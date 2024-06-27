❣️❣️#WeCantForget❣️❣️TOMORROW 11 am PST | 1 pm CST | 2 pm EST | From Orlando and Online! 👉 WE CAN'T FORGET: How They Are Getting Away with Murder 👈 ‼️ Act Now!
An Eventbrite.com Event! Please JOIN US in person or Online! FIGHT BACK!!!
Register on WeCantForget.Eventbrite.com!
This LIVE event is Friday, June 28, 2024.
Orlando is blessed to be graced with the presence of all these wonderful people in the same room!
Host: Mike Lykins Productions
Event Speakers
Scott Schara
Patty Myers
Vera Sharav
Mikki Willis
Erin Olszewski, BSN, RN
Rebecca Charles
Dr. Ben Rall, DC
Kimberly Overton, BSN, RN
Warner Mendenhall, Esq.
Rachel Rodriguez, Esq.
Dr. Jeffrey Mueller, MD
Stella Paul
Nurse Nicole
John Beaudoin
John Davidson
Andrew Zywiec, MD
Dr. Michael Uphues, DO
Mary Flynn-O’Neil
Tanya Parus
Erin Green-Rettig
James Roguski
What a great lineup of people!
About
From Eventbrite:
Join us for a pivotal conference dedicated to shedding light on past and present hospital protocols. Gain valuable insights to safeguard the health of your loved ones during illness and stay updated on the latest lawsuit developments. Hear powerful testimonials directly from families impacted by these protocols and nurses and doctors who witnessed firsthand what was happening behind locked hospital doors. This hybrid event will feature both in-person and virtual speakers.
How do families that lost children, spouses, parents, friends, neighbors and loved ones senselessly, just move on? How do we protect ourselves? We need to understand what and how such things were even possible. We must learn how to prepare and protect our loved ones presently and going forward.
We will discuss efforts on the way to hold the guilty accountable and explore the history leading up to these crimes that made it possible and efforts to stop these atrocities going forward. Hear from victims, doctors, nurses, advocates and lawyers.
We have added a small ticket charge to be able to supply drinks and snacks during the event and hopefully cover some of the cost involved. All our participants traveling and taking the time to be a part of this event are doing so on their own, out of their own expense. Please support them in their individual efforts.
Date: Friday, June 28th, from 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM
Location: 1450 Citrus Oaks Ave, Gotha, FL 34734
Tickets: Only $10, includes refreshments & snacks! Reserve your spot here:
https://wecantforget.eventbrite.com/
Join us in person or virtually to learn, engage, and take action. For more details or to inquire about vendor opportunities, please email makingakillingdoc@gmail.com. We look forward to seeing everyone there—and please remember to use the hashtag #WeCantForget in all your posts!
Thank You.
Words from Scott Schara
OurAmazingGrace.Substack.com
We Can’t Forget…How They Are Getting Away With Murder.
Praise God Cindy and I plan to attend this event on Friday. If you are able, we’d love to meet you.
We are looking forward to supporting a group that won’t let the murders of our loved ones be silenced.
I just received word that Children’s Health Defense will be live-streaming the event for those who cannot attend in person.
I’m aware of other groups also doing so, but do not have the links to share. Please share this post and add to it with any additional information.
To register to attend live, you can click here.
Words from Rebecca Charles
RebeccaCharles.Substack.com
Rebecca is STILL looking for a NY attorney!
The world moves on quickly, often forgetting the painful truths that some of us live with every day. Four years have passed since the start of what I now call the American Medical Holocaust. Our loved ones, who were tortured and assassinated as if they were criminals by those we once trusted—healthcare professionals—are now fading from public memory. But we will not be silent.
Introduction to a Tragic Reality
Imagine a world where the very people sworn to protect our health become the harbingers of our demise. This is not a dystopian novel but a reality for many families who have lost loved ones in what they believe is a grave injustice. My aim is to shed light on the forgotten voices of our loved ones, urging you to stand for truth and make a difference before it is too late.
The Shocking Betrayal of Trust
The Most Trusted Profession Turned Dark
Healthcare professionals have long been considered the epitome of trustworthiness. They are the ones we look to for healing and comfort. But what happens when this trust is betrayed? The accounts of families who have lost loved ones paint a grim picture of a profession that has lost its moral compass.
Thank You for Attending This Special Conference for The Benefit of All! And Watch the Online Eventvrite! And LIVE CHD! We Will See You There Tomorrow!
To Attend Via Eventbright
https://WeCantForget.Eventbrite.com
NOTE: If you want to attend because you lost someone or know someone who did, and you can't afford the $10, please click to message me below, be sure to 👉 give me your name and email address 👈, and I will pay for it. You cannot be left out.
Thank you for reading my writings!
I plan to dictate as much as possible and publish this event here, while watching it online with you. Please join us!