Rebecca Charles

In a sometimes emotional and teary voice, Rebecca stands strong next to her husband Steve. The crowd had her full attention, sometimes shouting out, other times clapping and screaming.

Rebecca’s Speech

Thank you for coming together today. I wish I were here under different circumstances, but it is imperative that we confront a stark and horrifying reality:

Pure evil resides in most of our medical establishments. As you look at the pictures, Death by Hospital Protocol is no longer a secret.

This is not a statement I make lightly, nor is it based on abstract fears. It comes from the deepest pain a parent can endure—the loss of a child to the very hands that were supposed to heal her.

WHY WE MUST NEVER FORGET

During the COVID-19 plandemic, the veil was lifted, revealing the darkest aspects of our healthcare system. Protocols and practices were not designed to save lives but to maximize profits by harming and killing their patients.

Danielle’s death was not an accident, disease, or the result of a street thug killing... but the ruthless, intentional, willful, and knowing actions of the doctors and nurses I now call “white coat assassins” at Northwell Health Hospital Glen Cove.

My vibrant and healthy daughter, Danielle, walked into the ER because of a persistent dry cough. Forty days later, she left in a body bag, her life cruelly taken by those who were supposed to protect and heal her.

What transpired in those 40 days was nothing short of an atrocity. This is a harsh reality we must face—a reality where healthcare, which should be a beacon of hope, has become a breeding ground for unspeakable evil (Applause).

From the moment Danielle was admitted, she was not treated; she was targeted.

Despite Danielle having normal vitals and no legitimate reason to be admitted Dr. Sheri Andrews and Heather Meiselman diagnosed her with hypoxia and sepsis—conditions that were entirely fabricated.

Without my informed consent, they subjected her to 10 days of remdesivir, as well as being put on high-flow oxygen all to weaken her.

Syed Iqbal and Farzin Ramhanou, known as the ventilator maestros, were managing the COVID floor or may I say the killing floor.

While Danielle was on the ventilator at setting of 100 % they administered multiple high-risk drugs, including opioids like fentanyl, which have caused numerous fatalities. Danielle received fentanyl via IV, fentanyl push, and sometimes two fentanyl patches a day, in addition to midazolam, Precedex, morphine, propofol, and several other high-risk medications. Unfortunately, Danielle experienced multiple overdoses.

We are facing a fentanyl crisis in the county, yet Fentanyl remains unchecked in our hospitals.

The right side of Danielle's heart was damaged as they systematically destroyed her organs, overrode medical alerts, and never sought a consult or second opinion. Danielle went into cardiac arrest and died of heart, lungs, kidney failure.

These were not mistakes; they were deliberate, intentional actions aimed at ending her life. This is not healthcare; it is a massacre of Americans (Applause).

The fact that my daughter lived for 40 days under these conditions is a testament to how healthy she was. Yet, in the eyes of these doctors, she was nothing more than a source of COVID bonus blood money!

The Bible says the root of all evil is the love of money. And nowhere is this more evident than in the medical establishments.

This is a wake-up call to all of us about the sinister forces within our healthcare system that must be confronted and eradicated. This is the Great American Medical Holocaust!

Never ever think this will not happen to you. I once thought that, but here I am today.

We are living in an era where medicine is no longer about healing, and hospitals are no longer about saving lives. Instead, your bodily autonomy is for sale, often without your knowledge.

What deepens this tragedy is the betrayal by our justice system.

Rather than seeking truth and accountability, the system has protected these so-called "white coat assassins." I submitted my complaint, replete with evidence of homicide, to the district attorney, yet they declined to investigate.

They have turned their backs on grieving families, providing no recourse and no justice, and we are left to pick up the pieces of our shattered lives.

Pursuing justice has also proven to be a dead end. Despite reaching out to over 70 attorneys, I have yet to find one willing to take my case. Many cited COVID-19 or argued that my daughter's life was not worth pursuing due to her lack of employment and dependents. Numerous individuals in the freedom movement have declined to assist, as it ultimately boils down to "no money, no justice."

