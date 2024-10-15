🚨🚨West North Carolina: FIFTEEN DIED OVERNIGHT DUE TO HYPERTHERMIA, Reportedly Including Children! SHIP SUPPLIES to Avery County Airport - REPORTS HAVE BEEN DENIED BY EMS/911 COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR
I HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THERE HAVE BEEN NO DEATHS FROM HYPOTHERMIA IN AVERY COUNTY LAST NIGHT, OR ANY TIME RECENTLY. SEE BELOW.
ADDENDUM 10/15/24 at 12:25 PST: I spoke to the Secretary who did not have any information but answered a lot of my initial questions as if she did. Then she got a Mike on the phone for me; he is the EMS and 911 Communications Director at the Emergency Operations Center in Avery County. He told me that he spoke with the Director of the Field Hospital at Avery Co Airport - THERE HAVE BEEN NO DEATHS OVERNIGHT, THEY HAVE POWER, AND NO ONE IS FREEZING TO DEATH. In fact, he said there were no reported deaths ANYWHERE in their county last night, and he had just had a conversation with the local Sheriff an hour ago, around 1:20 pm today CST, 10/15/24. THANK YOU tofor your fine work at tipping me off. I had confirmed my information with the Airport CHAIRMAN, who backed up Dr. Mollie's accounting. My next stop is to try to speak directly with Dr. Mollie James.
THE EMERGENCY NEED
Source: https://x.com/molsjames/status/1846173401028698611?s=46
Source: https://x.com/molsjames/status/1846178675877638340?s=46
AIRPORT CHAIRMAN
Sam Calvert, Chairman ACAA - 828 733-9073 - Cell 828 260-1701
THE CURRENT NEED:
I just spoke to Sam 20 minutes ago and verified that they need:
Winter clothes
Blankets
Space heaters
Electric blankets
Formula heaters
Albuterol
Nebulizers
Budesonide inhalers
SHIPPING ADDRESS
Obviously, they cannot just go shopping for supplies. You can directly ship items to the airport, and medical supplies can go to the same address, ATTN: Dr. Mollie James.
AVERY CO AIRPORT
400 Brushy Creek Road
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
Thank You for Sharing and Caring!
