against the marketing of Covid-19. Remember Scott told us no one will ever be sued for the lie, because it is legal? Why did he do it? A headline reads,

“Anger at vaccine manufacturers including by conspiracy theories surrounding Covid-19 vaccines are rampant among the right.”

So that means we’re spreading a conspiracy theory, right? We happen to know the truth. That’s the “Less Evil” side.

The “Evil” side. In the same article, what does Pfizer have to say? What’s their defense?”

“We’re proud to have developed the Covid-19 vaccine in record time, in the midst of a global pandemic and save countless lives. The representations made by Pfizer about its Covid-19 vaccine have been accurate and science-based. The company believes that the state’s case has no merit and will respond to the suit in due course. “ ~ Pfizer said, in an UNSIGNED statement!

This is a blatant lie, as Scott says he has studied the Brooke Jackson case. She worked at Pfizer and then filed a False Claims Act case against them on January 8, 2021. Pfizer’s defense was to produce their contract with the Department of Defense that said this was a PROTOTYPE, not a vaccine. It was never a vaccine, so therefore we do not have to do any testing.

Unbelievably, the federal government came in and backed Pfizer instead of the whistleblower. On October 4, 2022, Pfizer wrote to the court that this complaint,

‘does not plead factual content to support a conclusion that compliance with the clinical trial protocol or regulations was necessary under the contract between Pfizer and the Army’.

That’s the truth.

How the Cabal gets Doctors and Nurses to Kill

Scott has a series on The Banality of Evil, where banality means ‘commonplace’.

Things can be so ‘common’ that we don’t recognize them.

Relative to Down Syndrome, babies are murdered in the womb. No surprise that they even tried to have Cindy and Scott not have a baby with Down’s.

God Warned Us of All of This Ahead of Time

Revelations 18:23

“For your merchants were the most important people on the earth because with your Pharmakeia, they deceived all the nations.”

How Do We Prepare?

You will hear a lot of stories today. In preparation, there are two mistakes you can make:

Failing to Prepare Relying on Your Preparations

We only rely on the finished work of Jesus Christ! And that is the only way we can prepare for this! That doesn’t mean not to be practical with preparations - Your physical preparations follow your spiritual beliefs. When you believe that this medical industrial complex is evil, you will prepare and God will lead you.

What’s being sold to us right now: Evil vs. Less Evil - The Great Reset vs. The Great Awakening. Scott says this because no one is calling for repentance - that is what Covid was.

God allowed Covid. Why? Because He wants us to come down on our knees and repent. That is the only way out. Not events, not good living, not preparations. God is the only way out of this. ((Applause!!))

Closing slides:

As Grace would say,

“God’s got this, Dad”!

Scott’s Website: OurAmazingGrace.net

Grace’s Website (follow her lawsuit): GraceSchara.com

Scott’s Substack:

“They messed with the wrong girl!”

The Conference will continue.

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app