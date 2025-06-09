Week 2, Day 1: Schara v. Ascension Health St. Elizabeth's Hospital
I am asking you to tune in to this LIVE CHD.TV trial of Grace Schara’s death. There are trolls in the Chat, and there were only 3,000 people tuned in last week — we need that doubled! If you could tune in, I am certain that you will make a personal difference! Thank you! God bless you!
LOOK HOW BEAUTIFUL GRACE SCHARA IS! JUST 19 YEARS OLD AND THE HOSPITAL DOCTORS AND NURSES DRUGGED HER TO DEATH! SIGN UP HERE and keep informed of Grace Schara’s LANDMARK Trial, Schara v. Ascension Health St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
Here are a few highlights from last week’s courtroom proceedings in this Landmark Case of medical battery, lack of informed consent.
COURTROOM HIGHLIGHTS
JUNE 2, 2025: Jury Selection, Courtroom Not Televised
JUNE 3, 2025
JUNE 4, 2025
JUNE 5, 2025
JUNE 6, 2025
THE COURTROOM VIDEO
June 6, Continued
TODAY:
JUNE 7, 2025
Today was the tesimony of an expert nurse. The defense tried to tear down her credentials by getting her to admit that she has no Bachelor’s degree in nursing, nor a Master’s Degree, nor a PhD. And the Judge went out of his way, at the close of her testimony, to instruct the jurors that she IS a MEDICAL EXPERT nonetheless!!!
Please join me there Now! Thank you! Join the Chat! Or just listen in for support!
God Bless You! I am advocating for Grace all this week, and next week also, if needed. Please SHARE and consider joining us on Twitter/X… they are constantly censoring BUT
YOU KNOW THAT WE MUST KEEP SHINING THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!
LET US PRAY
Dear Father,
We pray for the Schara family, the Mendenhall Firm, and each juror. Open their eyes, Lord. Let them see the evil, even if it hurts.
We interceed on behalf of the Truth, Holy God. We BESEECH YOU TO LET TRUTH REIGN!
In the Name of Jesus!
Amen!
Awesome that you are on the chat, Margaret. Your expertise and knowledge helps everyone there.
So far, I like the way things are going. The jury is sharp, asks good questions, and are no-nonsense. The two expert witnesses for the plaintiff were highly qualified and professional, and equally disturbed by this whole affair. I missed most of Cindy's testimony, partially due to the equipment, but I saw Scott do very well, and was prepared.
The defense has not shown much defense, except belligerent attacks. It looks like just damage control. The accused were far from repentive. Those that support the defendants on the chat are few. And, the judge is running the courtroom for all parties involved in a very unconventional or nontypical manner, that is refreshing, respectful, and fair. His style is most welcome. I hope other judges tune in, take notes., then begin to perform in like manner.
Also, although the equipment is a bit wanton, I am very happy that we are able to view and hear this trial unedited in real time and remotely, compliments of Children's Help Defense. This is a great service. I hope many are able to tune in and take advantage of this.
Victims, as well as other medical professionals, are on the chat. I hope they are able to take what is learned here and use it to pursue like justice for their losses, especially if things finish well.
I'm scheduled for this Thursday afternoon and all day Friday to attend the gallery. I hope they save some of the meat of this trial for when I'm there. Regardless, it will be nice to finally meet Scott and his family. We've been communicating for some time now.
Praying for Grace and her family ❤️