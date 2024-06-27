Register on WeCantForget.Eventbrite.com!

This LIVE event is Friday, June 28, 2024.

Share

Get 20% off a group subscription

Orlando is blessed to be graced with the presence of all these wonderful people in the same room!

Host: Mike Lykins Productions

Event Speakers

Scott Schara

Patty Myers

Vera Sharav

Mikki Willis

Erin Olszewski, BSN, RN

Rebecca Charles

Dr. Ben Rall, DC

Kimberly Overton, BSN, RN

Warner Mendenhall, Esq.

Rachel Rodriguez, Esq.

Dr. Jeffrey Mueller, MD

Stella Paul

Nurse Nicole

John Beaudoin

John Davidson

Andrew Zywiec, MD

Dr. Michael Uphues, DO

Mary Flynn-O’Neil

Tanya Parus

Erin Green-Rettig

James Roguski

What a great lineup of people!

About

From Eventbrite:

Join us for a pivotal conference dedicated to shedding light on past and present hospital protocols. Gain valuable insights to safeguard the health of your loved ones during illness and stay updated on the latest lawsuit developments. Hear powerful testimonials directly from families impacted by these protocols and nurses and doctors who witnessed firsthand what was happening behind locked hospital doors. This hybrid event will feature both in-person and virtual speakers. How do families that lost children, spouses, parents, friends, neighbors and loved ones senselessly, just move on? How do we protect ourselves? We need to understand what and how such things were even possible. We must learn how to prepare and protect our loved ones presently and going forward. We will discuss efforts on the way to hold the guilty accountable and explore the history leading up to these crimes that made it possible and efforts to stop these atrocities going forward. Hear from victims, doctors, nurses, advocates and lawyers. We have added a small ticket charge to be able to supply drinks and snacks during the event and hopefully cover some of the cost involved. All our participants traveling and taking the time to be a part of this event are doing so on their own, out of their own expense. Please support them in their individual efforts. Date: Friday, June 28th, from 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM Location: 1450 Citrus Oaks Ave, Gotha, FL 34734 Tickets: Only $10, includes refreshments & snacks! Reserve your spot here: https://wecantforget.eventbrite.com/ Join us in person or virtually to learn, engage, and take action. For more details or to inquire about vendor opportunities, please email makingakillingdoc@gmail.com. We look forward to seeing everyone there—and please remember to use the hashtag #WeCantForget in all your posts! Thank You.

Share

Words from Scott Schara

OurAmazingGrace.Substack.com

We Can’t Forget…How They Are Getting Away With Murder. Praise God Cindy and I plan to attend this event on Friday. If you are able, we’d love to meet you. We are looking forward to supporting a group that won’t let the murders of our loved ones be silenced. I just received word that Children’s Health Defense will be live-streaming the event for those who cannot attend in person. I’m aware of other groups also doing so, but do not have the links to share. Please share this post and add to it with any additional information. To register to attend live, you can click here.

Share

Words from Rebecca Charles

RebeccaCharles.Substack.com

Rebecca is STILL looking for a NY attorney!

The world moves on quickly, often forgetting the painful truths that some of us live with every day. Four years have passed since the start of what I now call the American Medical Holocaust. Our loved ones, who were tortured and assassinated as if they were criminals by those we once trusted—healthcare professionals—are now fading from public memory. But we will not be silent. Introduction to a Tragic Reality Imagine a world where the very people sworn to protect our health become the harbingers of our demise. This is not a dystopian novel but a reality for many families who have lost loved ones in what they believe is a grave injustice. My aim is to shed light on the forgotten voices of our loved ones, urging you to stand for truth and make a difference before it is too late. The Shocking Betrayal of Trust The Most Trusted Profession Turned Dark Healthcare professionals have long been considered the epitome of trustworthiness. They are the ones we look to for healing and comfort. But what happens when this trust is betrayed? The accounts of families who have lost loved ones paint a grim picture of a profession that has lost its moral compass.

Thank You for Attending This Special Conference for The Benefit of All! And Watch the Online Eventvrite! And LIVE CHD! We Will See You There Tomorrow!

To Attend Via Eventbright

https://WeCantForget.Eventbrite.com

NOTE: If you want to attend because you lost someone or know someone who did, and you can't afford the $10, please click to message me below, be sure to 👉 give me your name and email address 👈, and I will pay for it. You cannot be left out.

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Thank you for reading my writings!

Thank you for reading The Rebel Patient™. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app