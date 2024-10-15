ADDENDUM 10/15/24 at 12:25 PST: I spoke to the Secretary who did not have any information but answered a lot of my initial questions as if she did. Then she got a Mike on the phone for me; he is the EMS and 911 Communications Director at the Emergency Operations Center in Avery County. He told me that he spoke with the Director of the Field Hospital at Avery Co Airport - THERE HAVE BEEN NO DEATHS OVERNIGHT, THEY HAVE POWER, AND NO ONE IS FREEZING TO DEATH. In fact, he said there were no reported deaths ANYWHERE in their county last night, and he had just had a conversation with the local Sheriff an hour ago, around 1:20 pm today CST, 10/15/24. THANK YOU to

for your fine work at tipping me off. I had confirmed my information with the Airport CHAIRMAN, who backed up Dr. Mollie's accounting. My next stop is to try to speak directly with Dr. Mollie James.

THE EMERGENCY NEED

Source: https://x.com/molsjames/status/1846173401028698611?s=46

Source: https://x.com/molsjames/status/1846178675877638340?s=46

AIRPORT CHAIRMAN

Sam Calvert, Chairman ACAA - 828 733-9073 - Cell 828 260-1701

THE CURRENT NEED:

I just spoke to Sam 20 minutes ago and verified that they need:

Winter clothes

Blankets

Space heaters

Electric blankets

Formula heaters

Albuterol

Nebulizers

Budesonide inhalers

SHIPPING ADDRESS

Obviously, they cannot just go shopping for supplies. You can directly ship items to the airport, and medical supplies can go to the same address, ATTN: Dr. Mollie James.

AVERY CO AIRPORT

400 Brushy Creek Road

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

Thank You for Sharing and Caring!