Consequently, I decided to file the case myself (Cheers).

The hospital has since requested a dismissal, arguing that I am not a licensed attorney. I have requested an extension to secure legal representation, and to my surprise, the defense granted me 90 days to respond by September 20th. I remain hopeful that a compassionate attorney will answer my plea and assist me in seeking justice for my daughter’s death.

WHAT DO WE DO NOW

I draw inspiration from the story of Simon Wiesenthal, known as the "conscience of the Holocaust." Wiesenthal, a Holocaust survivor, dedicated his life to bringing Nazi war criminals to justice. After the war, he painstakingly documented their names and faces, traveling the world to find them. His relentless pursuit delivered justice to over a thousand families and struck fear into the hearts of those he sought to find.

If one man can bring justice to thousands, then so can we. In honor of Danielle, my mission began with a website, and now it continues with an app called "Death by Hospital Protocol” APP.

Here’s how it can help:

1. **Document and Share**:This app allows you to upload the names, images, and medical licenses of doctors, nurses, and hospitals involved in these atrocities, creating a public database to expose these crimes against humanity.

2. **Live Chat Feature**: For those in need of immediate assistance in hospitals, the app provides a live chat feature. This creates a community of support, where we can stand together and demand accountability in real-time.

3. **Anonymous Reporting**: The app has an anonymous feature, allowing you to share what you’ve witnessed while protecting your identity. This encourages whistleblowers to come forward without fear of retribution.

4. **Education and Awareness**: The app provides resources and information to help families protect their loved ones from harmful medical practices. Knowledge is power, and by spreading awareness, we can prevent more tragedies.

We must expose those who have turned their backs on their oath to do no harm. This app is a free and powerful tool designed to expose these medical establishments and white coat assassins by holding them accountable on social media.

We must make sure these proud individuals, who walk around without remorse or consequences, are seen for who they truly are. When their names and faces are on the internet for everyone to see, maybe they will think twice before harming another patient.

Every doctor now knows the harms of these drugs and vaccines, If they continue to administer them, it is clear they are legal drug dealers we need to list them as well.

Let the world witness what has happened to our loved ones. Share the app with everyone you know—in your country clubs, churches, yoga studios, gyms, restaurants, and neighborhoods. By doing so, you will be saving lives and potentially deterring further harm, as we will be vigilant.

## In Closing

It is not enough to simply be aware of these crimes against humanity. We must take action (Agreement from audience).

Each one of us has a sphere of influence, whether it be friends, family, or colleagues. Share this app with them and let them know we are watching. We must ensure that every life is valued and protected and that those who have wronged us are held accountable for their actions.

## To the Freedom-Fighting Attorneys

I am speaking directly to you, attorneys who have the power to enact real change. You hold the keys to justice, and I implore you to use them. Help us by writing letters to the District Attorneys, and write the administrators, demanding investigations into the hospitals that you know have killed patients for COVID incentives. Name them, expose them, and join us in this fight to hold them accountable (Applause).

Proverbs 3:27 ~ "Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to act."

Thank you for your support and solidarity. Together, we can unmask the truth and fight for a future where pure evil has no place in our hospitals and medical establishments.

Continuing the Fight

As a mother who has lost her child to greed and malice in the healthcare system, I cannot stay silent. I will continue to fight until justice is served for Danielle and all other victims of this corrupt system. And I urge you all to join me in this fight (Applause)!

Rebecca Charles, Danielle's mom

Florida, USA

Email: rcharles109@gmail.com

Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/Bexster109/

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

Death by Hospital Protocol APP

For iPhone https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dbhp/id6478464423

For Android Phone users download:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.letsol.apps.dbhp

JOIN US ON TWITTER/X

Source: https://x.com/bexster109/status/1807115758800912453?s=46

Watch The Event

Link: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/we-cant-forget-hospital-protocols-past-present-or-june-28/we-cant-forget-hospital-protocols-past-present-june-28/

