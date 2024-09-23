Source: https://x.com/thekeksociety/status/1837719636697137158?s=46

At 3’34”: “We're at Defcon 1”.

Defcon Levels

DEFCON stands for Defense Readiness Condition. Levels range from DEFCON 1 to DEFCON 5, with DEFCON 1 being the highest level of readiness. To the public’s knowledge, the U.S. has never reached DEFCON 1. The U.S. Joint Military Command and the Joint Chiefs of Staff set the current DEFCON level. Government officials do not publicly distribute the active DEFCON level to prevent panic among U.S. citizens. Based on the uncertainty of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and OSINT (Open Source Intelligence), the current DEFCON level is likely at DEFCON 3. DEFCON Levels Chart

The Joint Chiefs of Staff developed the system in 1959 to “ensure timely, accurate and clear direction of commands” and to achieve “greater effectiveness of U.S. forces in preparation for execution of contingency or emergency war plans,” according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff memo, “Uniform Readiness Conditions.” DEFCON levels range from DEFCON 5, normal, to DEFCON 1, maximum readiness. Each indicates appropriate actions that commanders can take in response to the threat level, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff memo. EMERGCONs Emergency conditions, or EMERGCONs, are specific national threat levels that reflect the reaction to an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) attack or potential attack, according to documents published by the Navy’s surface warfare officer (SWO) school command. What are these EMERGCONs? According to the Navy’s SWO school command, there are two EMERGCONs: Defense Emergency: A defense emergency involves a “major attack” on overseas U.S. forces or allies in any area, confirmed either by the commander of a unified or specified command or higher authority, or an overt attack of any type on the U.S.

Air Defense Emergency: An emergency where an attack on the U.S., Canada or military installations in Greenland “by hostile aircraft or missiles” is probable or in progress. Note: “Other forces go to DEFCON 1 during an EMERGCON,” according to the Federation of American Scientists’ Nuclear Information Project. What DEFCON Levels Are Not The DEFCON system should not be confused with the National Terrorism Advisory System – which replaced the Homeland Security Advisory System in 2011 – or other threat warnings the DOD uses or has used in the past. These systems indicate the risk of terrorist attacks in the U.S., according to the Department of Homeland Security: The National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) alerts provide the public with information about terrorist threats. You can find the most up-to-date alerts on the NTAS website. “These alerts include a clear statement that there is an imminent and/or elevated threat to the public,” according to DHS. Imminent threat: A verified, specific and impending terrorist threat against the U.S. Elevated threat: A verified terrorist threat against the U.S.

The Homeland Security Advisory System (HSAS) , introduced by President George W. Bush in 2002, was a color-coded system that included the following levels: Red: Severe threat or risk Orange: High risk or threat Yellow: Elevated, significant risk Blue: “Guarded” or general risk Green: Low risk

The U.S. has not used the HSAS since 2011. Force Protection Condition is the system U.S. military bases use. Marine Base Camp Pendleton lists these in increasing order of threat level, as: Normal Alpha Bravo Charlie Delta FPCON Charlie indicates that a threat or terrorist act “occurs within the commander’s area of interest,” and Delta indicates a terrorist attack has occurred or specific installations have received a threat, according to the DLA article. FPCON is a localized tool, not a DOD-wide readiness condition. Individual military bases set varying levels of FPCONS depending on current threats, mission requirements and other variables.

Information Operations Condition (INFOCON) , created in 1999, is a cybersecurity threat-level indicator. INFOCON takes a readiness-based approach rather than a threat-based one, according to a 2006 DOD publication titled “Department of Defense Information Operations Condition (INFOCON) System Procedures.” The Joint Chiefs of Staff introduced the Cyber Condition (CYBERCON) system as a future replacement for INFOCON in 2015, according to a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Instruction .

Watch Condition (WATCHCON) is a system that “basically expresses a combatant commander’s concern about a potential threat and the ability to provide future warnings,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby in a 2021 press briefing. There are five WATCHCON levels, according to GlobalSecurity.org: WATCHCON 5: Normal conditions WATCHCON 4: Normal conditions with a potential threat WATCHCON 3: Increased threat WATCHCON 2: Significant threat WATCHCON 1: Clear and immediate threat of attack

DEFCON Level History Here are some of the most significant DEFCON level changes in U.S. history. Instances of DEFCON 2 or 3 The U.S. initiated threat levels DEFCON 2 and 3 several times, according to the National Security Archives. These instances include: Paris Summit Collapse : In May 1960, Secretary of Defense Thomas S. Gates tried out the new DEFCON system as a precaution following the collapse of the Paris Summit.

