Awesome that you are on the chat, Margaret. Your expertise and knowledge helps everyone there.

So far, I like the way things are going. The jury is sharp, asks good questions, and are no-nonsense. The two expert witnesses for the plaintiff were highly qualified and professional, and equally disturbed by this whole affair. I missed most of Cindy's testimony, partially due to the equipment, but I saw Scott do very well, and was prepared.

The defense has not shown much defense, except belligerent attacks. It looks like just damage control. The accused were far from repentive. Those that support the defendants on the chat are few. And, the judge is running the courtroom for all parties involved in a very unconventional or nontypical manner, that is refreshing, respectful, and fair. His style is most welcome. I hope other judges tune in, take notes., then begin to perform in like manner.

Also, although the equipment is a bit wanton, I am very happy that we are able to view and hear this trial unedited in real time and remotely, compliments of Children's Help Defense. This is a great service. I hope many are able to tune in and take advantage of this.

Victims, as well as other medical professionals, are on the chat. I hope they are able to take what is learned here and use it to pursue like justice for their losses, especially if things finish well.

I'm scheduled for this Thursday afternoon and all day Friday to attend the gallery. I hope they save some of the meat of this trial for when I'm there. Regardless, it will be nice to finally meet Scott and his family. We've been communicating for some time now.

Praying for Grace and her family ❤️

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
