I am asking you to tune in to this LIVE CHD.TV trial of Grace Schara’s death. There are trolls in the Chat, and there were only 3,000 people tuned in last week — we need that doubled! If you could tune in, I am certain that you will make a personal difference! Thank you! God bless you!

LOOK HOW BEAUTIFUL GRACE SCHARA IS! JUST 19 YEARS OLD AND THE HOSPITAL DOCTORS AND NURSES DRUGGED HER TO DEATH! SIGN UP HERE and keep informed of Grace Schara’s Our Amazing Grace LANDMARK Trial, Schara v. Ascension Health St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Here are a few highlights from last week’s courtroom proceedings in this Landmark Case of medical battery, lack of informed consent.

COURTROOM HIGHLIGHTS

JUNE 2, 2025: Jury Selection, Courtroom Not Televised

JUNE 3, 2025

JUNE 4, 2025

JUNE 5, 2025

JUNE 6, 2025

THE COURTROOM VIDEO

June 6, Continued

TODAY:

JUNE 7, 2025

Today was the tesimony of an expert nurse. The defense tried to tear down her credentials by getting her to admit that she has no Bachelor’s degree in nursing, nor a Master’s Degree, nor a PhD. And the Judge went out of his way, at the close of her testimony, to instruct the jurors that she IS a MEDICAL EXPERT nonetheless!!!

CHD.TV IS NOW LIVE IN THE COURTROOM - Resumes at 2:25 pm CST | 12:25 pm PST | 3:25 pm EST

Please join me there Now! Thank you! Join the Chat! Or just listen in for support!

God Bless You! I am advocating for Grace all this week, and next week also, if needed. Please SHARE and consider joining us on Twitter/X… they are constantly censoring BUT

YOU KNOW THAT WE MUST KEEP SHINING THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!

LET US PRAY

Dear Father,

We pray for the Schara family, the Mendenhall Firm, and each juror. Open their eyes, Lord. Let them see the evil, even if it hurts.

We interceed on behalf of the Truth, Holy God. We BESEECH YOU TO LET TRUTH REIGN!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

Leave a comment