Cuban Missile Crisis: The U.S. issued a DEFCON-2 alert on Oct. 24, 1962. Most of the armed forces were at DEFCON 3, but U.S. strategic nuclear forces were at DEFCON 2.

Operation Paul Bunyan: On Aug. 21, 1976, the U.S. issued a DEFCON-3 alert in response to an attack by North Korean forces.

Middle East War: Secretary of State Henry Kissinger issued a DEFCON-3 alert in Oct. 1973 during the Middle East War.

Persian Gulf War: The joint chiefs of staff declared DEFCON 2 on Jan. 15, 1991, during the opening phase of Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf.

Attack on the Twin Towers: On Sept. 11, 2001, the United States entered DEFCON 3 following the attack on the World Trade Center. Global and Localized Defense Condition Levels Though the United States military uses DEFCON levels, it’s not a globally accepted threat warning system. Not all DEFCON level changes affect or require the use of the entire military or DOD. Some changes to DEFCON levels may be appropriate for a specific unit, base or mission, while the rest of the DOD remains at a different level. According to the Smithsonian’s Air & Space Magazine, no global DEFCON-level change has been higher or more severe than DEFCON 3. While the United States reached DEFCON 2 during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 and the Persian Gulf War in 1991, these levels did not change globally. Is the DEFCON Level Public? No. Unless you are in U.S. government intelligence circles, you cannot view immediate changes to the DEFCON level. Because of the possibility of panic among U.S. citizens, actual minute-by-minute changes in DEFCON are only available to high-ranking military personnel and government officials. How Can I View the DEFCON Level in Real-Time? Only top-level intelligence personnel, government officials (like the president of the U.S.) and high-ranking military personnel can view the DEFCON level in real-time. You can find the DEFCON level (within a day or so) online at the DEFCON Level Warning System, a private open-source intelligence analysis organization. Bear in mind this information doesn’t come from a government agency, so it’s unreliable for day-to-day strategic planning. Source: https://veteran.com/defcon-levels/

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I do not know when or if we will ever be seriously exposed to an official, elevated Defcon 1 Level, but I am glad that I know more about what it is. And I thought you should and would want to know.

Defcon Level Summary

Defcon 1: Cocked pistol. | War is imminent. | Maximum readiness. | Immediate response.

Defcon 2: Fast pace. | Hostile action is possible. | Serious threat to the U.S. forces or U.S. allies. | Further increase in force readiness.

Defcon 3: Round house. | Increased regional tensions with possible U.S. force involvement. | Increase in force readiness.

Defcon 4: Double take. | Regional tensions requiring greater vigilance. No U.S. force involvement. | Increased intelligence watch and analysis of the political/military situation in the area of tension.

Defcon 5: Fade out. | Normal readiness. | Lowest state of readiness.

Anxiety and Peace

When you have anxiety, be reminded of the peace of God. | Photo by Cosiela Borta on Unsplash

So much of the future seems uncertain and many people have anxiety. One of our friends recently called us to express the same thoughts and feelings.

We need to balance our lives and on the one hand, SHINE THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS. On the other hand, we are commanded to establish our own peace and have no fear. Do not be afraid. The peace of God is meant to be nothing short of miraculous - it is to surpass all understanding.

I contemplate this often, especially upon researching Defcon Levels. Even as I read, I remind myself of God's promises, His greatness, and His ultimate majesty that deserves much glory.

Immediately, my thoughts go to the awe of how much He cares for us.

Philippians 4:7

And there is more! In Phillipians 4, Paul speaks his final exhortations.

Final Exhortations

4 Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! 5 Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. 6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. 7 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

8 Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things. 9 Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me—put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.

And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, guards my heart and my mind in Christ Jesus.

I am reminded to put my mind on good things!

I revisit the stairway to heaven from my near-death experience, and feel the glorious, No More Tears of God's presence. So I close my eyes and go there again.

Nothing else matters.

My father and grandma, my friends and patients who passed before me - they're already there. And even from the stairway, the world is in the distance. Nothing on earth has relevance; only God's presence matters. And no one can EVER take it away from me.

And then I rest.

Because once again, I am in heaven.

And I am reminded nothing else matters but being in the presence of God.

LET US PRAY

Holy, Mighty Father,

Only You are worthy of all praise! You rule my life and I seek to please You in all that I do! Thank You for loving me and caring about all my concerns and anxieties. And thank You for allowing me to place them at Your feet.

I love that Christ Jesus is my key to peace, for there is no other peace that surpasses all understanding, other than that attained through Your Loving Son.

Bless our nation and bless the safety of all politicians and staff, including Trump. Bless the integrity of the voting system, and the security at public gatherings around Trump. Expose the corruption and offenses, we pray.

In the Mighty Name of Jesus.

Amen.

